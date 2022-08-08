ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

KCCI.com

Preparing for opening day at the Iowa State Fairgrounds

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair is nearly here. KCCI's Andrew Mollenbeck went to the fairgrounds on Wednesday to see the last minute preparations. The rides are being set up and the food stands are waiting on final deliveries. But some events have already started. The 4-H...
KCCI.com

Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa

GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
GRINNELL, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa State Fair 2022: Your guide to Iowa's largest event

DES MOINES, Iowa — This year, the Iowa State Fair runs from Thursday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 21!. Advance admission tickets cost $9 for adults (ages 12 and up) and $5 for children (ages 6 to 11). Tickets at the gate cost $14 for adults and $8 for children. Other ticket options provide discounts on adult beverages, barnyard yoga, demolition derby and giant slide tickets among others.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Two Iowans sue Kia and Hyundai amid TikTok car theft challenge

A social media trend is leading to cars nationwide being stolen for the fun of it. Police have issued warnings in multiple cities across the country. Now two Iowa women, including one from Polk County, just filed a class-action lawsuit against the automakers, claiming their cars are too easy to steal.
POLK COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Two soldiers dead in weather-related incident in Georgia, Army says

FORT BENNING, Ga. — Two soldiers based at Fort Benning, Georgia, died and three others were injured in a weather-related incident Tuesday during training on a mountain in the northern part of the state, Army officials said Tuesday. Five Ranger candidates were struck by a falling tree during a...
GEORGIA STATE
KCCI.com

Jury acquits man charged in NH motorcycle crash that killed 7

LANCASTER, N.H. — A truck driver has been found not guilty of manslaughter or negligent homicide in connection with the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a 2019 crash in New Hampshire. It took the jury about two hours to reach a verdict on the 15 charges Volodymyr Zhukovskyy faced.
KCCI.com

Wisconsin drivers couldn't believe their eyes as port-a-potties spilled onto interstate

A flatbed truck spilled at least seven portable toilets early Tuesday morning on I-94 in Wisconsin. Four cars were damaged, but no one was injured. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation video obtained by sister station WISN showed the truck driving past with the port-a-potties sliding off upright into the westbound lanes of I-94 around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday.
WISCONSIN STATE
KCCI.com

Pleasant weather in store for the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — Below is your latest Storm Team 8 forecast. Today: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow: Sunny. High 86F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Night: A mostly clear...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

'I just got bored': 95-year-old school crossing guard unretires

Estella Williams is back. The crossing guard from South Carolina hung up her vest and retired in March. Williams had been a crossing guard at Westside High School for 27 years. Then, she changed her mind about retirement. She showed up to crossing guard orientation Wednesday morning and got a...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
KCCI.com

Hotter temps in store over the weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa — Below is your Storm Team 8 forecast. -A few shower chances in Eastern Iowa. -Muggy air by Friday/Saturday/Sunday. Tonight: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 90F. Winds SE at...
IOWA STATE

