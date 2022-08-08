ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Issa Diop: Fulham agree £15m deal for West Ham defender

Fulham have agreed a £15m deal with West Ham for defender Issa Diop. The 25-year-old is due to have a medical on Tuesday before his switch across London to Fulham, who are back in the Premier League this season. The Frenchman signed a five-year contract with the Hammers after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Liam Sutcliffe: Hull FC sign Leeds Rhinos centre on three year-deal

Hull FC have signed Leeds Rhinos centre Liam Sutcliffe on a three-year deal, starting from the 2023 season. The 27-year-old England international has won one Grand Final and two Challenge Cups with the Rhinos. "I'm very excited. We're looking to build our team for next season," coach Brett Hodgson told...
RUGBY
BBC

Ed Slater: Kevin Sinfield hails MND fund-raising lock as "another champion"

Kevin Sinfield hailed Ed Slater as "another champion from the sport of rugby" following day one of his Motor Neurone Disease fund-raiser. Lock forward Slater, 33, retired from playing last month after being diagnosed with MND. He cycled from Gloucester to Leicester on Monday at the start of a three-day...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Rugby#Crusaders#Waratahs#English#Fiji Nadolo#Montpellier
BBC

Tom Opacic: Hull KR sign Australian centre from NRL side Parramatta Eels

Hull KR have brought Australian centre Tom Opacic to Super League by signing him on a two-year deal from 2023. The 27-year-old will join from Sydney-based NRL club Parramatta Eels. He has appeared 76 times in the Australian league, having also played for Brisbane and North Queensland, and will join...
RUGBY
BBC

Varane scores in Halifax friendly

Raphael Varane was among the goalscorers as Manchester United beat National League Halifax 5-1 in a friendly on Monday behind closed doors. Despite indications before the match that Cristiano Ronaldo would play some part in the game, set up by manager Erik ten Hag for the players who did not start Sunday’s 2-1 defeat by Brighton, the 37-year-old played no part.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Silva, Aubameyang, Sarr, Morata, Tonali, Fofana

Manchester City have dismissed claims that they have accepted a bid from Barcelona for Portugal playmaker Bernardo Silva, 28. (Mail) Reports from Spain suggested a fee of between £42m and £46.5m had been agreed for Silva between the Premier League champions and La Liga giants. (Managing Barca) After...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Charlie Matthews: Second-rower re-joins Harlequins

Lock Charlie Matthews has re-signed for Harlequins after leaving Japanese club Kamaishi Seawaves. The 31-year-old progressed through the Quins academy and spent nine years with the club between 2009 and 2018, making 163 appearances. The second-rower then joined Premiership rivals Wasps, before moving to Japan to play in the country's...
WORLD
BBC

Jason Woodward: Sale Sharks sign ex-Gloucester full-back

Sale Sharks have signed full-back Jason Woodward ahead of the new season. He has signed a one-year deal at the AJ Bell Stadium after being released by Gloucester at the end of last season. The 32-year-old, who can also play on the wing and at centre, had been at Kingsholm...
RUGBY
The Independent

Dawid Malan shines at Headingley as Trent Rockets sink Northern Superchargers

Early success with the ball preceded Dawid Malan’s imperious match-clinching 88 not out as Trent Rockets continued their winning start to the men’s Hundred at the expense of the Northern Superchargers at Headingley.England fringe quick bowler Luke Wood and fellow seamer Luke Fletcher struck twice apiece as the Superchargers, invited to bat, slipped to 68 for six after 53 balls before a blistering 50 off 27 from David Wiese ensured respectability at 152 for eight.But, at a notoriously fast-scoring venue, it was never likely to be enough – and the Rockets won by seven wickets with six balls remaining.Yorkshire’s Malan...
SPORTS
BBC

The Hundred: BBC Sport goes behind the scenes with Welsh Fire

BBC Sport was given exclusive access behind the scenes for three days before and during Welsh Fire's match against Oval Invincibles in The Hundred. Welsh Fire's players file into a function room at Sophia Gardens. It is three days since they were thrashed in the first game of The Hundred...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

England win gold in men's squash doubles at Commonwealth Games as James Willstrop and Declan James edge out countrymen Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller in thrilling final, whilst Sarah-Jane Perry and Alison Waters earn silver in women's doubles

England have secured another gold medal at the Commonwealth Games after winning the men's squash doubles. James Willstrop and Declan James beat fellow England pair Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller 11-3 7-11 11-9 at the University of Birmingham squash centre in what was a spirited tie between team-mates. The winning...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy