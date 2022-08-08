PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — It’s been a little more than a year since Olivia Moultrie signed with the Portland Thorns after suing to join the National Women’s Soccer League at just 15 years old. For Moultrie, the lasting lesson of her legal odyssey is that women should have the same opportunities to reach the top tier of U.S. professional soccer as men — even if they’re still teenagers. “The message was, first of all, that men and women should have equal opportunities. I was fighting for it because the MLS (Major League Soccer) is not dealing with this. They have their homegrown rule, they have a way to implement players. The women didn’t have that,” Moultrie said. “And also, just in general, if you’re good enough, you’re old enough. That was the whole statement.” Moultrie has since become the youngest player ever to play — and score — in the NWSL. And she’s currently in Costa Rica to play for the United States in the under-20 World Cup. The national team opens the tournament Thursday against Ghana.

