ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Man charged in fatal downtown Minneapolis apartment shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man has been charged in connection to a fatal downtown Minneapolis apartment shooting on Sunday night.Mohamed Ahmed Said Zaher, 21, was charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in Hennepin County on Wednesday.Charges say that officers were dispatched to the Artistry on 10th apartment building after a witness said they saw a man throwing a gun from a balcony onto the WCCO-TV rooftop below.Officers found Zaher in the lobby, who told them that his friend had been shot on the 13th floor. He appeared upset and had blood spatter on his hands, charges state. The victim was identified as 31-year-old...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kxlp941.com

National Manhunt Declared For MOA Shooting Suspects

(Bloomington, MN) — There is now a nationwide manhunt for the suspects in last week’s shooting at the Mall of America. Police in Bloomington say the suspected shooter, 21-year-old Shamar Lark, and the man who police say encouraged the shooting remain at large. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said they will not rest until Lark and his accomplice are in custody. Surveillance footage shows them leave the mall, then get a ride to a near-by hotel. After that, no one is guessing where they went.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
fox9.com

Charges: Apartment shooting leads to gun tossed onto TV station

(FOX 9) - A man has been charged after a shooting in a Minneapolis apartment led to him trying to hide the alleged weapon by tossing it onto the roof of a TV news station. Mohamed Ahmed Said Zaher, 21, of Minneapolis has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree manslaughter for his alleged role in the shooting death of Ahmed Elsaied on Aug. 7.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
fox9.com

Minneapolis PD strategy to battle crime hotspots is showing results

Recently gun crime is up while police staffing is down. The number of gunshot victims are down 11% in 2022 compared to 2021. Shooting-related calls are also down 5 percent in 2022 to 2021. But, while shooting calls are down, the use of very dangerous fully-automatic gunfire is way up with a 266% increase year to year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Police: Teen accidentally shot inside north Minneapolis apartment

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a teen is hospitalized after they believe he was accidentally shot inside an apartment in north Minneapolis. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of James Avenue North just before 5:30 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot. When police arrived they found a 14-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound. The teen was transported to a nearby hospital with "potentially life-threatening" injuries, according to police.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

Convicted Minnesota Murderer Flips Off Court At Sentencing

On one hand, no pun intended, maybe he thought he had nothing to lose by flipping off the court but on the other hand, I think if I was in his position I might be on my best behavior hoping for maybe a little leniency in my sentence. I guess if he was a deep thinker, he wouldn't be in the situation he's in.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Cold Case#Violent Crime
willmarradio.com

Family Of Man Shot To Death By Deputies Questioning Use Of Deadly Force

(Otsego, MN) -- The family of an Otsego man is disputing the need for deadly force by Wright County sheriff's deputies. Family members say 21-year-old Jordyn Hansen was shot by deputies early Sunday morning after allegedly threatening them with a knife. He later died at the hospital. Hansen's aunt told the Star Tribune that law enforcement missed opportunities to detain him before he armed himself and ran into the neighborhood. The sheriff's office hasn't commented on the aunt's allegations.
OTSEGO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KARE 11

Mother sues Walmart after child's death in parking lot

FRIDLEY, Minn. — A Coon Rapids woman is suing Walmart over a 2019 fire in the parking lot of the company's Fridley store that took the life of her 6-year-old daughter. Essie McKenzie alleges that Walmart's policy to allow RVs and other vehicles camp in their store parking lots led a California couple to stay overnight in August of 2019, and eventually use a hotplate that started McKenzie's van on fire with her two children sleeping inside. The lawsuit alleges wrongful death, and says by allowing people to camp with no supervision, permit requirements or sanitation, Walmart has maintained dangerous conditions on store grounds.
FRIDLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

None injured in 2 overnight gunfire incidents in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police in Brooklyn Park responded to two instances of gunfire overnight, but no one appears to have been injured.Officers first responded to 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North around 11:55 p.m. Monday. A 911 caller reported several shots were fired in the hallway of her apartment building.Responding officers found spent shell casings and property damage, but no one was hit by the gunfire. Police said two people who were involved in the shooting left the apartment complex and have not been found.Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers heard three gunshots near Regent and 84th avenues. A 911 caller also said they witnessed someone firing a gun near 84th and Yates avenues. The suspect then reportedly left the area in a vehicle.Police are investigating both incidents.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy