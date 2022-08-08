Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
Red Cross reminds families to prepare for emergencies as part of back to school plan
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As students get ready for back to school, the American Red Cross of South Carolina wants to remind everyone steps they can take to help kids remain safe as they head back to school. The Red Cross says now is a good time to think about...
WIS-TV
Social media threats to Kershaw County school linked to Hawaii
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Sheriff Lee Boan provided an update Wednesday on an investigation into social media threats. On Monday an online source threatened the Lugoff-Elgin High School. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said their initial findings found a fake account and that the threats weren’t credible. Boan...
Free gunlocks available Thursday, August 11, at Columbia event
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia, Columbia Police Department, the city's Parks & Recreation Department, the North Columbia Youth Empowerment Initiative (NCYEI) and Richland County Sheriff's Department are partnering with Serve and Connect to provide free gun locks to the community. Gun violence has become an issue in...
coladaily.com
Columbia Police Department to conduct public safety checkpoints this week
The Columbia Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon that officers will be conducting public safety checkpoints Friday and Saturday. According to a tweet on the department’s Twitter account, CPD will be working alongside the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. The citywide effort is to reduce and deter traffic violations, including speeding and reckless driving.
abccolumbia.com
Free bookbags & school supplies at Alpha Lambda Psi’s Back to School Drive!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Alpha Lambda Psi is handing out free school supplies at its Back to School Drive this Saturday!. It takes place at Owens Field Skate Park on 1351 Jim Hamilton Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Curtis spoke with Alpha Lambda Psi’s CEO and Visionary...
abccolumbia.com
Harvest Hope Food Bank working to get meals to thousands of students
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Harvest Hope Food Bank says throughout the school year it sends nutrition bags to children in the Midlands who do not have access to food on the weekends but with inflation, the need is growing to help more families. The food bank says thousands of...
WIS-TV
Back to school 2022 in the Midlands, when schools start and other resources for parents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It is time for back to school in the Midlands!. Here’s a listing of when schools are returning and resources to help parents and links to school websites. Want to add a resource to the list? Click the link here and email us to let us know!
WIS-TV
Investigators say fake account linked to Kershaw County school threat
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County School District is alerting parents that their children will be safe at school after a potential social media threat. According to the District, they were alerted of a potential threat at Lugoff-Elgin High School. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office investigated the social media...
abccolumbia.com
Richland One 2022 Back-to-School Convocation
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland One’s 2022 Back-to-School convocation was held today at Eau Claire High School. The event serves as an official kick off to the school year for all employees and the district is thanking them in advance for the hard work. As the school...
Some changes could be coming to Orangeburg's Public Safety Department
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg is proposing some changes to its Department of Public Safety. The city administrator says the goal is to make the department more competitive for recruiting. One of the recommendations is hiring a battalion chief to oversee the fire service. “Our firefighters felt...
Soda City Biz WIRE
The South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families Awarded $10,000 Grant by the DreamBee Foundation
Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families has received a $10,000 Educational Grant from the DreamBee Foundation to support the Reality Check curriculum. This innovative curriculum is used in 12 counties across the state and focuses on an interactive approach to teach life skills, targeting young men as they transition to adulthood.
WIS-TV
Pandemic protections expiring, parents required to submit applications for lunch programs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Harvest Hope reminded Midlands parents about changes to back to school programs. “Parents, for the first time ever, will have to submit a free/reduced school lunch meal application for the 2022-2023 school year. Pandemic protections over the past two school years had enabled children to receive free school meals without the need for applications. Those protections have expired, meaning a return to many pre-pandemic policies.”
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Coffee with a Cop and National Night out
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, you have a chance to have coffee with a cop. Officers with the Columbia Police Department will be at Kiki’s Chicken and Waffles on Bower Parkway off Harbison Boulevard on August 19, 2022. Coffee with a Cop will take place from 11am-Noon.
SC Attorney General wants investigation into spending practices in Richland One
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina State Attorney General Alan Wilson is urging Governor Henry McMaster to investigate the use of purchase cards in Columbia's Richland County School District One. Wilson's office sent the governor a letter requesting that he use his authority to engage the state's Inspector General to...
abccolumbia.com
BACK TO SCHOOL: Midlands superintendents talk about early start to semester
WINNSBORO, SC (WOLO) — While Richland school districts have yet to return to class, a few across the Midlands have gone back to school. “We’ve hit the normal things that you hit at the beginning of the year like long car rider lines and bus routes that take a little while to sort out. However, there’s nothing that is abnormal,” said Dr. Harrison Goodwin, Kershaw County School District superintendent.
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia to continue spraying for Mosquitoes
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The City of Columbia will continue to spray for mosquitoes for the remainder of the Summer. According to City officials, in an effort to control the mosquito population and reduce the risk of mosquito-borne illness, the City of Columbia will be spraying for adult mosquitoes through the remainder of the season.
abccolumbia.com
New details on ambushed deputies at Carriage Oaks subdivision
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–At around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday August 3, deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department were met with gunfire after they responded to what turned out to be a false 9-1-1 call at the Carriage Oaks subdivision in Northeast Columbia. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott held...
WIS-TV
Cayce Police Dept., Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. announce new therapy dog program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) announced a new joint therapy dog initiative. Cayce Police Chief Chris Cowan said Monday the new partnership comes from his own work with Sheriff Leon Lott. Cowan shared that the department’s K9 fundraiser, Steel Paws, helped raise funds towards the new program.
communitytimessc.com
Lawsuit Announced In Detention Center Homicide
COLUMBIA, SC - The family of Lason Butler, the 27-year-old Orangeburg resident who died while in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, joined noted Civil Rights attorneys Bakari Sellers and Audia Jones for a news conference in Columbia Wednesday, August 3rd at 10:30 AM in order to make an important announcement on the filing of a federal lawsuit against Richland County and others.
Sheriff: Gunman who tried to kill Richland deputies had over 900 bullets
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said a man who fired an assault rifle at his officers last week had a written out plan on how to kill them and had a large supply of ammunition to accomplish his goal. Lott spoke Tuesday to give what he...
