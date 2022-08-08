ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
debra mcgarry
2d ago

Hochul is pandering to people of color so she will do nothing about bail reform otherwise Alvin Bragg would be forced to resign and she keeps him . 🤔

Richard Clarke
2d ago

The democratic governor hochul is also responsible for the deaths of the seniors who died of covid while she sat back and did nothing but watched as cuomo paid off nursing homes to take covid patients and thousands died.....VOTE REPUBLICAN N.Y

Alejandra Vargas
2d ago

.she's doesn't deserve to work for the state on NY..she totally failed to protect the NY citizens..the crime is ridiculous high. the rest of us don't have the state troopers as a bodyguards like she does..DO SOMETHING WITH THE BAIL REFORM..IT DOESN'T WORK..ITS NOT ROCKET SCIENCE

IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner

AOC's district saw 57% increase in major crimes under tenure

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's (D-NY) district saw a 57% increase in major crime under her tenure, a new study found. The district suffered massive increases in what the New York Police Department considers the seven "major" crimes of murder, rape, robbery, felonious assault, burglary, grand larceny, and grand larceny auto, a study by former NYPD inspector Paul Mauro found. Shootings went up by 47.05%, the study said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
