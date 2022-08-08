ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Galveston, TX
Accidents
City
Galveston, TX
City
Rosenberg, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Rosenberg, TX
Crime & Safety
Galveston, TX
Crime & Safety
ValleyCentral

Grandfather, grandkids among 4 dead in Texas golf cart crash

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — The four people killed in a weekend golf cart collision in Texas were a grandfather, two of his grandchildren and a niece who were visiting Galveston for a quick vacation before school began, police said. The crash happened Saturday after a driver accused of being intoxicated ran a stop sign and crashed into […]
GALVESTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grandpa#Golf Cart#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KHOU

Man shot, killed by clerk at NE Houston convenience store, HPD says

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night by a store clerk in northeast Houston, according to police. Lt. Larry Crowson, with the Houston Police Department, said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at a convenience store near the intersection of Lavender Street and Weaver Road, which is close to Lockwood Drive and East Crosstimbers Street.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Dog stolen 4 years ago returned to Baytown family

BAYTOWN, Texas — A Baytown family has been reunited with their dog who was stolen more than four years ago. The dog, named Sheba, was found in the city of Borger more than 600 miles away in the Texas Panhandle. An animal control officer found the dog on a sidewalk last week.
BAYTOWN, TX
ValleyCentral

22-month-old killed after cement truck lands on vehicle

HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 22-month-old twin boy was killed Friday in a tragic accident involving a cement truck that fell from an overpass onto a vehicle traveling below, authorities say. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a cement truck traveling on the main lanes of the Houston Parkway lost control, went over the […]
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy