3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Wind Energy Areas bigger than Houston and Austin proposed for the GulfT. WareAustin, TX
Grandfather and two of his grandchildren among 4 dead in Texas golf cart crash: "Like a bad dream"
The four people killed in a weekend golf cart collision in Texas were a grandfather, two of his grandchildren and a niece who were visiting Galveston for a quick vacation before school began, police said. The crash happened Saturday after a driver accused of being intoxicated ran a stop sign...
City to discuss safety measures after Galveston golf cart crash kills 4-year-old and other relatives
A grandfather, his niece, and his two grandkids were killed after a drunk driver crashed into a golf cart in Galveston, police said.
Man dies after crash caused by 19-year-old driver on Houston's southside, police say
The 19-year-old failed to yield the right of way while leaving a stop sign, police said. The crash caused the victim's car to hit a tree and gas station support poles.
'He will always be with us' | Mother of twin toddler killed in freak concrete truck crash talks about tragedy
HOUSTON, Texas — Despite their devastating loss, the Resendiz family considers it a miracle that three out of four of them survived when a concrete truck literally landed on top of their SUV. Sadly, 22-month-old Nicolas lost his life in an instant when the truck fell from the Beltway...
Houston Nurse Who Killed 6 People In Fiery Crash Has Alarming Driving History
Details continue to emerge in the case of a Houston nurse who killed 6 people, including a family of 4, following a disturbing car crash near Los Angeles last week.
2 adults and 2 children from deadly crash involving golf cart identified by Galveston police
GALVESTON, Texas — Four victims of a horrible Galveston crash involving a golf cart over the weekend have been identified. All of them were from Rosenberg and their ages ranged from 4 to 49, according to Galveston police. We don't know how -- or if -- they are related,...
Grandfather, grandkids among 4 dead in Texas golf cart crash
GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — The four people killed in a weekend golf cart collision in Texas were a grandfather, two of his grandchildren and a niece who were visiting Galveston for a quick vacation before school began, police said. The crash happened Saturday after a driver accused of being intoxicated ran a stop sign and crashed into […]
WFAA
Man accused of causing wreck that killed 2 adults and 2 kids on golf cart in Galveston
Galveston police said all four victims who died were in a golf cart. An SUV and a truck were also involved in the crash.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Names of victims of Galveston crash released, woman says slain suspect obsessed over daughter
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Authorities release names of victims of deadly Galveston crash. We now know the names of the family members killed by a suspected drunk driver when he crashed into a golf cart in Galveston over the weekend.
Texas Teen Throws Dumbbell Into Windshield In Road Rage Incident: WATCH
The driver said more than $3,000 worth of damage was made to her car.
Driver charged after hitting man trying to cross Westheimer and leaving scene, HPD says
The driver left the scene, but later returned. Police are charging the driver with failure to stop and render aid, but the charges could be upgraded if the victim doesn't make it.
4 dead, including 2 children, after crash involving golf cart in Galveston, police say
GALVESTON, Texas — Four people are dead, including two children, following a three-vehicle crash that involved a golf cart, according to Galveston police. Two other people remain in critical condition. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on 33rd Street, a few blocks away from Seawall Boulevard. Sgt. Derek...
fox26houston.com
Car burglar breaks into several vehicles in Kingwood stealing at least one gun
HOUSTON - Residents in one neighborhood are now in fear after a man broke into several cars in a Kingwood subdivision. According to police, most car burglars are hoping to find guns. If that’s the case, unfortunately, this thief got exactly what he was looking for. "That concerns me,"...
22-Month-Old Twin Dies In ‘Horrible, Freak Accident’ Involving Cement Truck
The toddler’s mom, Jennifer Resendiz, described her late son as "a happy, smart, and nice little boy."
Man shot, killed by clerk at NE Houston convenience store, HPD says
HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night by a store clerk in northeast Houston, according to police. Lt. Larry Crowson, with the Houston Police Department, said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at a convenience store near the intersection of Lavender Street and Weaver Road, which is close to Lockwood Drive and East Crosstimbers Street.
Dog stolen 4 years ago returned to Baytown family
BAYTOWN, Texas — A Baytown family has been reunited with their dog who was stolen more than four years ago. The dog, named Sheba, was found in the city of Borger more than 600 miles away in the Texas Panhandle. An animal control officer found the dog on a sidewalk last week.
22-month-old killed after cement truck lands on vehicle
HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 22-month-old twin boy was killed Friday in a tragic accident involving a cement truck that fell from an overpass onto a vehicle traveling below, authorities say. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a cement truck traveling on the main lanes of the Houston Parkway lost control, went over the […]
Click2Houston.com
‘Outrageous and inexcusable’: Man arrested, charged after pointing gun at HFD paramedics while at red light in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A man is in custody after he reportedly pointed a gun at two Houston Fire Department paramedics in west Houston Monday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Tian Kingsley, 30, has been charged with aggravated assault on a public servant and retaliation. He is expected to...
Medical examiner looking for family of man found near railroad tracks in NW Houston
The discovery was made in March. Now, months later, the medical examiner's office released new details with hopes of finding the man's family.
'It’s very violating and scary': Woman's purse stolen while unloading groceries at sister's home in The Heights
HOUSTON, Texas — A Heights woman believes she and her sister were followed home from a shopping trip Saturday, only to have her sister’s purse stolen while they were unloading groceries. It’s something we’ve all done. “We just got a lot of groceries," the sister said.
