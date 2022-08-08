Read full article on original website
debra mcgarry
2d ago
Hochul is pandering to people of color so she will do nothing about bail reform otherwise Alvin Bragg would be forced to resign and she keeps him . 🤔
Reply(1)
10
Richard Clarke
2d ago
The democratic governor hochul is also responsible for the deaths of the seniors who died of covid while she sat back and did nothing but watched as cuomo paid off nursing homes to take covid patients and thousands died.....VOTE REPUBLICAN N.Y
Reply(3)
10
Alejandra Vargas
2d ago
.she's doesn't deserve to work for the state on NY..she totally failed to protect the NY citizens..the crime is ridiculous high. the rest of us don't have the state troopers as a bodyguards like she does..DO SOMETHING WITH THE BAIL REFORM..IT DOESN'T WORK..ITS NOT ROCKET SCIENCE
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Related
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
How Brian Benjamin aims to quash his corruption case: Arguing his quid pro quo was legal
Back in March 2017, the Manhattan U.S. attorney announced there would be no corruption charges filed against then-Mayor Bill de Blasio, even though the office had established that de Blasio had raised donations from individuals seeking favors from City Hall. In that case, de Blasio’s donors gave money to a...
fox5ny.com
Bronx business owners call for changes to bail laws
NEW YORK - Bronx business owners are demanding more be done to fight crime in their community and they’re turning up the heat on New York lawmakers over bail reform. It eliminates case bail for most nonviolent crimes. The business owners blame the rise in crime on repeat offenders....
NY Gov. Hochul signs Holocaust survivors support legislation
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new law in New York aims to support holocaust survivors, 40,000 of whom call the Empire State home. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday signed the legislation into law. Over $2 million will be poured into services that will benefit the survivors, some of whom live in poverty or lack access […]
NY1
Meet the candidates in the NY1/WNYC 10th Congressional District debate
On Wednesday at 7 p.m., the six top candidates in the newly redrawn 10th Congressional District — which spans Lower Manhattan and brownstone Brooklyn — will participate in a debate moderated by NY1 political anchor Errol Louis and WNYC/Gothamist senior politics reporter Brigid Bergin. Those candidates include City...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox40jackson.com
New York to scrap ‘inmate’ in favor of ‘incarcerated individual’ in state law
New York state law will no longer refer to prisoners as “inmates” and will instead call them “incarcerated individuals,” according to a new law. Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the legislation Monday. She argues that removing the term “inmate” will help to “reduce harmful stigma against incarcerated people by correcting outdated terminology.”
Prisoners In New York State Can’t Be Called ‘Inmate’ Anymore
Inmates in New York State are getting a new name. The Bill A9273/S8216 was delivered to Governor Kathy Hochul on August 5, 2022, and signed into law, according to Pix 11. In New York, we’re doing everything in our power to show that justice and safety can go hand-in-hand. We can make our streets and communities safer by giving justice-involved individuals the chance to complete their rehabilitation program and work at the same time. By treating all New Yorkers with dignity and respect, we can improve public safety while ensuring New Yorkers have a fair shot at a second chance.
cnycentral.com
NYS Department of Labor to conduct study on employment rate of transgender New Yorkers
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill Wednesday that directs the state Department of Labor to conduct a study on the statewide employment rate of transgender individuals in the state in consultation with the Division of Human Rights. The study will be used to determine...
NBC New York
Amid Shelter Crisis, NYC Agency Fires Official Who Pushed Back on ‘Lies': Source
The chief spokesperson for New York City's Department of Homeless Services was fired Friday after pushing back against alleged lies and omissions by her boss regarding illegal conditions in the city's homeless shelter system, according to a source familiar with the situation. Email and text messages provided to the News...
RELATED PEOPLE
NY1
Analysis: Democratic candidates in NY's 10th Congressional District square off in primary debate
Tonight, six candidates in the newly redrawn 10th Congressional District — which spans Lower Manhattan and brownstone Brooklyn — participated in a debate moderated by NY1 political anchor Errol Louis and WNYC/Gothamist senior politics reporter Brigid Bergin. Those candidates included City Council Member Carlina Rivera, Assembly member Yuh-Line...
NY1
On eve of NY1/WNYC debate, NY-10 candidates turn on rivals
The battle for the 10th Congressional District primary in Manhattan and Brooklyn has been a fight to break out of a very crowded field. Expect the animosity to boil over Wednesday beginning at 7 p.m., when Spectrum News NY1 and WNYC/Gothamist co-host the first televised debate among the six top contenders.
Appeals court sides with Adams administration on cuts to NYC schools
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Planned cuts for schools are back in effect after a judge ruled Tuesday to allow Mayor Eric Aams to keep his budget. City officials have called it a win, but parents feel it’s a loss for students. Cuts, planned because of falling enrollment, will impact about 75 percent of public schools […]
nypressnews.com
Anxious New Yorkers Worry Whether Eric Adams Is the Man for the Moment
Outside Liberty Pool in Jamaica, Queens, near the home where Mayor Eric Adams was raised, Rosa Soriano watched her 6-year-old son play in the swelter of a midsummer heat wave. Ms. Soriano, a manicurist, thought about Mr. Adams, the challenges he faces in his first year in office and his seemingly genuine interest in improving the city. But then she reflected on her own set of difficulties. She worries about crime and said she took care not to visit the park after 7 p.m., fearful that “somebody will rob you.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Charged, 31 Ghost Guns Seized In Multi-Agency Yonkers Bust
Four people have been charged and 31 guns ghost guns seized following a multi-agency investigation into a pipeline that brought guns from Washington, DC to Westchester County. The four were charged following their arrest in June for trafficking of illegal firearms from Washington, DC to Westchester between April and June, said Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah.
NY1
Former Gov. George Pataki expects crime will resonate with New York voters
In 1994, Republican George Pataki unseated Democratic incumbent Mario Cuomo in the governor's race in part with a pledge to tackle crime and public safety in New York. Now, nearly 30 years later, Pataki sees parallels in the campaign for governor as Republican nominee Lee Zeldin pushes a public safety message.
Washington Examiner
AOC's district saw 57% increase in major crimes under tenure
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's (D-NY) district saw a 57% increase in major crime under her tenure, a new study found. The district suffered massive increases in what the New York Police Department considers the seven "major" crimes of murder, rape, robbery, felonious assault, burglary, grand larceny, and grand larceny auto, a study by former NYPD inspector Paul Mauro found. Shootings went up by 47.05%, the study said.
wabcradio.com
Adams Threatening to Bus New Yorkers to Texas in Response to Abbott Sending Migrants to NYC
NEW YORK (77WABC) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams suggested he would bus New Yorkers down to Texas to campaign against Republican Governor Greg Abbott for the “good of America.”. The Mayor’s pledge is in response to Abbott’s busing of illegal immigrants from Texas to Democratic cities...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Primary 2022: The North Shore will have a new senator after 20 years; here are the candidates
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After almost 20 years in office, State Sen. Diane Savino (D-North Shore/Brooklyn) will leave office at the end of the year, and the race to replace her is one of the most closely watched contests on the Island. Four Democrats and two Republicans are vying...
NY1
New York will no longer use 'inmate' for people in prison
New York's law books will no longer use the word "inmate" to describe people in prison as part of a measure signed Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. Use of the word "inmate" has come under criticism by advocates who have sought changes to New York's criminal justice system, arguing the term dehumanizes people. Laws in New York will now refer to people in prison as "incarcerated individuals."
longisland.com
Attorney General Announces Guilty Plea of Hempstead Woman Who Stole Deceased Mother’s Pension Benefits
New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the guilty plea of Hempstead resident Cynthia Rozzell for stealing over $240,000 in pension benefits issued to her deceased mother, Mary Garrett, by the New York State Teachers’ Retirement System (NYSTRS) between May 2014 and May 2020. Rozzell pleaded guilty to Grand Larceny in the Second Degree before the Honorable Judge William Little in Albany County Court, with sentencing expected on October 4, 2022. Judge Little issued a restitution order for $240,000.
Horse Collapses on 9th Avenue, Igniting Further Debate on the Future of New York’s Horse Carriages
A carriage horse collapsed late Wednesday afternoon, drawing a large crowd and a rushed response from the NYPD Mounted Unit. “I was walking home and saw police racing by — and could tell something was up,” said Hell’s Kitchen local Paul Devlin of the situation. “There was a horse lying on the ground — the […] The post Horse Collapses on 9th Avenue, Igniting Further Debate on the Future of New York’s Horse Carriages appeared first on W42ST.
Comments / 22