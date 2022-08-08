Read full article on original website
Barnabus Blackoak
1d ago
Why do these articles keep calling it exhibition driving when it’s illegal street racing??
2nd suspect charged in shooting outside Tuscaloosa lounge that hurt innocent bystander
A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting outside Tuscaloosa restaurant and lounge that injured an innocent bystander. The gunfire rang out about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, at Spades on Culver Road. Authorities said there was an altercation between two groups of people. One group armed...
wbrc.com
Woman shot and killed in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating the shooting death of a 36-year-old woman. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Kimberly Necole Hartsfield. She was shot and killed August 9, 2022 in the 2600 block of 6th Avenue North. No arrests have been made.
wvtm13.com
One person shot by police in Brighton, Alabama; ALEA investigating
BRIGHTON, Ala. — An investigation is underway after a Brighton police officer shot someone Wednesday morning. Learn more in the video above. Brighton Police Chief Larry Woods said the shooting happened in the 3900 block of Mian Street. Details about what led to the shooting haven't been released. The...
Woman killed in Bessemer shooting identified
A woman killed in a Bessemer shooting was identified Wednesday morning.
$1,000 reward offered in July shooting death of Sylacauga 20-year-old
A reward is being offered for information in the slaying of a 20-year-old in Sylacauga last month. Ja’Drean Mondrell Dykes was killed July 29. Sylacauga police responded about 8:30 p.m. that Friday to the Drew Court public housing community on a report of shots fired in the area. When...
Shooting in Hueytown neighborhood leaves 1 dead
An investigation is underway after a shooting in Hueytown Wednesday night. Hueytown police responded at 7:17 p.m. to the 1000 block of 26th Avenue. Police Chief Mike Yarbrough said the shooting happened at a residence, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether it took place inside or outside. The victim...
Domestic violence suspect shot by Brighton police
A man was shot by a Brighton officer when police responded to a domestic dispute Wednesday. Officers were dispatched to a house on Main Street in Brighton just after 9:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they encountered a male suspect armed with a knife. He refused orders to drop the weapon, authorities said.
‘To know her was to love her’: Help sought with funeral for young mother fatally shot in Birmingham
A GoFundMe has been launched for a 19-year-old mother who was fatally shot when gunfire erupted in a Birmingham parking lot during exhibition driving. Ja’Kia Winston was killed early Sunday in the 800 block of Second Avenue North. She leaves behind an infant son. “Ja’Kia Winston wasn’t just your...
wbrc.com
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Brighton. The shooting happened Wednesday, August 10. Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said that around 10:30 a.m., officers with the Brighton Police Department responded to a domestic violence incident. Authorities said the victim was injured by a suspect with a knife.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham attorney accused of trying to smuggle heroin into county jail
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A Birmingham attorney was arrested after allegedly trying to bring drugs into the Jefferson County jail where his client is being held, the sheriff's office said. Learn more in the video above. Jefferson County sheriff's Investigators were alerted on Sunday to a plot to bring...
Missing Alabama Dad’s Car Found Near Body in Burning House, Cops Say
A white Toyota Corolla belonging to a missing Birmingham father of four was found Tuesday, just a block away from where Alabama authorities had responded to reports of a house fire hours earlier. Although unidentified human remains were discovered on the property after the flames were extinguished around 3 a.m., police did not immediately comment on a possible link between the two cases, according to AL.com. Family and friends of Nathan Gemeinhart, a 42-year-old man who has been missing since Monday morning, told local media they continued to pray for his reappearance. “We grieve as those with deep hope,” Senior Pastor Charles Johnson of Red Mountain Church told WBRC FOX6. The pastor, who helped set up a GoFundMe to support Gemeinhart’s family, said that the vanished man was “a joy to talk to” and “a peaceful man.”
Birmingham man linked to H2K gang sentenced to federal prison on gun charge
A 23-year-old man who authorities say is linked to a dangerous street gang has been sentenced to federal prison on a gun charge. Deontra Lamar Austin was sentenced to 42 months – 3 ½ years – on a felon in possession of a firearm conviction, according to a joint announcement Wednesday by Northern District of Alabama U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and ATF Special Agent in Charge Mickey French.
35-year-old ‘armed and dangerous’ man sought after body found in burning Birmingham house
The death of a body found in a burning Birmingham home is now a homicide investigation, and police have issued an “urgent” alert for a 35-year-old man wanted for questioning. Birmingham police said they are searching for Youit De Witt Jones, 35, in connection with the discovery of...
Birmingham man sentenced to more than 3 years on firearm charge
A Birmingham man was sentenced to more than three years in jail on a firearm charge Tuesday.
Police: 12-year-old allegedly shot, killed mother accidentally in Alabama
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Police say a 12-year-old boy allegedly shot and killed his mother accidentally over the weekend in Alabama and tried to cover up what happened. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that on Saturday just after midnight, deputies were called out to a house. When they arrived, they found Ayobiyi Cook, 29, dead.
Birmingham man killed in weekend crash identified
The Birmingham man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend was identified Tuesday morning.
Arson, death investigation underway in Bush Hills neighborhood
An arson and death investigation are underway after first responders found a body during a search after a house fire Tuesday morning.
Missing Jefferson County man’s car found near burning house, unidentified body
The car of a missing Jefferson County husband and father of four was found Tuesday morning, just one block from where a body was discovered in a burning abandoned house. Police are not commenting on any possible link between the two investigations. They have not identified the body. Nathan Gemeinhart,...
Suspect arrested following weekend shooting in Homewood
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — One man is behind bars following a shooting in Homewood over the weekend.
wbrc.com
Hueytown PD investigates murder-suicide
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway following a murder-suicide in Hueytown Tuesday. Hueytown PD posted about the incident on their Facebook page, calling it a domestic violence situation. The area was Sunset Drive and Hueytown Drive. No additional information has been provided. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and...
AL.com
