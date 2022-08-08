Read full article on original website
Rare Champagne Apples Will Be Available at Duluth’s ‘Apple Palooza’ Event
The Champagne Apple is only grown by one family on planet Earth, and they are bringing their apples to Duluth's Apple Palooza' this fall. Dixon’s Apple Orchard out of Cadott, WI, the only grower of the Champagne Apple, is teaming up with Beaver River Farm in Duluth for 'Apple Palooza' for one day only in October. The event will feature plenty of family fun and lots of apples.
New Mexican Restaurant Opens In Duluth
Warning: this article will make your mouth water so read at your own risk! A new restaurant is officially open in Duluth and it's the sister restaurant of another popular spot in the area. In July, I learned that a new restaurant was opening in Superior in the old Hacienda...
Haunted Shack Looking For Volunteers This Season
It might only be early August but the Haunted Shack already has Halloween on their mind. They are seeking volunteers to help them out with the attraction later this year. This is the second piece of Halloween-related news today, with the first piece being the big announcement that one of our Spirit Halloween stores is open in Duluth! The Miller Hill Mall location opened in early August.
Second Spirit Halloween Store Open In Duluth
Another day, another story about Spirit Halloween! The second of two Spirit Halloween locations in Duluth is officially open. For some background, there are two Spirit Halloween locations in Duluth this year. The first location is in the Miller Hill Mall. This isn't a huge surprise, since there was a Spirit Halloween store in the mall last year.
Built By Duluth’s Congdon Family, A Historic Lake Superior Home Has Hit the Market
Owning a home within the city of Duluth that not only features 2 acres, but also 250 feet of Lake Superior shoreline is rare, but that's just what you'll find for sale on London Road in Duluth. What makes this home, which features both of those things and a lot...
Spirit Halloween In Miller Hill Mall Officially Open
'Tis the season - almost. In a spooky twist, the Spirit Halloween store in the Miller Hill Mall is open for business!. It may seem a little bit early for a Halloween store to open but Spirit Halloween stores typically open near the end of summertime! August is (sadly) when the seasons start to shift here in the Twin Ports so fall is usually in the air a bit by now.
Downtown Two Harbors Businesses Prepare For Festival Of Sail Visitors
There are a lot of folks making their way to Two Harbors this weekend for the Festival of Sail. The Festival of Sail usually happens in Duluth, but due to major construction projects on Duluth's freeway interchange, the festival was moved up the shore to the small town of Two Harbors, Minnesota.
8th Annual Duluth-Superior Operation K9 Event Happens August 11
It goes without saying that law enforcement K-9's have made a big impact on crime fighting in our area. Over the past few years there have been numerous stories about their assistance in assault, drug, and murder cases. Whether they're sniffing out and solving the crimes directly or acting as protection for their human partners in dangerous situations and calls, the K-9 teams play an integral role in law enforcement.
Superior Car Seat Clinic To Become Regular Monthly Event
Safety truly isn't a one-time thing. And that's a good part of the reason a annual event is turning into a regularly-scheduled monthly event. Turn-out was so good for the Car Seat Clinic held by the Superior Fire Department on August 4 that they've decided to make it a regular event.
Bike Duluth Festival Rides Into Spirit Mountain This Weekend
There's a lot going on across the Northland this weekend. The Tall Ships have arrived in Two Harbors, the Head of The Lakes Fair in Superior continues, West Duluth hosts Spirit Valley Days, there's the Bloody Bash On The Hill and the list goes on. For biking and outdoor enthusiasts,...
Duluth Central High School Property Has Been Sold For $8 Million
The seemingly never ending drama surrounding the building that used to be the home of Duluth Central High has apparently come to end. Of course, we've heard this before. In June of this year, a sale was reported but that deal ultimately fell through. However the Duluth School Board announced...
Starting This Fall Duluth Will Get Another Daily Flight to Chicago
It seems that demand for flights to and from the Duluth International Airport is good enough for one airline to take notice and will be adding an additional flight this fall. To make this point, the Duluth Airport Authority pointed out in a press release that in a study conducted by the Regional Airline Association, between 2019 and 2022 more than 106 communities reported that they had lost more than 25% of their airline service, meanwhile, DLH continues to add flight options for travelers.
Here Is The Only Way To Truly Enjoy Duluth According To TikTok
One user went to TikTok to share the only way to truly enjoy Duluth. I'm not sure if there is only one true way to enjoy our beautiful city. Duluth is a pretty sweet outdoor city and there are many things to do to enjoy Duluth. For one, there are so many amazing hiking trails in Duluth to choose from. There are also some great sights to see along the way too, from different types of trees, to a great views of the city, to ponds, to various critters, and so much more. You can even check out 13 easy hiking trails in Duluth here.
Oliver Bridge Closure Between Duluth + Superior: August 15-19
Drivers who utilize the Oliver Bridge to get between Duluth and Superior, Minnesota and Wisconsin, will need to find an alternative route for a few days. The bridge that crosses the St. Louis River at the junction of Highway 39 and Wisconsin Highway 105 in Gary-New Duluth will be closed to traffic.
Minneapolis Ad Agency Takes Out Own Ad To Save Their View
An ad agency in Minneapolis decided to take matters into their own hands and the outcome is genius! During the pandemic, a ton of people ended up working from home and office buildings all over the United States sat empty and some still do now as people have quit or opted to work from home instead.
How Can You Reduce Junk Mail In The Duluth – Superior Area?
In the mail today there were seven pieces delivered and of those seven, all of them were 'junk mail'. They were either from credit card companies, lenders offering personal loans, or some company trying to get me to refinance my home. I would say on average we receive about 30 letters a week that are similar. All stuff we just rip in half and recycle or throw away.
Superior School Considers 5th Grade Gender Identity Curriculum – Parents, Students + Administration Square Off
The official motto of the Superior School District is "In Superior, ALL means ALL...every student, every day!". That motto is currently being put to the test with a showdown over 5th Grade curriculum plans. At issue is a unit that gets taught to 5th Graders as part of the Human...
Now I Understand Why Some People in Duluth + Superior Area Quit Riding Motorcycles
My truck has been in the shop for a couple of days and that means my only mode of travel is the motorcycle, a big bummer, I know. As much as I like riding my bike, the last two days have been a true test of my riding skills. I...
Minnesota State Patrol Conducting Intense Patrols Across Duluth Area This Weekend
Earlier this year, the Minnesota State Patrol launched Project 20(22), in which they would focus on different parts of the state over the course of five weekends with the goal of reducing the deadliest traffic violations: speed, lack of seat belt use, distraction, and impairment. During these weekends, patrols in...
New City Voting Precinct Boundaries will Affect Some Duluth Voters in Next Election
With the next Primary Election Day set for next Tuesday, August 9th, the City of Duluth wants residents to be aware of changes to precinct boundaries that will have an impact on some Duluth voters. According to the City, the changes are in response to the 2020 census, the results...
