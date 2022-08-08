Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Issa Diop: Fulham agree £15m deal for West Ham defender
Fulham have agreed a £15m deal with West Ham for defender Issa Diop. The 25-year-old is due to have a medical on Tuesday before his switch across London to Fulham, who are back in the Premier League this season. The Frenchman signed a five-year contract with the Hammers after...
BBC
Liam Sutcliffe: Hull FC sign Leeds Rhinos centre on three year-deal
Hull FC have signed Leeds Rhinos centre Liam Sutcliffe on a three-year deal, starting from the 2023 season. The 27-year-old England international has won one Grand Final and two Challenge Cups with the Rhinos. "I'm very excited. We're looking to build our team for next season," coach Brett Hodgson told...
BBC
Ed Slater: Kevin Sinfield hails MND fund-raising lock as "another champion"
Kevin Sinfield hailed Ed Slater as "another champion from the sport of rugby" following day one of his Motor Neurone Disease fund-raiser. Lock forward Slater, 33, retired from playing last month after being diagnosed with MND. He cycled from Gloucester to Leicester on Monday at the start of a three-day...
BBC
Aissatou Tounkara: WSL club Man Utd sign France defender from Atletico Madrid
Manchester United have signed France defender Aissatou Tounkara on a two-year contract. The 27-year-old joins the Women's Super League club after spending four years at Atletico Madrid. Tounkara has made 35 appearances for France, scoring three goals, and helped Les Bleues reach the semi-finals of Euro 2022. "I am very...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Tom Opacic: Hull KR sign Australian centre from NRL side Parramatta Eels
Hull KR have brought Australian centre Tom Opacic to Super League by signing him on a two-year deal from 2023. The 27-year-old will join from Sydney-based NRL club Parramatta Eels. He has appeared 76 times in the Australian league, having also played for Brisbane and North Queensland, and will join...
BBC
Varane scores in Halifax friendly
Raphael Varane was among the goalscorers as Manchester United beat National League Halifax 5-1 in a friendly on Monday behind closed doors. Despite indications before the match that Cristiano Ronaldo would play some part in the game, set up by manager Erik ten Hag for the players who did not start Sunday’s 2-1 defeat by Brighton, the 37-year-old played no part.
BBC
Transfer rumours: Silva, Aubameyang, Sarr, Morata, Tonali, Fofana
Manchester City have dismissed claims that they have accepted a bid from Barcelona for Portugal playmaker Bernardo Silva, 28. (Mail) Reports from Spain suggested a fee of between £42m and £46.5m had been agreed for Silva between the Premier League champions and La Liga giants. (Managing Barca) After...
Vermeulen back as Boks change 5 for 2nd All Blacks test
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Duane Vermeulen is back at No. 8 for his first test this year as South Africa made five changes to its starting lineup on Tuesday for its second Rugby Championship game against New Zealand. Two of those changes were forced, with Jaden Hendrikse at scrumhalf in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Charlie Matthews: Second-rower re-joins Harlequins
Lock Charlie Matthews has re-signed for Harlequins after leaving Japanese club Kamaishi Seawaves. The 31-year-old progressed through the Quins academy and spent nine years with the club between 2009 and 2018, making 163 appearances. The second-rower then joined Premiership rivals Wasps, before moving to Japan to play in the country's...
Report: Manchester United Considering Move For Watford Attacker
Manchester United are now reportedly said to be considering other attacking options having pulled out of the opportunity to sign Marko Arnautovic and have turned their attention to a well known Watford attacker.
Yardbarker
Report: Mbappe Gets a Pivotal Injury Update Ahead of PSG’s Ligue 1 Fixture vs. Montpellier
After not featuring in Paris Saint-Germain’s opening two official matches of the new season, Kylian Mbappe could soon make his return to action. As noted by L’Equipe, Mbappe took part in PSG’s scheduled training session on Tuesday. As it stands, Mbappe “should start” his campaign in PSG’s upcoming Ligue 1 home fixture against Montpellier.
BBC
Jason Woodward: Sale Sharks sign ex-Gloucester full-back
Sale Sharks have signed full-back Jason Woodward ahead of the new season. He has signed a one-year deal at the AJ Bell Stadium after being released by Gloucester at the end of last season. The 32-year-old, who can also play on the wing and at centre, had been at Kingsholm...
Yardbarker
Report: Leicester Manager Brendan Rodgers Gives Wesley Fofana Reason Not To Join Chelsea
The 21-year-old is being tempted to Stamford Bridge as his current manager tries to convince him to stay. The France U21 International has been involved with somewhat of a transfer saga this summer, with the Foxes valuing him at at least £80million according to reports. The Blues are rumoured...
BBC
Carabao Cup: Coventry City v Bristol City moved to Burton Albion because of 'unsafe' pitch
Coventry City's Carabao Cup first-round tie with Bristol City on Wednesday has been moved to Burton Albion's Pirelli Stadium due to their pitch still being deemed "unsafe". The Coventry Building Society Arena hosted rugby sevens matches for the Commonwealth Games at the end of July. Home ticket-holders will be refunded,...
Dawid Malan shines at Headingley as Trent Rockets sink Northern Superchargers
Early success with the ball preceded Dawid Malan’s imperious match-clinching 88 not out as Trent Rockets continued their winning start to the men’s Hundred at the expense of the Northern Superchargers at Headingley.England fringe quick bowler Luke Wood and fellow seamer Luke Fletcher struck twice apiece as the Superchargers, invited to bat, slipped to 68 for six after 53 balls before a blistering 50 off 27 from David Wiese ensured respectability at 152 for eight.But, at a notoriously fast-scoring venue, it was never likely to be enough – and the Rockets won by seven wickets with six balls remaining.Yorkshire’s Malan...
BBC
The Hundred: BBC Sport goes behind the scenes with Welsh Fire
BBC Sport was given exclusive access behind the scenes for three days before and during Welsh Fire's match against Oval Invincibles in The Hundred. Welsh Fire's players file into a function room at Sophia Gardens. It is three days since they were thrashed in the first game of The Hundred...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England's James Willstrop and Declan James win men's doubles squash gold
James Willstrop and Declan James beat fellow England pair Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller to win Commonwealth Games gold in the final of the men's squash doubles. World doubles champions Willstrop and James won 11-3 7-11 11-9 at the University of Birmingham squash centre. They bettered the bronze medal they...
England win gold in men's squash doubles at Commonwealth Games as James Willstrop and Declan James edge out countrymen Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller in thrilling final, whilst Sarah-Jane Perry and Alison Waters earn silver in women's doubles
England have secured another gold medal at the Commonwealth Games after winning the men's squash doubles. James Willstrop and Declan James beat fellow England pair Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller 11-3 7-11 11-9 at the University of Birmingham squash centre in what was a spirited tie between team-mates. The winning...
David Coote To Referee Manchester City Vs Bournemouth On Saturday
Manchester City host Bournemouth in their first home Premier League game of the year, and David Coote will be the referee for the game. City ran out 2-0 winners in their opening game against West-Ham at the London Stadium, with Erling Haaland scoring both goals.
BBC
Carabao Cup second round: Leicester City drawn at Stockport County and Tranmere host Newcastle
Leicester City will travel to League Two Stockport County in the second round of the Carabao Cup, with Newcastle United visiting fourth-tier Tranmere Rovers. Frank Lampard's Everton have been drawn away to League One Fleetwood Town. Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa also face third-tier opposition in Bolton Wanderers. The second...
Comments / 0