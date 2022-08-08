ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Safe Harbor in Traverse City Wanting to Expand Winter Hours to Include Daytime

By Josh Monroe
9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XsVhZ_0h9d58Oo00

A shelter in Traverse City would like to expand their winter hours to create more services for those without a home in the cold northern Michigan winter.

A six month pilot would allow Safe Harbor to remain open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends during their November through April season. The jubilee House and Central United Methodist Church would house people during the day on weekdays.

Safe Harbor would need to amend their special land permit to be open during the day.

“Having a safe place to go during the day, I mean it’s still cold outside,” Joshua Brandt, Safe Harbor Spokesperson, said. “Knowing that you can go and be in this place where it’s safe is very important to helping create a stable environment for somebody who might then be able to access services. Like they might learn about some other services that are in the community and could set them on a path to better their situation.”

There is no set date yet for the City Commission to vote on the extended hours.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9&10 News

Michigan’s First Tele-Pharmacy to Hold Grand Opening

Michigan’s first tele-pharmacy is open and planning their grand opening celebration for the end of September. Wrigley’s Pharmacy has been operating since January after a bill passed last year making tele-pharmacies legal in Michigan. “It was definitely a long process and I think there was a huge sigh...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Traverse City, MI
Traverse City, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
9&10 News

Disaster Case Managers Helping Gaylord with Recovery Efforts

In Gaylord, progress is continuing to be made in picking up the pieces from the tornado that hit the area in May. Disaster Case Managers through the non-profit After the Storm Michigan are helping anyone who the Tornado impacted. The program is made up of three case managers and one construction manager.
GAYLORD, MI
MLive

Parvo-like illness killing young dogs in Northern Michigan

OTSEGO COUNTY, MI – There’s an outbreak of an unidentified parvo-like illness killing young dogs in Northern Michigan, officials said. During the past month, many dogs have gotten sick with what appears to be parvo but tests have come back negative, according to information from Otsego County Animal Shelter. Symptoms include vomiting and bloody stool. Most of the dogs have been under 2 years old and have died within three days of showing symptoms. Some of the dogs were vaccinated.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#Safe Harbor Spokesperson#The City Commission
MLive

$100 million bridge planned for Traverse City would be third longest in state

GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – A proposed $100 million bridge near Traverse City would be the third longest in the state. Crossing the Boardman River south of Traverse City, the 2,000-foot bridge would span between Hartman and Hammond roads in Garfield Township, The Ticker reports. It would be the third longest bridge in Michigan (excluding international crossings) after the Mackinac Bridge (26,372 feet) and the Zilwaukee Bridge (8,085 feet) in Saginaw County.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Cadillac’s Long Road Distillers Closing Down Shop

Another business is making the tough decision to close up shop for good. Long Road Distillers in Cadillac announced Tuesday that they’re shutting their doors at the end of the week. They say it’s because of several on-going challenges, like supply chain and staffing shortages. After just 18...
CADILLAC, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
My Magic GR

Is This the Best Ice Cream Shop in Michigan?

Once again, a Michigan creamery has been ranked among the best in America. But what do you think, are there even better spots for ice cream in the Mitten State?. Don't get me wrong - I love Moomers Ice Cream in Traverse City! We actually got a multiple-tier ice cream cake from Moomers for our wedding! Highly recommend! Especially because prior to the wedding, we got to head out to their sprawling farm and creamery and try a TON of different flavors - yum!
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Inside The Kitchen at Hearth & Hops in Traverse City

Hearth & Hops is serving up pizzas, sandwiches, salads, gelato and homemade sorbetto out of their food truck in Traverse City. “If a street vendor from Italy came to the United States, you would try to get the most authentic experience to what you did in Italy,” said owner Jason Hill about their food. “And that’s with our own twist on it.”
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Man saved from Manistee beach area by Coast Guard

MANISTEE — A 44-year old man was reported to have been rescued near the U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee on Thursday. According to a Friday afternoon Facebook post by the station, there had been a report of a man struggling near the breakwall in Lake Michigan near the station, located at 523 Fifth Ave.
MANISTEE, MI
WILX-TV

Crash covers Michigan highway in cherries, prompting closures

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan Highway was closed down Tuesday morning following a crash with a cherry truck. According to authorities, a cherry truck and a passenger vehicle collided on M-37. The cherry truck driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene, but police said the driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. They are expected to be OK.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy