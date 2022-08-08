Read full article on original website
Sandy Williams
2d ago
seems like gender identity is a religious thing so why are you trying to pass laws against it. separation of church and state is ni the CONSTITUTION
M D
1d ago
Get it off the website. Or defund the whole education system.
Derringer Bow
1d ago
We don’t need things that further confuse and weaken American people.
Protect your rights and vote! | PennLive letters
The Republican candidate for governor claims there are untold numbers of dead voters and “ghost voters” registered in Pennsylvania. His solution to this imaginary problem is to force everyone to re-register to vote. This is yet another thinly veiled Republican attempt to purge voter rolls of voters who traditionally vote Democratic and to scare potential voters to reduce participation.
Pa. doctors call Dr. Oz’s run for Senate a ‘threat to public health’
A group of Philadelphia and state doctors have come out against Dr. Mehmet Oz’s run for U.S. Senate, proclaiming that the heart surgeon and TV personality poses “a major threat to public health” in Pennsylvania. “Oz simply isn’t trusted by real medical professionals,” Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, chair...
PA SRCC: Pennsylvanians Can’t Afford Tax Increases During High Inflation
HARRISBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania Senate Republican Campaign Committee (PA SRCC) released the following statements on recent footage of Democrat State Senator Lindsey Williams dodging simple questions about President Joe Biden’s tax hikes:. “Senator Williams is standing in lockstep with President Biden and the Democrat Party’s failed agenda,”...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration encourages vaccinations before kids head back to school
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Children will soon head back to the classroom, and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration is encouraging parents and guardians to get children vaccinated. Pennsylvania state law requires children to be up to date on vaccines for their age group. Some of the required vaccinations for K-12...
therecord-online.com
21 state House Republicans charge Wolf administration with “indoctrination” in public schools
HARRISBURG, PA – Rep. Stephanie Borowicz (R-Clinton) and 20 additional state House Republican lawmakers on Tuesday called for acting Pennsylvania Education Secretary Eric Hagarty’s resignation unless, they charged, he takes action to reverse what they called “Gender Theory Student Indoctrination” in K-12 public schools. “The PA...
State senator introduces hospital reform legislation to address ‘destabilizing effect’ from recent closures
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. A state senator who represents Chester County plans to introduce legislation to address the flurry of hospital closures and service shutdowns that have swept through the region in recent years.
Money-saving tips; 550 new Hershey homes; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, August 10, 2022. How to get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. High: 84; Low: 68. Thunderstorms. Growing in Hershey: The Hershey Trust Co. is building a village-style development near the Hershey Medical Center. Plans call for at least 550 homes, apartments and townhouses, along with retail and commercial space.
Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro are the projected nominees in the November 2022 Pennsylvania Governor’s race. Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, currently serves as the commonwealth’s Attorney General. Mastriano, who ran in a crowded primary, is a State Senator representing Franklin County who received more than 40% of […]
wdac.com
Concern Over Gender Theory Student Indoctrination In PA Schools
HARRISBURG – Clinton County Rep. Stephanie Borowicz and 20 PA House Republican lawmakers are calling for acting PA Education Secretary Eric Hagarty’s resignation unless he takes immediate action to reverse Gender Theory Student Indoctrination from taking hold in K-12 public schools. Borowicz said, “The PA Department of Education and all K-12 public school faculty and administrators have an obligation to educate, not indoctrinate. For the sake of our children, PA’s acting Education Secretary needs to either actively remove all traces of Gender Theory Indoctrination currently plastered throughout the department’s website/curriculum or immediately submit his resignation. This is precisely why the Legislature needs to enact an enforceable Parental Bill of Rights so families can freely direct the upbringing of their children without inappropriate sexual content or demoralizing, gender-neutral pronouns invading our taxpayer-funded classrooms.” Touted as a resource for educators, the Education Department’s “Gender Identity” web page defines “binary gender” as the “faulty concept” that there are “only two genders: male and female.” The web page also includes a lesson guide for teachers to host a “gender-neutral day” in their classrooms for grades 3-12. The guide specifies that as part of the activity, students should pick two to three ways they will reject gender stereotypes for the day, and the teacher should make specific commitments to challenge gender norms in the classroom.
AG: PA residents, nursing homes face federal fraud charges
According to Shapiro, the charges are charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States and related health care.
Two Pennsylvania Nursing Facilities Indited for Healthcare Fraud
PITTSBURGH (PRESS RELEASE) – Five individuals and two for-profit skilled nursing facilities in Southwestern Pennsylvania...
WGAL
Pennsylvania cuts corporate net income tax
For the first time since 1995, Pennsylvania has reduced the corporate net income tax. The rate, which is 9.99%, will drop to 8.99% on Jan. 1. It will then be gradually lowered until it reaches 4.99% in 2031. Lawmakers and members of the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce gathered Tuesday to...
phl17.com
Report outlines recommendations for Pennsylvania law enforcement
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Law Enforcement Citizen Advisory Commission has released a report with recommendations to improve law enforcement in Pennsylvania. The May 13 report includes recommendations such as requirements for State Troopers to identify themselves during traffic stops and documenting citizen encounters. Recommendations regarding body...
pa.gov
Governor Wolf: Pennsylvania’s New, Lower Corporate Tax Rate Will Attract Businesses, Good Jobs
Governor Tom Wolf was joined by business and economic leaders at the York County Economic Alliance to celebrate Pennsylvania’s new, lower Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) rate that puts Pennsylvania on a path to 4.99% for a healthier, more competitive business environment that attracts good-paying jobs and moves our economy forward.
Nationwide teacher shortage being felt in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Schools across the commonwealth are in crisis as thousands of teachers are needed, but few are pursuing the profession. A nationwide teacher shortage is being felt in Pennsylvania and according to the State Education Association, the pandemic intensified it. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Education, the state will need thousands of new teachers, hundreds of new principals and thousands of educators in other critical roles by August 2025."If we don't act now, we don't take this seriously, we will be dealing with this for years," said Chris Lilienthal, assistant director of communications for the PSEA. Lilienthal...
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly Manor
Dr. Mehmet Oz is receiving a controversial $50,000 a year tax break on his Philadelphia-area manor due to a controversial program in the State of Pennsylvania. Oz, a retired cardiothoracic surgeon and Turkish-American television personality known for his series Dr. Oz -- purchased a $3.1 million manor in Pennsylvania's Montgomery County last year.
therecord-online.com
Broadband expansion in Pennsylvania could give rural economies a boost
HARRISBURG, PA – The federal largesse that will fund broadband expansion in Pennsylvania has two major political concerns: the potential economic growth due to business and education using broadband more, and the threat of a missed opportunity from wasting federal funds. What’s key is connecting the unserved parts of...
2 Pa. nursing homes accused of health care fraud
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Managers at two skilled nursing facilities in western Pennsylvania fabricated records of staff time and residents’ conditions to defraud state and federal agencies, prosecutors alleged Tuesday in announcing criminal charges. Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in...
Tell your state representative to vote against bills that criminalize safe drivers | PennLive letters
SB 419 and HB 606, which would allow municipal police to use radar and LIDAR, are not what they seem. The bills permit under posted speed limits and tickets barely above them. The state is supposed to be posting speed limits at the 85th percentile speed of roads, but that seldom happens.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Dept. of L&I ends waitlist for disabled individuals seeking vocational rehabilitation
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry will terminate the waitlist for all “significantly disabled (SD) and non-significantly disabled (NSD) individuals” seeking vocational rehabilitation services. The change, which goes into effect on August 8, will happen for the first time since 1994. Due...
