wrnjradio.com
Paving, repair project scheduled to begin next week at Milford-Montague toll bridge
MONTAGUE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County)– The weathered pothole driving surface on the Milford-Montague (Route 206) toll bridge and its New Jersey and Pennsylvania approach roadways is scheduled to undergo milling and repaving under a roughly three-month-long project starting next week, according to the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission.
Downed Wires Shut Down Route 80, Cause Widespread Power Outages: DEVELOPING
Several downed power lines shut down Route 80 and caused widespread power outages throughout Morris and Sussex Counties, developing reports say. The power lines were knocked down and a brush fire started in the westbound lanes near milepost 32.7 in Jefferson shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.
pikecountycourier.com
Traffic delaying Milford-Montague Bridge repair to begin
MILFORD, PA - The weathered pothole driving surface on the Milford-Montague (Route 206) Toll Bridge and its New Jersey and Pennsylvania approach roadways is scheduled to undergo milling and repaving under a roughly three-month-long project starting next week, the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission announced. t. The project also...
Crews work to restore power to thousands after high tension wire falls
Utility crews are working to restore power to thousands of northern New Jersey residents who lost power Tuesday afternoon when a high tension wire fell down near Interstate 80.
Route 22 accident near Route 512 causes backup early in Monday evening rush
UPDATE: As of 4:30 p.m., PennDOT reported that the accident was cleared but there were still some delays in the area. ORIGINAL POST: An afternoon accident on Route 22 has closed one westbound lane and caused backups early for the evening rush hour. The left lane was closed in the...
Thousands of NJ homes without power after power line falls on interstate
A high voltage power line that fell across Route 80 in Morris County knocked out power for approximately 80,000 customers in Morris and Sussex counties on one of the hottest days of the year. Jefferson in Morris County and Sparta in Sussex County were the hardest hit from the outages...
sauconsource.com
Plans for Meadows Road Bridge Replacement to Be Unveiled
Plans for a replacement span for the former Meadows Road Bridge in Lower Saucon Township are scheduled to be presented to Lower Saucon Township Council and members of the public later this month. According to an Aug. 3 letter from PennDOT Engineering District 5 Acting District Executive-Design Scott Vottero, officials...
Live N.J. power outage tracker: Thousands without power amid stifling heat
Tens of thousands of homes and businesses in New Jersey were without power Tuesday afternoon with temperatures soaring into the 90s during the latest heat wave to hit the state. The outage was caused by a downed high voltage line along Route 80, according to Jersey Central Power & Light...
Housing officials prepare safety measures as water main break impacts Newark
Much of the water at the Stephen Crane Elderly Center was brown and unusable this morning. News 12's Kimberly Kravtiz spoke with the property manager at the Stephen Crane Elderly Center in Newark to discuss how housing officials plan to keep residents safe.
wrnjradio.com
Milling and paving to begin Friday on 3 Hackettstown roads
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Hackettstown will be doing milling and paving beginning on Friday, Aug. 12, according to police. The following roads listed are tentatively scheduled to be milled on Friday, Aug. 12 and paved on Monday, Aug. 15 from 7:00 a.m. to approximately 7:00 p.m. Warren St...
Fallen tree kills one in Carbon County
JIM THORPE, Pa. — Nolan O. Wernett, 66, was pronounced dead on Tuesday after being struck in the head by a fallen tree, according to the Lehigh County coroner. The incident occurred the same day at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Broadview Drive, Jim Thorpe in Carbon County.
wrnjradio.com
No serious injuries after tractor-trailer overturns in Warren County, state police say
FRELINGHUYSEN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – No serious injuries were reported after a tractor-trailer overturned in Warren County Tuesday morning, according New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. The crash happened at 10:10 a.m. at the intersection of Mott Road and Route 94 in Frelinghuysen Township, Marchan said.
Teen worker dies after horrifying wood chipper incident on rural Pennsylvania road: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Pennsylvania teen died Tuesday in an on-the-job incident involving a wood chipper, according to a LehighValleyLive.com report. Isiah M. Bedocs, 17, of Coplay, Pa., suffered multiple traumatic injuries after he was partially pulled into a wood chipper in what authorities have ruled an accident, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio told the news outlet.
NBC New York
Huge Main Break Spawns NJ Water Emergency; Hospitals Delay Surgeries as Drought Watch Hits
A monster water main break wreaked havoc in New Jersey's largest city and nearby communities Tuesday, impacting more than 100,000 people as hospitals grappled with diversions and officials planned door-to-door outreach. At the same time, emergency crews responded to at least one case where a woman's car was swallowed by a sudden sinkhole.
Body Found Floating Along Raritan River (DEVELOPING)
A body was found floating at a park along the Raritan River in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The incident was reported before 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 at Boyd Park in New Brunswick, initial reports said. No other details were immediately available. CHECK BACK FOR...
Newark hospitals cancel some procedures due to water main break
A major water main break impacting the city of Newark caused some hospitals in the city to cancel certain procedures.
Motorcyclist Dies Week After Lehigh Valley Crash: Coroner
A 64-year-old motorcyclist died one week after suffering multiple traumatic injuries in a Lehigh Valley crash, authorities said. Joel Matosek, of Lower Saucon Township, had been at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem ever since the crash on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said. He was pronounced...
One dead after duplex fire in Carbon County
PALMERTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A fire in Carbon County turned fatal around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to officials. The Palmerton Fire Chief, Jason Behler, said crews responded to a call for a structure fire at 131 and 133 Columbia Ave, a duplex, around 5:34 a.m. in Palmerton. Fire crews attempted to conduct an initial […]
Lower Saucon man dies more than week after motorcycle crash, coroner says
A 64-year-old Lower Saucon Township man died Tuesday afternoon from injuries received Aug. 2 in a motorcycle crash in Upper Saucon Township, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Joel Matosek was pronounced dead at 2:53 p.m. in St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said in a news release.
WFMZ-TV Online
Flames shoot from home in Palmerton
PALMERTON, Pa. - Firefighters battled an early-morning house fire in part of Carbon County. It broke out around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in a twin home in the 100 block of Columbia Avenue in Palmerton, according to emergency dispatchers. Large flames billowed from the roof of the home. A photographer for...
LehighValleyLive.com
