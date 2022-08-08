ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermantown, MN

Rare Champagne Apples Will Be Available at Duluth’s ‘Apple Palooza’ Event

The Champagne Apple is only grown by one family on planet Earth, and they are bringing their apples to Duluth's Apple Palooza' this fall. Dixon’s Apple Orchard out of Cadott, WI, the only grower of the Champagne Apple, is teaming up with Beaver River Farm in Duluth for 'Apple Palooza' for one day only in October. The event will feature plenty of family fun and lots of apples.
DULUTH, MN
New Mexican Restaurant Opens In Duluth

Warning: this article will make your mouth water so read at your own risk! A new restaurant is officially open in Duluth and it's the sister restaurant of another popular spot in the area. In July, I learned that a new restaurant was opening in Superior in the old Hacienda...
DULUTH, MN
Haunted Shack Looking For Volunteers This Season

It might only be early August but the Haunted Shack already has Halloween on their mind. They are seeking volunteers to help them out with the attraction later this year. This is the second piece of Halloween-related news today, with the first piece being the big announcement that one of our Spirit Halloween stores is open in Duluth! The Miller Hill Mall location opened in early August.
DULUTH, MN
Second Spirit Halloween Store Open In Duluth

Another day, another story about Spirit Halloween! The second of two Spirit Halloween locations in Duluth is officially open. For some background, there are two Spirit Halloween locations in Duluth this year. The first location is in the Miller Hill Mall. This isn't a huge surprise, since there was a Spirit Halloween store in the mall last year.
DULUTH, MN
Hermantown, MN
Minnesota Society
Hermantown, MN
Spirit Halloween In Miller Hill Mall Officially Open

'Tis the season - almost. In a spooky twist, the Spirit Halloween store in the Miller Hill Mall is open for business!. It may seem a little bit early for a Halloween store to open but Spirit Halloween stores typically open near the end of summertime! August is (sadly) when the seasons start to shift here in the Twin Ports so fall is usually in the air a bit by now.
DULUTH, MN
8th Annual Duluth-Superior Operation K9 Event Happens August 11

It goes without saying that law enforcement K-9's have made a big impact on crime fighting in our area. Over the past few years there have been numerous stories about their assistance in assault, drug, and murder cases. Whether they're sniffing out and solving the crimes directly or acting as protection for their human partners in dangerous situations and calls, the K-9 teams play an integral role in law enforcement.
SUPERIOR, WI
Starting This Fall Duluth Will Get Another Daily Flight to Chicago

It seems that demand for flights to and from the Duluth International Airport is good enough for one airline to take notice and will be adding an additional flight this fall. To make this point, the Duluth Airport Authority pointed out in a press release that in a study conducted by the Regional Airline Association, between 2019 and 2022 more than 106 communities reported that they had lost more than 25% of their airline service, meanwhile, DLH continues to add flight options for travelers.
DULUTH, MN
Here Is The Only Way To Truly Enjoy Duluth According To TikTok

One user went to TikTok to share the only way to truly enjoy Duluth. I'm not sure if there is only one true way to enjoy our beautiful city. Duluth is a pretty sweet outdoor city and there are many things to do to enjoy Duluth. For one, there are so many amazing hiking trails in Duluth to choose from. There are also some great sights to see along the way too, from different types of trees, to a great views of the city, to ponds, to various critters, and so much more. You can even check out 13 easy hiking trails in Duluth here.
DULUTH, MN
How Can You Reduce Junk Mail In The Duluth – Superior Area?

In the mail today there were seven pieces delivered and of those seven, all of them were 'junk mail'. They were either from credit card companies, lenders offering personal loans, or some company trying to get me to refinance my home. I would say on average we receive about 30 letters a week that are similar. All stuff we just rip in half and recycle or throw away.
DULUTH, MN
Duluth, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

