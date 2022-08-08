Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Iowan who 'followed crowd into US Senate chamber' will stand trial for his role in Jan. 6 attack
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — An Iowa man will stand trial for the charges against him from theJan. 6 attack. Leo Kelly's trial starts Jan. 17, 2023, in Washington, D.C., Kelly is pleading not guilty to all seven charges. The most serious charge is obstruction of an official proceeding. Kelly...
KCCI.com
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear requests debates with Gov. Reynolds
DES MOINES, Iowa — On Tuesday, Deidre DeJear, who is running on the Democratic ticket for Iowa governor, called on incumbent Governor Kim Reynolds, a Republican, to participate in debates with her. KCCI reached out to the Reynolds campaign, which says the governor is happy to debate her challenger.
KCCI.com
'We're simply out of room': Food Bank of Iowa is expanding its distribution center
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Food Bank of Iowa is starting a 30,000-square-foot addition to its distribution center. The organization says inflation and the pandemic have caused the need for food assistance to rise dramatically. Expanding the center allows for more donation capacity, purchasing more food and improving overall...
KCCI.com
Preparing for opening day at the Iowa State Fairgrounds
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair is nearly here. KCCI's Andrew Mollenbeck went to the fairgrounds on Wednesday to see the last minute preparations. The rides are being set up and the food stands are waiting on final deliveries. But some events have already started. The 4-H...
KCCI.com
Iowa restaurant owner says third-party delivery law hasn’t been working
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — One Eastern Iowa restaurant owner said a new law that went into effect July 1 isn’t working, KCRG reports. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law that makes it so third-party delivery companies need to have a contract with the restaurant in order to use its likeness and menu on its website.
KCCI.com
Nebraska Legislature will not call special session to amend state's abortion laws
LINCOLN, Neb. (KETV) — The Nebraska Legislature will not call a special session to amend the state's abortion laws, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Monday. Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers sent Ricketts a letter stating that 30 state senators would vote for legislation that would have prohibited abortions starting at 12 weeks.
KCCI.com
Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa
GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
KCCI.com
Iowa State Fair 2022: Your guide to Iowa's largest event
DES MOINES, Iowa — This year, the Iowa State Fair runs from Thursday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 21!. Advance admission tickets cost $9 for adults (ages 12 and up) and $5 for children (ages 6 to 11). Tickets at the gate cost $14 for adults and $8 for children. Other ticket options provide discounts on adult beverages, barnyard yoga, demolition derby and giant slide tickets among others.
KCCI.com
Two Iowans sue Kia and Hyundai amid TikTok car theft challenge
A social media trend is leading to cars nationwide being stolen for the fun of it. Police have issued warnings in multiple cities across the country. Now two Iowa women, including one from Polk County, just filed a class-action lawsuit against the automakers, claiming their cars are too easy to steal.
KCCI.com
Two soldiers dead in weather-related incident in Georgia, Army says
FORT BENNING, Ga. — Two soldiers based at Fort Benning, Georgia, died and three others were injured in a weather-related incident Tuesday during training on a mountain in the northern part of the state, Army officials said Tuesday. Five Ranger candidates were struck by a falling tree during a...
KCCI.com
Nevada man charged with child endangerment after police chase in Iowa
WAUKEE, Iowa — A Nevada man is facing numerous charges after an overnight police chase in Iowa. Police say 34-year-old Rupert Lee Boehling, of Sparks, Nevada, didn't stop for officers in Waukee. With children in the car, police say Boehling was driving 84 mph in a 70 mph zone.
KCCI.com
Jury acquits man charged in NH motorcycle crash that killed 7
LANCASTER, N.H. — A truck driver has been found not guilty of manslaughter or negligent homicide in connection with the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a 2019 crash in New Hampshire. It took the jury about two hours to reach a verdict on the 15 charges Volodymyr Zhukovskyy faced.
KCCI.com
Wisconsin drivers couldn't believe their eyes as port-a-potties spilled onto interstate
A flatbed truck spilled at least seven portable toilets early Tuesday morning on I-94 in Wisconsin. Four cars were damaged, but no one was injured. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation video obtained by sister station WISN showed the truck driving past with the port-a-potties sliding off upright into the westbound lanes of I-94 around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday.
KCCI.com
Pleasant weather in store for the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — Below is your latest Storm Team 8 forecast. Today: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow: Sunny. High 86F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Night: A mostly clear...
KCCI.com
'I just got bored': 95-year-old school crossing guard unretires
Estella Williams is back. The crossing guard from South Carolina hung up her vest and retired in March. Williams had been a crossing guard at Westside High School for 27 years. Then, she changed her mind about retirement. She showed up to crossing guard orientation Wednesday morning and got a...
KCCI.com
Hotter temps in store over the weekend
DES MOINES, Iowa — Below is your Storm Team 8 forecast. -A few shower chances in Eastern Iowa. -Muggy air by Friday/Saturday/Sunday. Tonight: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 90F. Winds SE at...
