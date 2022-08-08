ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KVUE

How Hutto became 'Hippo Nation'

HUTTO, Texas — Anyone who has visited Hutto knows the city has its own unique mascot: the hippo. More than 3,000 concrete hippos are on display in the community, many painted to match the business or home they stand outside of. In fact, the City of Hutto even has an interactive Hippo Tour map.
HUTTO, TX
KHOU

Texas Republicans are trying to sell school choice measures, but rural conservatives aren’t buying

TEXAS, USA — As a Texas school superintendent, Adrain Johnson is no stranger to the struggles small, rural public schools face, from trying to recruit teachers, especially after more than two years of navigating school during a global pandemic, to a general lack of resources. And now, after the school shooting in Uvalde, there’s a renewed conversation about campus security.
TEXAS STATE
CBS New York

Mayor Adams threatens to campaign against Gov. Abbott in Texas

NEW YORK -- As bus loads of migrants pour into the city from Texas, Mayor Eric Adams is getting ready to fight back and make life difficult for the governor of the Lone Star State.As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Tuesday, the mayor is ready to get political.In some respects, you could call this the political version of Texas Hold 'Em poker -- Adams cheekily saying to Gov. Greg Abbott I'll see the bus loads of migrants you're sending to my city with bus loads of New Yorkers coming to your state."I am deeply contemplating taking a bus load of New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox44news.com

Abbott, O’Rourke may meet in Nexstar-hosted Texas governor debate

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Governor Greg Abbott says he is accepting an invitation for a debate, hosted and broadcast by Nexstar Media Group which is the parent company of KXAN. Challenger Beto O’Rourke has not yet confirmed whether he will participate, but in return, challenged Gov. Abbott to three town-hall style debates.
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?

Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke continued his drive across Texas as he plans to travel 5,600 miles over 49 days on his run for Texas governor against Republican Governor Greg Abbott. This past Saturday evening, O’Rourke spoke in Waco to share his similar message with the crowd of 500 people at Da Shack Farmer’s Market on Houston Drive.
TEXAS STATE
texassignal.com

CNN Report on Texas Dark Money Renews Push for Reform

Democratic lawmakers and the watchdog group Public Citizen gathered in Austin on Tuesday to push for limits on state-level campaign contributions and modernize the Texas Ethics Commission. It’s a renewed push to curb the influence of dark money on Texas politics following the release of a CNN special report that...
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Judge denies Texas senator’s request to release Uvalde shooting records

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — On Wednesday, a Travis County district judge denied a state senator’s request to order the Texas Department of Public Safety to release records related to the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde. Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, requested various records under public information laws that could provide more clarity on the emergency […]
UVALDE, TX
Tom Handy

City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox

In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing. Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Gas prices in Texas down more than $1 since peak in June

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gas prices in Texas continue to decline from record highs earlier this summer. A gallon of regular unleaded gas now costs an average of $3.56 across the state, down 15 cents from last Monday. There is still quite a bit of variation across the state. Drivers...
TEXAS STATE

