WCNC
CMS students worry about impacts of teacher shortage
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — To be fully staffed, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools still needs just under 400 teachers before the school year starts. More than 2,100 teachers left the district last year, according to CMS human resources officials at a Tuesday night school board meeting. The district's hiring department said it...
WBTV
Mooresville Graded School District heads back to class
Troopers say one car crossed the center line, hitting another car head-on. Teachers welcome students back for first day of classes in Rowan-Salisbury Schools. The new school year brings new challenges. Optimist Hall adds parking fees. Updated: 7 hours ago. The new parking fees start Aug. 15. Burglary suspect poses...
First local students head back to class in Rowan County and Mooresville
SALISBURY, N.C. — Wednesday is the start of a new school year for students in Rowan-Salisbury and Mooresville school districts. Staff and students say they’re ready for a return after pushing through the setbacks of COVID-19. The districts are heading back to school a little earlier than Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and other area schools, which are set to reopen near the end of the month. With a new director of accountability in place, the district is hoping to push forward with its Renewal 2027 plan.
WBTV
South Iredell HS student graduates from intense eight-week Navy Summer Flight Academy
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A student at South Iredell High School completed an impressive accomplishment this month by graduating from the Elite U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy. Jadyn Dixon finished the intensive eight-week aviation program at Delaware states University, receiving her FAA Private Pilot’s License and five college credits. The...
WBTV
Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education to consider sale of Enochville Elementary property
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education will discuss the sale of the Enochville Elementary School property Monday during its regularly scheduled meeting. Piedmont Baptist Church has offered the BOE $600,000 for the property. “We are looking at it to be able to facilitate our kids’...
Closed Rowan County elementary school sold to church
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Rowan County property that was the site of an elementary school for over 80 years will now be repurposed by its new owners, a Baptist church. On Monday, the Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education approved a measure to sell the vacant property to Piedmont Baptist Church for $600,000. The measure passed with a 5-2 vote.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Back 2 School Bash set for Saturday at Statesville High School
Everybody could use a helping hand sometimes, that’s why the Statesville Missional Network of the Appalachian District of the United Methodist Church is once again hosting its Statesville Back to School Bash on Saturday at Statesville High School from 9 a.m. to noon. “It is the hope of the...
WCNC
UNC Charlotte students speak out about living in off-campus hotels instead of on-campus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's been more pushback from UNC Charlotte students. The university ran out of on-campus housing options and is placing some students off campus in hotels and apartments. WCNC Charlotte learned a few accommodations are Sonesta Select and the Holiday Inn near the university. Those two hotels...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Grant offers N.C. high school grads free college
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The cost of college is enough to make anyone clench their wallets in fear, but a statewide grant is aiming to ease the burden and boost college enrollment. What You Need To Know. N.C. high school graduates can get up to two years of free community...
gaston.edu
#1 Practical Nursing Program in North Carolina
The Gaston College Licensed Practical Nursing program has once again earned a number one ranking in North Carolina. NursingProcess.org placed Gaston College at the top of its list of Best LPN programs in the state for 2022. In a Facebook posting, NursingProcess.org said, “We are happy to announce that Gaston...
Huntersville woman turns 105
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The secret to a long life? Working hard and respecting God, according to Ms. Gussie, who celebrated her 105th birthday with her family in Huntersville Wednesday. Gussie grew up on a farm in Greenville, South Carolina. She remembers picking cotton and clearing weeds on the farm...
spectrumlocalnews.com
CMS teacher battles health insurance challenges after stroke
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For more than 20 years, Chris and Sarah Hanson have cared for the students of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. But now, after Sarah Hanson suffered multiple strokes this spring at the age of 49, the couple’s focus has shifted. “They ended up diagnosing her with RCVS,” Chris...
WCNC
Charlotte rental scam swindling families out of their homes and money
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An elaborate scam in Charlotte is swindling families out of money and their homes, according to police and a large rental company. FirstKey Homes owns hundreds of houses across the Charlotte area and rents them out to residents. The company told WCNC Charlotte scammers are pretending to own some of its properties and are renting them out to victims to collect rent money.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Three Statesville police officers earn promotions
Statesville Police Department honored three officers during a promotional ceremony held by Chief David Onley recently at Statesville City Hall. Capt. Marc Carmona, Sgt. Harold Sexton and Corporal David Benge were recognized at the ceremony. Carmona was promoted from sergeant to the rank of captain and is assigned as the District 2 captain. Carmona attended and completed (Basic Law Enforcement Training) BLET at the NC Justice Academy, worked for the City of Henderson Police Department from 2004-07, and has been employed at the Statesville Police Department for 15 years.
Fire destroys small church in Clover community
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — In York, authorities are investigating the cause of a fire at a small church. The 100-year-old building on West Old Limestone Road and Old Highway 321 was destroyed Monday afternoon. It took six different fire departments to put out the fire. The building houses the...
I-85 vehicle fire shuts down 2 lanes in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A vehicle fire shut down the two right lanes of Interstate 85 North in Davidson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 91, near Exit 91 for NC-8. The closure began at 12:31 p.m. and lasted until 1:25 p.m. The anticipated impact […]
WBTV
Kannapolis bank robbed, suspect caught
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Concord man was charged shortly after police say he robbed a bank in Kannapolis. Police in Kannapolis say that on Wednesday at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers from the Kannapolis Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the Wells Fargo branch located at 1501 S. Cannon Boulevard. While officers were on the way, a witness provided information on the location of the suspect.
How to get more free COVID-19 at-home tests
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In addition to a federal program that allows households to order up to 16 free at-home COVID-19 tests, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has announced a new program that allows eligible residents to order additional tests monthly. Project ACT. Through a partnership...
Vegfest returns to Charlotte following a 2-year pandemic hiatus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Vegfest is one of the last festivals to make a comeback in the Queen City. The festival started in 2012 and grew to set a record in 2019, with more than 5,000 people in attendance, but had to take a break in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Surry County woman finds silver lining at Tiny Tigers Rescue
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Amber Arnder is naturally drawn to a cat in need. “I can’t turn away. I won’t turn away,” she said. Seven years ago, she fostered and adopted a cat named Josiah through Tiny Tigers Rescue who is believed to have been attacked by a coyote. “Once I came to pick […]
WCNC
