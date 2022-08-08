ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
State
Massachusetts State
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
MLive.com

Michigan’s new play-callers seek to execute Jim Harbaugh’s ‘vision’

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When it comes to offensive play-calling this fall for Michigan football, Jim Harbaugh has defaulted back to having multiple cooks in the kitchen. While Sherrone Moore has maintained his role as offensive line coach and co-coordinator, quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss has been promoted to co-coordinator himself and both assistants have been handed the keys to the playbook.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan QB coach Matt Weiss adjusting to life on recruiting trail

ANN ARBOR -- Matt Weiss held numerous different coaching responsibilities in his 12 years with the Baltimore Ravens from 2009-20. Recruiting wasn’t one of them. Since joining Jim Harbaugh’s staff at Michigan before the 2021 season, Weiss has added recruiting duties to his plate – a task that has been an eye-opening experience for the Wolverines’ quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Weiss
Person
Hassan Haskins
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Titans#Milton Academy#Eclipse#American Football#Michigan Rb
The Flint Journal

Michigan’s Northwoods may be destroyed by even modest climate change, researchers say

ANN ARBOR, MI – The boreal forests of North America could be destroyed by even modest climate change, new research shows. A recently published scientific study led by a University of Michigan ecologist found an overall temperature increase of less than 3 degrees (1.6 Celsius) will cause major problems for tree species that now thrive in the most northern forests of the continent, particularly when combined with reduced rainfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good burger and some nice fries on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should visit if you want to see what a truly delicious burger tastes like. Once you visit these places, you will not want to go anywhere else for burgers, that's for sure. Here's what made it on the list. If you haven't visited them yet, make sure you do.
MICHIGAN STATE
thesuntimesnews.com

Where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Ann Arbor between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
22K+
Followers
27K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy