Pennsylvania State

Sandy Williams
2d ago

seems like gender identity is a religious thing so why are you trying to pass laws against it. separation of church and state is ni the CONSTITUTION

M D
1d ago

Get it off the website. Or defund the whole education system.

Derringer Bow
1d ago

We don’t need things that further confuse and weaken American people.

PennLive.com

Protect your rights and vote! | PennLive letters

The Republican candidate for governor claims there are untold numbers of dead voters and “ghost voters” registered in Pennsylvania. His solution to this imaginary problem is to force everyone to re-register to vote. This is yet another thinly veiled Republican attempt to purge voter rolls of voters who traditionally vote Democratic and to scare potential voters to reduce participation.
WHYY

State senator introduces hospital reform legislation to address ‘destabilizing effect’ from recent closures

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. A state senator who represents Chester County plans to introduce legislation to address the flurry of hospital closures and service shutdowns that have swept through the region in recent years.
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro are the projected nominees in the November 2022 Pennsylvania Governor’s race. Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, currently serves as the commonwealth’s Attorney General. Mastriano, who ran in a crowded primary, is a State Senator representing Franklin County who received more than 40% of […]
wdac.com

Concern Over Gender Theory Student Indoctrination In PA Schools

HARRISBURG – Clinton County Rep. Stephanie Borowicz and 20 PA House Republican lawmakers are calling for acting PA Education Secretary Eric Hagarty’s resignation unless he takes immediate action to reverse Gender Theory Student Indoctrination from taking hold in K-12 public schools. Borowicz said, “The PA Department of Education and all K-12 public school faculty and administrators have an obligation to educate, not indoctrinate. For the sake of our children, PA’s acting Education Secretary needs to either actively remove all traces of Gender Theory Indoctrination currently plastered throughout the department’s website/curriculum or immediately submit his resignation. This is precisely why the Legislature needs to enact an enforceable Parental Bill of Rights so families can freely direct the upbringing of their children without inappropriate sexual content or demoralizing, gender-neutral pronouns invading our taxpayer-funded classrooms.” Touted as a resource for educators, the Education Department’s “Gender Identity” web page defines “binary gender” as the “faulty concept” that there are “only two genders: male and female.” The web page also includes a lesson guide for teachers to host a “gender-neutral day” in their classrooms for grades 3-12. The guide specifies that as part of the activity, students should pick two to three ways they will reject gender stereotypes for the day, and the teacher should make specific commitments to challenge gender norms in the classroom.
WGAL

Pennsylvania cuts corporate net income tax

For the first time since 1995, Pennsylvania has reduced the corporate net income tax. The rate, which is 9.99%, will drop to 8.99% on Jan. 1. It will then be gradually lowered until it reaches 4.99% in 2031. Lawmakers and members of the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce gathered Tuesday to...
phl17.com

Report outlines recommendations for Pennsylvania law enforcement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Law Enforcement Citizen Advisory Commission has released a report with recommendations to improve law enforcement in Pennsylvania. The May 13 report includes recommendations such as requirements for State Troopers to identify themselves during traffic stops and documenting citizen encounters. Recommendations regarding body...
CBS Pittsburgh

Nationwide teacher shortage being felt in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Schools across the commonwealth are in crisis as thousands of teachers are needed, but few are pursuing the profession.  A nationwide teacher shortage is being felt in Pennsylvania and according to the State Education Association, the pandemic intensified it.  According to the Pennsylvania Department of Education, the state will need thousands of new teachers, hundreds of new principals and thousands of educators in other critical roles by August 2025."If we don't act now, we don't take this seriously, we will be dealing with this for years," said Chris Lilienthal, assistant director of communications for the PSEA.  Lilienthal...
therecord-online.com

Broadband expansion in Pennsylvania could give rural economies a boost

HARRISBURG, PA – The federal largesse that will fund broadband expansion in Pennsylvania has two major political concerns: the potential economic growth due to business and education using broadband more, and the threat of a missed opportunity from wasting federal funds. What’s key is connecting the unserved parts of...
PennLive.com

2 Pa. nursing homes accused of health care fraud

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Managers at two skilled nursing facilities in western Pennsylvania fabricated records of staff time and residents’ conditions to defraud state and federal agencies, prosecutors alleged Tuesday in announcing criminal charges. Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in...
