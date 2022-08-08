Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy Stengel
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Bulked up Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker feeling ‘fast and physical’ heading into 2022
ANN ARBOR – When Michigan football players arrive on campus as freshman, they get their picture taken to see where they stand physically entering their college career. They also get photographed after the season to see how much progress they have made. Fifth-year tight end Luke Schoonmaker, who strutted...
Michigan Football has ‘No. 1 Freak’ in college football
A year ago, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic released his annual College football Freaks List and Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson came in at No. 2, trailing only LT Evan Neal out of Alabama, who was named the No. 1 Freak in college football heading into the 2021 season. One year...
Rumor: Michigan vs. Michigan State game ‘expected’ to be played at controversial time
According to a source familiar with the discussions, it is sounding like the game between Michigan and Michigan State on October 29 could be played at a controversial time. The source is indicating that this year’s matchup between the Wolverines and Spartans is “expected” to be under the lights at the Big House in Ann Arbor.
Former players Avant, Miller to join Michigan football radio broadcast
The Michigan football radio broadcast will have an entirely different look (and sound) to it this fall. Not only have new play-by-play (Doug Karsch) and analyst (Jon Jansen) voices been unveiled, but the Wolverines are welcoming back a pair of familiar faces to handle support roles. Jason Avant, heralded as...
MLive.com
Michigan’s new play-callers seek to execute Jim Harbaugh’s ‘vision’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When it comes to offensive play-calling this fall for Michigan football, Jim Harbaugh has defaulted back to having multiple cooks in the kitchen. While Sherrone Moore has maintained his role as offensive line coach and co-coordinator, quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss has been promoted to co-coordinator himself and both assistants have been handed the keys to the playbook.
Elite 2024 ATH KingJoseph Edwards plans to return to Ann Arbor for rivalry game
The Maize and Blue will have one of the nation’s top prospects back on campus this fall as Buford (Ga.) 2024 four-star athlete KingJoseph Edwards plans on attending the Michigan State vs. Michigan game on October 29th. The Peach State standout will be accompanied by his mom on this...
Michigan QB coach Matt Weiss adjusting to life on recruiting trail
ANN ARBOR -- Matt Weiss held numerous different coaching responsibilities in his 12 years with the Baltimore Ravens from 2009-20. Recruiting wasn’t one of them. Since joining Jim Harbaugh’s staff at Michigan before the 2021 season, Weiss has added recruiting duties to his plate – a task that has been an eye-opening experience for the Wolverines’ quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator.
Jim Harbaugh talks about when he will name Michigan’s starting QB
It’s Cade McNamara vs. J.J. McCarthy to see who will win Michigan‘s starting quarterback job in Week 1 and Wolverines’ head coach Jim Harbaugh will eventually have to declare a winner. On Monday, Harbaugh spoke about the epic quarterback battle that is going on in Ann Arbor...
Coen Carr: This is Why I Chose Michigan State
Carr is the latest addition to an already stellar 2023 haul for Tom Izzo.
Lincoln football aims to ‘push over the top’ and return to postseason
-- ANN ARBOR – It’s no longer cool to just be in the game in the fourth quarter for Chris Westfall. The longtime Ypsilanti Lincoln football coach watched his team compete several times but lose close games last season that cost the Railsplitters a spot in the postseason as they ended the year at 4-5.
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
Lions LB Jarrad Davis feeling refreshed despite unfamiliar situation of fighting for roster spot
ALLEN PARK -- Jarrad Davis is feeling refreshed and looking at his second stint with the Detroit Lions from a new perspective. The former first-round linebacker openly discussed his previous struggles with the team that drafted him shortly after signing to run it back in Detroit over the offseason. Davis...
Michigan’s Northwoods may be destroyed by even modest climate change, researchers say
ANN ARBOR, MI – The boreal forests of North America could be destroyed by even modest climate change, new research shows. A recently published scientific study led by a University of Michigan ecologist found an overall temperature increase of less than 3 degrees (1.6 Celsius) will cause major problems for tree species that now thrive in the most northern forests of the continent, particularly when combined with reduced rainfall.
Detroit Lions to give starters about 1 quarter of action in preseason opener against Falcons
ALLEN PARK -- Dan Campbell gave his starters about a quarter of action in last year’s preseason opener. And the second-year head coach plans to do the same when the Detroit Lions host the Atlanta Falcons in their preseason opener on Friday night. Lions quarterback Jared Goff completed seven-of-nine...
A Jackson native has made his mark on NASCAR through his manufacturing business
One Jackson native turned his manufacturing business into a hub for NASCAR. “For me to start the business in Jackson just made a lot of sense,” he said.
10-year-old Ann Arbor golfer places second at U.S. Kids Golf World Championships
Robert Melendez may only be 10 years old, but the Ann Arbor native is already playing golf well beyond his years. And last week, he put forth a strong performance to finish second in one of the world’s most prestigious golf tournaments for kids. Melendez took second out of...
New head coach brings new mindset to Ann Arbor Skyline football team
MLive is publishing a preview story every weekday for each Ann Arbor-area high school football team leading up to the opening week of the season. Today, Tuesday, Aug. 9, MLive is highlighting Ann Arbor Skyline. --
Kearsley determined to continue greatest stretch of football success in school history
FLINT – Kearsley’s football team is in the midst of an unprecedented stretch of success. And the Hornets have no reason to believe it’s not going to continue. They say they’re determined to extend a three-year playoff streak – the longest in school history. “We’re...
thesuntimesnews.com
Where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to most
Stacker compiled a list of where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Ann Arbor between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
