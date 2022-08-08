Read full article on original website
Related
Click2Houston.com
Abortion should be permitted in cases of rape and incest, nearly 90% of Texas voters say in UT poll
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Most registered voters in Texas oppose a complete ban on abortion but are split on the extent to which abortion should be available, according to a June poll conducted by the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin.
How Hutto became 'Hippo Nation'
HUTTO, Texas — Anyone who has visited Hutto knows the city has its own unique mascot: the hippo. More than 3,000 concrete hippos are on display in the community, many painted to match the business or home they stand outside of. In fact, the City of Hutto even has an interactive Hippo Tour map.
KHOU
Texas Republicans are trying to sell school choice measures, but rural conservatives aren’t buying
TEXAS, USA — As a Texas school superintendent, Adrain Johnson is no stranger to the struggles small, rural public schools face, from trying to recruit teachers, especially after more than two years of navigating school during a global pandemic, to a general lack of resources. And now, after the school shooting in Uvalde, there’s a renewed conversation about campus security.
Mayor Adams threatens to campaign against Gov. Abbott in Texas
NEW YORK -- As bus loads of migrants pour into the city from Texas, Mayor Eric Adams is getting ready to fight back and make life difficult for the governor of the Lone Star State.As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Tuesday, the mayor is ready to get political.In some respects, you could call this the political version of Texas Hold 'Em poker -- Adams cheekily saying to Gov. Greg Abbott I'll see the bus loads of migrants you're sending to my city with bus loads of New Yorkers coming to your state."I am deeply contemplating taking a bus load of New...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency
For the latest on criminal justice news, sign up to receive our weekly law and order newsletter. Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency. Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers...
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United States
Comparing month-to-month rental increases, Austin, Texas lands at number one for June. It’s not the best category to be number one in for any city. After COVID-19, rent has increased dramatically.
fox44news.com
Abbott, O’Rourke may meet in Nexstar-hosted Texas governor debate
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Governor Greg Abbott says he is accepting an invitation for a debate, hosted and broadcast by Nexstar Media Group which is the parent company of KXAN. Challenger Beto O’Rourke has not yet confirmed whether he will participate, but in return, challenged Gov. Abbott to three town-hall style debates.
O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?
Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke continued his drive across Texas as he plans to travel 5,600 miles over 49 days on his run for Texas governor against Republican Governor Greg Abbott. This past Saturday evening, O’Rourke spoke in Waco to share his similar message with the crowd of 500 people at Da Shack Farmer’s Market on Houston Drive.
RELATED PEOPLE
Some Austin homes’ foundations are crumbling this summer — here’s why
The summer heatwave has resulted in one of the worst droughts in recent Texas history. With that drought comes a lot of changes to our environment. Caves are drying up because of the drought. Farmers are being forced to restrict water usage. Now the ground itself is shrinking and putting homes at risk.
texassignal.com
CNN Report on Texas Dark Money Renews Push for Reform
Democratic lawmakers and the watchdog group Public Citizen gathered in Austin on Tuesday to push for limits on state-level campaign contributions and modernize the Texas Ethics Commission. It’s a renewed push to curb the influence of dark money on Texas politics following the release of a CNN special report that...
'He has total veto power': Gov. Greg Abbott controls who will lead Texas' power grid, sources say
Facing criticism over the grid's 2021 collapse, the governor is exerting unprecedented influence over what the state grid operator shares with the public - and who will be its next CEO.
Youtubers in Belton, Texas Arrested On Third Degree Felony Charges
In the digital age, many are trying to make a name for themselves. While going viral sometimes results in fame, others aren't so lucky. This is one of this trying too hard moments, and it reportedly happened right here in Belton, Texas. The incident in question. According to the Temple...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Judge denies Texas senator’s request to release Uvalde shooting records
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — On Wednesday, a Travis County district judge denied a state senator’s request to order the Texas Department of Public Safety to release records related to the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde. Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, requested various records under public information laws that could provide more clarity on the emergency […]
Austin airport flyers rescreened after terminal evacuation
Staff members at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport worked to bring all passengers back inside the Barbara Jordan Terminal for rescreening Wednesday morning, after a falsely-triggered fire alarm caused evacuations at the facility.
City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox
In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing. Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox44news.com
Gas prices in Texas down more than $1 since peak in June
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gas prices in Texas continue to decline from record highs earlier this summer. A gallon of regular unleaded gas now costs an average of $3.56 across the state, down 15 cents from last Monday. There is still quite a bit of variation across the state. Drivers...
4 San Antonio's towns have some of the most expensive homes in Texas
Some of these cities average home value is over $1 million.
‘Error made’: Austin family loses Bahamas trip after false positive COVID test
An Austin family said after months of planning and saving, they had to cancel their Bahamas trip because of a positive COVID-19 test which later turned out to be a false positive.
Comments / 0