Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
Man charged in fatal downtown Minneapolis apartment shooting
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man has been charged in connection to a fatal downtown Minneapolis apartment shooting on Sunday night.Mohamed Ahmed Said Zaher, 21, was charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in Hennepin County on Wednesday.Charges say that officers were dispatched to the Artistry on 10th apartment building after a witness said they saw a man throwing a gun from a balcony onto the WCCO-TV rooftop below.Officers found Zaher in the lobby, who told them that his friend had been shot on the 13th floor. He appeared upset and had blood spatter on his hands, charges state. The victim was identified as 31-year-old...
kxlp941.com
National Manhunt Declared For MOA Shooting Suspects
(Bloomington, MN) — There is now a nationwide manhunt for the suspects in last week’s shooting at the Mall of America. Police in Bloomington say the suspected shooter, 21-year-old Shamar Lark, and the man who police say encouraged the shooting remain at large. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said they will not rest until Lark and his accomplice are in custody. Surveillance footage shows them leave the mall, then get a ride to a near-by hotel. After that, no one is guessing where they went.
fox9.com
Charges: Apartment shooting leads to gun tossed onto TV station
(FOX 9) - A man has been charged after a shooting in a Minneapolis apartment led to him trying to hide the alleged weapon by tossing it onto the roof of a TV news station. Mohamed Ahmed Said Zaher, 21, of Minneapolis has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree manslaughter for his alleged role in the shooting death of Ahmed Elsaied on Aug. 7.
Bail set for three suspects charged with helping alleged MOA gunman
MINNEAPOLIS — A judicial officer set bail for the three defendants charged with helping an alleged gunman and his accomplice escape the Mall of America after firing shots in a store, while those two suspects remain on the run. Referee Lionel Norris set bail with conditions for Delyanie Arnold...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox9.com
Minneapolis PD strategy to battle crime hotspots is showing results
Recently gun crime is up while police staffing is down. The number of gunshot victims are down 11% in 2022 compared to 2021. Shooting-related calls are also down 5 percent in 2022 to 2021. But, while shooting calls are down, the use of very dangerous fully-automatic gunfire is way up with a 266% increase year to year.
Police: Teen accidentally shot inside north Minneapolis apartment
MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a teen is hospitalized after they believe he was accidentally shot inside an apartment in north Minneapolis. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of James Avenue North just before 5:30 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot. When police arrived they found a 14-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound. The teen was transported to a nearby hospital with "potentially life-threatening" injuries, according to police.
Convicted Minnesota Murderer Flips Off Court At Sentencing
On one hand, no pun intended, maybe he thought he had nothing to lose by flipping off the court but on the other hand, I think if I was in his position I might be on my best behavior hoping for maybe a little leniency in my sentence. I guess if he was a deep thinker, he wouldn't be in the situation he's in.
Charges: Minnesota camp counselor fired arrows at kids, injuring boy
A Minnesota camp counselor had children stand in front of a target while she launched arrows at them, injuring one boy in the process, according to charges. McKenzie Kim Stolt, 19, of Minneapolis, has been charged with one count of child endangerment, which carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison if she's convicted.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox9.com
Brooklyn Park apartment shooting leaves casings in hallway: police
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Calls for shots fired in a Brooklyn Park apartment building led police to spent shell casings and damage to the hallway walls late Monday. According to police, officers responded to the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North to reports of shots fired around 11:55 p.m. on Aug. 8.
WATCH: Minnesota Teens Jump From Car On Highway During Police Chase
Watch the wild video here.
willmarradio.com
Family Of Man Shot To Death By Deputies Questioning Use Of Deadly Force
(Otsego, MN) -- The family of an Otsego man is disputing the need for deadly force by Wright County sheriff's deputies. Family members say 21-year-old Jordyn Hansen was shot by deputies early Sunday morning after allegedly threatening them with a knife. He later died at the hospital. Hansen's aunt told the Star Tribune that law enforcement missed opportunities to detain him before he armed himself and ran into the neighborhood. The sheriff's office hasn't commented on the aunt's allegations.
fox9.com
Mall of America shooting: Shooter still on the run as 3 others charged
Three people, including Best Western employees, were charged Monday in connection to the shooting at Mall of America on Thursday, Aug. 4. The shooter remains at large and has not been formally charged. They're accused of helping the shooter and another man evade arrest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$1.5 million settlement approved for Minnesota minority officers who were barred from guarding Derek Chauvin
A Minnesota county approved a nearly $1.5 million settlement of a racial discrimination lawsuit filed by eight minority correctional officers who said they were barred from guarding Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer found guilty in George Floyd's death. The officers — who identify as Black, Hispanic, Pacific Islander...
Charges: Man caused Burnsville building fire because girlfriend was late home from work
Prosecutors in Dakota County allege a Brooklyn Center man doused his girlfriend in rubbing alcohol during an argument inside her Burnsville apartment Saturday before setting fire to the building, displacing around 50 households and killing a cat. The blaze erupted at the five-story Parkvue Flats Apartments at 1501 Burnsville Parkway...
Cause of Hopkins house explosion that killed couple revealed
An investigation into the Hopkins house explosion that killed an elderly couple in July has been completed. Hopkins Police, along with the Minnesota State Fire Marshal, said an unattached gas line is to blame for the explosion. The incident killed Herb, 85, and Sharon Vassar, 83. According to police, the...
Boy, 14, critical after accidental shooting at Minneapolis apartment
A 14-year-old boy is in a life-threatening condition after being shot in what police are calling an "accidental" incident in Minneapolis. The incident happened in an apartment in the 1100 Block James Avenue North just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, with officers arriving to find the boy severely injured. He was...
KARE
One dead, another in custody after Minneapolis shooting
Police said they found a man in his apartment shot on Sunday. He later died at the hospital.
Mother sues Walmart after child's death in parking lot
FRIDLEY, Minn. — A Coon Rapids woman is suing Walmart over a 2019 fire in the parking lot of the company's Fridley store that took the life of her 6-year-old daughter. Essie McKenzie alleges that Walmart's policy to allow RVs and other vehicles camp in their store parking lots led a California couple to stay overnight in August of 2019, and eventually use a hotplate that started McKenzie's van on fire with her two children sleeping inside. The lawsuit alleges wrongful death, and says by allowing people to camp with no supervision, permit requirements or sanitation, Walmart has maintained dangerous conditions on store grounds.
None injured in 2 overnight gunfire incidents in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police in Brooklyn Park responded to two instances of gunfire overnight, but no one appears to have been injured.Officers first responded to 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North around 11:55 p.m. Monday. A 911 caller reported several shots were fired in the hallway of her apartment building.Responding officers found spent shell casings and property damage, but no one was hit by the gunfire. Police said two people who were involved in the shooting left the apartment complex and have not been found.Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers heard three gunshots near Regent and 84th avenues. A 911 caller also said they witnessed someone firing a gun near 84th and Yates avenues. The suspect then reportedly left the area in a vehicle.Police are investigating both incidents.
Charges: Best Western employees helped Mall of America shooting suspects escape
Police responding to Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. on Thursday, Aug. 4. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. Three Twin Cities residents were charged Monday for allegedly helping two suspects in last week's Mall of America shooting escape. Charges filed in Hennepin County District Court identify...
Comments / 0