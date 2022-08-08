ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Relationships build success at Central

By Reece Van Haaften
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Ca2C_0h9d4qfy00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Central Bobcats have made it to the quarterfinals of the playoffs in back-to-back years, but that’s not enough for the 5A traditional powerhouse.

“We wanna go win a region championship,” said Central head coach Nick Craney. “Last year, we were runner-up in our region. Being competitive in the playoffs. Making a push in the playoffs. We got to the quarterfinals last year. Obviously, a goal for us would be to break through that.”

Craney believes that building toward that goal starts with a good culture.

“That’s one of the things that we challenge our staff all of the time is to build relationships, so that when we challenge kids to do something, that they’re not comfortable doing when we challenge them to be better than they think they can be,” said Craney. “It’s not coming from a place of coach is being hard on me. It’s coming from a place coach believes that I can be successful even when I don’t know I can be successful.”

The Bobcats graduated 24 guys, but they return a lot of players who have had playing time. Fourteen players are returning who have had starting experience. One new starter will be quarterback Tre Lyons who will be replacing Ryan Bolton.

“I think Tre is a phenomenal kid and gives us what we want from a leadership, from the intangible standpoint that a quarterback has to have,” said Craney. “Forget everything else about physically can they play the position or not. You gotta be able to be a field general. You gotta be able to lead people. He’s got that.”

Lyons is ready to be the guy that leads his team to the promise land.

“Everybody wants a state championship,” said Lyons. “I feel like it’s my last year. I’m a senior, so why not get a ring?”

The Bobcats are coming off an 8-4 season. They look to improve that number in 2022 starting with a road game against Greeneville on Aug. 19.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Seymour Eagles looking to soar to new heights

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- The Seymour Eagles football team reached new heights last season, making the playoffs for the first time in six years and just the second time in 11. The Eagles enter this season with a young, but hungry team who look to build off of their 6-5 season that ended in the first […]
SEYMOUR, TN
WATE

PIGSKIN PREVIEW: Rebels look to improve on semifinal season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The West Rebels are coming off an 11-3 season with a berth in the 5A state semifinals. Expectations are just as high in 2022 as they return seven starters on defense and nine starter on offense. This includes starting quarterback Carson Jessie. Jessie led the Rebels offense to nearly 38 points […]
POWELL, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Greeneville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Football
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Moving Up In ESPN’s Preseason Bracketology

Tennessee’s men’s basketball team has followed up its strong 2021-22 season with a strong offseason. The Vols lost star point guard Kennedy Chandler but return upperclassmen Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James after breakout junior seasons. Pair that with a four-player prep signing class including five-star Julian Phillips and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

New head coach, same expectations at Fulton

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- The Fulton Falcons are coming off a successful 8-4 season with a berth in the second round of playoffs. The Falcons enter the season with a new head football coach in Jeff McMillan. While Fulton has not reached the semifinals since they last won it all in 2014, the standard remains the […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

2 Knoxville teens are the future leaders of tomorrow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A national company is giving 2 local teens the opportunity to dive into the real world before anyone else. Bank of America has chosen their 2022 Student Leaders that will take part in career-building, real life expirences before college. Perri-Hann Mahfouz, senior at Webb School...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bobcats#American Football#Central
WATE

PIGSKIN PREVIEW: Gibbs looks to be ‘road warriors’ in 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Gibbs Eagles are coming off a tough 3-6 season but they have high expectations in 2022. The Eagles have six starters returning on both offense and defense including guys like FB/LB Eli Hubbs and a four year starter at quarterback in Bryson Palmer. Gibbs head coach Brad Turner plans to […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Bryson Eason making move as ‘athletic big man’ on Tennessee’s D-line

Bryson Eason came to Tennessee in 2020 as a four-star linebacker prospect out of perennial Memphis winner Whitehaven High School, but heading into his third season with the Vols he’s making a move to earn a role on the defensive line – as a 300-pound defensive tackle to be exact. Coming off a redshirt season in 2021, Eason has pushed this offseason to get himself firmly in the mix for an increased role in the middle of Tennessee’s new-look defensive line. Rodney Garner typically isn’t one to gush praise on individual players at his media availabilities, but the veteran defensive line coach was very complimentary of Eason after the Vols wrapped up their seventh preseason practice on Monday morning.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WATE

GSMNP talks about being ‘bear aware’ in the Smokies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In this week’s Smoky Mountain Minute, officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park spoke about staying “bear aware.”. The Supervisory Wildlife Biologist for the National Park, Bill Stiver, has studied and helped protect black bears since he was a graduate student at the University of Tennessee. He spoke about his efforts and what he has learned along the way.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Lands New Prediction for Four Star Cornerback

Just a few days after announcing his final Top 3, class of 2023 cornerback Rickey Gibson has received a new prediction to land at Tennessee. On Monday afternoon, 247 Sports Director of Football Recruiting Steve Wiltfong switched his crystal ball prediction for Gibson from Georgia to Tennessee. Wiltfong’s prediction is the first and only crystal ball prediction for Gibson so far.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Got beef? Learn the ins and outs of direct-to-consumer sales with UT

The University of Tennessee along with the Tennessee Beef Industry Council and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture is offering two workshops for cattle producers who want to learn more about selling beef directly to consumers. The workshop will cover regulations, creating a plan for profit, and how to market.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

East Tennessee celebrates National Farmers Market Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — National Farmers Market Week is celebrated August 7-13, 2022. In honor of the celebration, Nourish Knoxville is hosting multiple events throughout the week to highlight the impact local farmers markets have in communities. Additionally, throughout the month of August, community members can vote in the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy