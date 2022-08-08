ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
asu.edu

ASU psychology center aims to help children and adolescents improve mental health

Clinical Psychology Center now accepting patients from the community. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 1 in 3 high school students experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness in 2019, a 40% increase since 2009. In 2021, those numbers continued to rise, with 44% of high school students reporting experiencing persistent sadness, and 37% reporting experiencing poor mental health during the pandemic.
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

25 new Watts College faculty members start work as fall semester begins

Twenty-five new faculty members begin work this month at the four schools of ASU’s Watts College of Public Service and Community Solutions. Six are in the School of Community Resources and Development, seven are in the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice, eight are in the School of Public Affairs and four are in the School of Social Work, Watts College Dean Cynthia Lietz said.
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

Hugh Downs School of Human Communication welcomes new faculty member

This fall semester, the Hugh Downs School of Human Communication at Arizona State University welcomes new tenure-track faculty member Jenna Hanchey as an assistant professor of communication. Hanchey, who comes to ASU from the University of Nevada, Reno, specializes in decolonial intersections of rhetoric, African communication studies and critical development...
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

Watts College chief of staff named to national board of university commencement officers

A hoped-for meeting with Tom Brokaw didn’t occur when Marcus Jones first worked at an ASU ceremony, but it led him to get involved every year. Ceremonies and rituals are more than inspiring speeches, bright decorations and rousing music. They stir special emotions that come from milestones celebrated meaningfully and well. College and university graduations are, of course, no exception.
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

ASU Online film student awarded Sundance Institute fellowship

Miciana Hutcherson living out dream she envisioned as young girl in Alaska. It takes a couple of weeks to arrange an interview with Miciana Hutcherson. She’s in Tulsa, Oklahoma, working on the set of a film titled "Fancy Dance," and she’s busy day and night, weekdays and weekends.
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

Map explorer tool recognized at world's largest GIS conference

ASU Library's Map and Geospatial Hub 3D Explorer project given Special Achievement in GIS Award. Looking for a map but can’t make it to the library? Look no further than your PC or smartphone. The ASU Library Map and Geospatial Hub’s virtual 3D Explorer application opens the doors of...
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

ASU project to give satellites a shared, optical language

ASU center awarded $5.4M as part of DARPA satellite communications project. New DARPA effort will enable communication between low orbiting satellites — both with each other and their partners on the ground. In military operations and other communications channels of a sensitive nature, stovepiping is a structure that keeps...
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

Ohana brings Hawaiian students to ASU

Blaise Acosta, Casey Soong joining siblings on Sun Devil journey. Editor's note: ASU News is highlighting some of its impressive incoming students for fall 2022. That’s the word for family in Hawaiian, and it’s a big reason why Casey Soong and Blaise Acosta have come to Arizona State University.
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

ASU poised to help close microchip manufacturing gap

'We’ve focused in areas that are directly relevant to the CHIPS Act'. Bipartisan congressional approval of the CHIPS and Science Act, signed into law Tuesday by President Joe Biden, will drive a $52 billion investment by the federal government to help expand and accelerate U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, an important step for an industry critical to both economic competitiveness and national security.
