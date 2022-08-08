ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnabus Blackoak
1d ago

Why do these articles keep calling it exhibition driving when it’s illegal street racing??

Woman shot and killed in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating the shooting death of a 36-year-old woman. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Kimberly Necole Hartsfield. She was shot and killed August 9, 2022 in the 2600 block of 6th Avenue North. No arrests have been made.
One person shot by police in Brighton, Alabama; ALEA investigating

BRIGHTON, Ala. — An investigation is underway after a Brighton police officer shot someone Wednesday morning. Learn more in the video above. Brighton Police Chief Larry Woods said the shooting happened in the 3900 block of Mian Street. Details about what led to the shooting haven't been released. The...
Shooting in Hueytown neighborhood leaves 1 dead

An investigation is underway after a shooting in Hueytown Wednesday night. Hueytown police responded at 7:17 p.m. to the 1000 block of 26th Avenue. Police Chief Mike Yarbrough said the shooting happened at a residence, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether it took place inside or outside. The victim...
Domestic violence suspect shot by Brighton police

A man was shot by a Brighton officer when police responded to a domestic dispute Wednesday. Officers were dispatched to a house on Main Street in Brighton just after 9:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they encountered a male suspect armed with a knife. He refused orders to drop the weapon, authorities said.
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Brighton. The shooting happened Wednesday, August 10. Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said that around 10:30 a.m., officers with the Brighton Police Department responded to a domestic violence incident. Authorities said the victim was injured by a suspect with a knife.
Missing Alabama Dad’s Car Found Near Body in Burning House, Cops Say

A white Toyota Corolla belonging to a missing Birmingham father of four was found Tuesday, just a block away from where Alabama authorities had responded to reports of a house fire hours earlier. Although unidentified human remains were discovered on the property after the flames were extinguished around 3 a.m., police did not immediately comment on a possible link between the two cases, according to AL.com. Family and friends of Nathan Gemeinhart, a 42-year-old man who has been missing since Monday morning, told local media they continued to pray for his reappearance. “We grieve as those with deep hope,” Senior Pastor Charles Johnson of Red Mountain Church told WBRC FOX6. The pastor, who helped set up a GoFundMe to support Gemeinhart’s family, said that the vanished man was “a joy to talk to” and “a peaceful man.”
Birmingham man linked to H2K gang sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

A 23-year-old man who authorities say is linked to a dangerous street gang has been sentenced to federal prison on a gun charge. Deontra Lamar Austin was sentenced to 42 months – 3 ½ years – on a felon in possession of a firearm conviction, according to a joint announcement Wednesday by Northern District of Alabama U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and ATF Special Agent in Charge Mickey French.
Hueytown PD investigates murder-suicide

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway following a murder-suicide in Hueytown Tuesday. Hueytown PD posted about the incident on their Facebook page, calling it a domestic violence situation. The area was Sunset Drive and Hueytown Drive. No additional information has been provided. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and...
