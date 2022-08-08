Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
3 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Related
asu.edu
ASU psychology center aims to help children and adolescents improve mental health
Clinical Psychology Center now accepting patients from the community. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 1 in 3 high school students experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness in 2019, a 40% increase since 2009. In 2021, those numbers continued to rise, with 44% of high school students reporting experiencing persistent sadness, and 37% reporting experiencing poor mental health during the pandemic.
asu.edu
25 new Watts College faculty members start work as fall semester begins
Twenty-five new faculty members begin work this month at the four schools of ASU’s Watts College of Public Service and Community Solutions. Six are in the School of Community Resources and Development, seven are in the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice, eight are in the School of Public Affairs and four are in the School of Social Work, Watts College Dean Cynthia Lietz said.
asu.edu
Hugh Downs School of Human Communication welcomes new faculty member
This fall semester, the Hugh Downs School of Human Communication at Arizona State University welcomes new tenure-track faculty member Jenna Hanchey as an assistant professor of communication. Hanchey, who comes to ASU from the University of Nevada, Reno, specializes in decolonial intersections of rhetoric, African communication studies and critical development...
asu.edu
Reproductive rights, prison reform and voting equality take center stage in ASU lecture series
The Seeking Justice in Arizona Fall Lecture Series returns for its 18th year. The School of Social Transformation at Arizona State University will celebrate the 18th annual Seeking Justice in Arizona Fall Lecture Series with three guest speakers spanning the month of September. The series kicks off at 3 p.m. MST Monday, Sept. 7, via Zoom webinar.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
asu.edu
Watts College chief of staff named to national board of university commencement officers
A hoped-for meeting with Tom Brokaw didn’t occur when Marcus Jones first worked at an ASU ceremony, but it led him to get involved every year. Ceremonies and rituals are more than inspiring speeches, bright decorations and rousing music. They stir special emotions that come from milestones celebrated meaningfully and well. College and university graduations are, of course, no exception.
asu.edu
ASU Online film student awarded Sundance Institute fellowship
Miciana Hutcherson living out dream she envisioned as young girl in Alaska. It takes a couple of weeks to arrange an interview with Miciana Hutcherson. She’s in Tulsa, Oklahoma, working on the set of a film titled "Fancy Dance," and she’s busy day and night, weekdays and weekends.
asu.edu
Map explorer tool recognized at world's largest GIS conference
ASU Library's Map and Geospatial Hub 3D Explorer project given Special Achievement in GIS Award. Looking for a map but can’t make it to the library? Look no further than your PC or smartphone. The ASU Library Map and Geospatial Hub’s virtual 3D Explorer application opens the doors of...
asu.edu
ASU project to give satellites a shared, optical language
ASU center awarded $5.4M as part of DARPA satellite communications project. New DARPA effort will enable communication between low orbiting satellites — both with each other and their partners on the ground. In military operations and other communications channels of a sensitive nature, stovepiping is a structure that keeps...
IN THIS ARTICLE
asu.edu
Ohana brings Hawaiian students to ASU
Blaise Acosta, Casey Soong joining siblings on Sun Devil journey. Editor's note: ASU News is highlighting some of its impressive incoming students for fall 2022. That’s the word for family in Hawaiian, and it’s a big reason why Casey Soong and Blaise Acosta have come to Arizona State University.
asu.edu
ASU poised to help close microchip manufacturing gap
'We’ve focused in areas that are directly relevant to the CHIPS Act'. Bipartisan congressional approval of the CHIPS and Science Act, signed into law Tuesday by President Joe Biden, will drive a $52 billion investment by the federal government to help expand and accelerate U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, an important step for an industry critical to both economic competitiveness and national security.
Comments / 0