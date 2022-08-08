Safe Harbor in Traverse City Wanting to Expand Winter Hours to Include Daytime

A shelter in Traverse City would like to expand their winter hours to create more services for those without a home in the cold northern Michigan winter.

A six month pilot would allow Safe Harbor to remain open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends during their November through April season. The jubilee House and Central United Methodist Church would house people during the day on weekdays.

Safe Harbor would need to amend their special land permit to be open during the day.

“Having a safe place to go during the day, I mean it’s still cold outside,” Joshua Brandt, Safe Harbor Spokesperson, said. “Knowing that you can go and be in this place where it’s safe is very important to helping create a stable environment for somebody who might then be able to access services. Like they might learn about some other services that are in the community and could set them on a path to better their situation.”

There is no set date yet for the City Commission to vote on the extended hours.