Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Related
Bee Cave council selects firm to transform Brown Property
Confluence Park in San Antonio is one of the projects Rialto Studio has completed. (Courtesy Rialto Studio) The city of Bee Cave has chosen Rialto Studio to transform the Brown Property into a public amenity for area residents. The 44-acre parcel, which the city purchased in 2017, is just off Great Divide Trail near SH 71.
10 latest commercial permits filed in Georgetown, including new construction for Austin Dance Conservatory
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
KVUE
A look inside the Hutto Co-op District
Growth is happening everywhere in Central Texas. New buildings go up, sometimes taking history with them. But in Hutto, the history and future are coming together.
5 houses around the Austin median price on the market right now
It’s slowly but surely becoming easier to buy a house in Austin. According to the Austin Board of Realtors, the median house price in the Austin-Round Rock metropolitan area is $537,475 as of July. Take a look at what that price range can get you. Buy now , This two-story brick home is the biggest on the list, with four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms across 2,156 square feet in Round Rock. Characterized by its sky-high ceilings, large windows and newly updated fixtures, the home has a spacious backyard with mature trees, a wooden deck, a lounge area and close proximity to a nearby greenbelt.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dailytrib.com
Illegal subdivision lot owners in limbo; county to meet with developer
Lee Schiel is a U.S. Marine veteran and a quadriplegic. He and his wife, Donna, who live in Georgetown, purchased 12 acres on the Burnet-Williamson county line in February that came with a developer’s promise of no permitting issues because of the size of the lot. What the Schiels found out after buying and scheduling delivery of a barndominium they intend as their home is that none of that was true.
fox7austin.com
Austin-Travis County EMS starting pay could increase amid medic shortage
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin City Council is drafting the city's budget for the next fiscal year. That could include action on the shortage of medics. Council members met Tuesday and will meet again on Thursday. Austin-Travis County EMS is understaffed by almost 25 percent while the starting pay is...
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United States
Comparing month-to-month rental increases, Austin, Texas lands at number one for June. It’s not the best category to be number one in for any city. After COVID-19, rent has increased dramatically.
fox7austin.com
Evacuation at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport due to fire alarm
AUSTIN, Texas - Passengers at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport were evacuated due to a fire alarm, not a suspicious package or bomb threat. Officials say that a water flow issue outside near an aircraft triggered the fire alarm. Passengers and staff were evacuated out of an abundance of caution and safety while the cause of the alarm was investigated.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$60M senior living community under development in San Marcos
The 275,000-square-foot project is expected to take two years to finish.
Seventh The Austin Stone Community Church campus coming to South Austin
The future site of The Austin Stone Community Church south congregation is at 11726 Manchaca Road. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) The Austin Stone Community Church is opening a new location at 11726 Manchaca Road, Austin. The opening date is still unknown; however, construction will start in 2023. According to Communication...
Hays County doesn’t pass request for early renewal of water management plan
LCRA is already scheduled to revisit the plan in 2025. However, Jo Karr Tedder said discussions need to start now because of the weather conditions.
drippingspringsnews.com
Second wildfire burns through Dripping Springs
A wildfire near the Hays-Blanco County line, named the Smoke Rider Fire, burned through over 1,210 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire began in the early afternoon of Tuesday, August 2, moving northwest towards U.S. Highway 290. By the end of the day, its damage spanned over 800 acres. The fire reached 100% containment on Monday, August 8 — but not before it had burned down seven homes and an RV.
Hotel Ella to undergo major renovation; new rooms and eatery in the works
Hotel Ella will be undergoing renovations, including the addition of new rooms. (Courtesy Rex Teams) Hotel Ella, an original landmark estate located at 1900 Rio Grande St., Austin, is undergoing renovations to add new rooms and expand other parts of the hotel’s eatery. The start date for the project is still to be determined; however, the plan is to start as soon as possible, said Christian McGuigan, senior vice president of media and public affairs at Rex Teams.
Some Austin homes’ foundations are crumbling this summer — here’s why
The summer heatwave has resulted in one of the worst droughts in recent Texas history. With that drought comes a lot of changes to our environment. Caves are drying up because of the drought. Farmers are being forced to restrict water usage. Now the ground itself is shrinking and putting homes at risk.
Austin airport flyers rescreened after terminal evacuation
Staff members at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport worked to bring all passengers back inside the Barbara Jordan Terminal for rescreening Wednesday morning, after a falsely-triggered fire alarm caused evacuations at the facility.
Ramen Tatsu-Ya coming soon to South Austin; another location in the works for North Austin
A new Ramen Tatsu-Ya will be open to the public by the end of the summer at 8601 S. Congress Ave. (Photo courtesy of Ramen Tatsu-Ya) A new Ramen Tatsu-Ya will be open to customers at the end of the summer at 8601 S. Congress Ave., Ste. 200, Austin. This will be the fifth location in Austin, while plans for a sixth location to open by the end of the year at the Lakeline Market shopping center at 14028 N. US 183, Bldg. G, Ste. 310, Austin, are also being finalized.
Cedar Park nonprofit Austin Steam Train Association commemorates railroad history with hill country rides
The Austin Steam Train Association is leasing this HZRX Diesel 3134 locomotive while its diesel engine is undergoing restoration work. (Claire Shoop/Community Impact Newspaper) As the only nonprofit railroad in Texas, the Austin Steam Train Association, based in Cedar Park, invests in restoring, preserving and showcasing vintage train cars and...
‘We knew this was coming’: Another bar on Rainey Street set to close for new residential development projects
Reina, a popular bar on Rainey Street, announced in a social media post Friday its last day of operation would be September 11.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas farmers hurting from drought, inflation
You can help the federal government track and monitor the progress of the drought. Williamson County officials are hoping ranchers and farmers will sign up for the program.
fox7austin.com
Air tanker base at AUS critical in Texas' fire fight
AUSTIN, Texas - A modified DC-10, known as the 10-Tanker, is not only big, but it's capable of dropping a big water bomb. "It’s not like anything you'd imagine watching it on TV," said pilot Matt Ringlein. From the cockpit, Ringlein has a clear view of the job ahead....
Comments / 0