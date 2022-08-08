ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with community

DURHAM – The Durham County Sheriff’s Office hosted an informational panel and discussion about evictions at the Durham County Library Tuesday night. Gary Chavis, a Legal Aid eviction attorney, and Darrin Corbin, a paralegal at the sheriff’s office and former magistrate, spoke on the panel while Sheriff Clarence Birkhead mediated the event.
cbs17

What to know when facing an eviction in NC

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–Evictions are picking up again since the COVID-19 eviction moratorium ended one year ago. Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead hosted a conversation Tuesday to help people learn about the eviction process and the help that is out there. “Durham is a rich resource filled community, but connecting...
cbs17

GoRaleigh making service cuts, cites driver shortages

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you ride the bus to work, you might need to build in some extra time come September. GoRaleigh is announcing service cuts to 12 of their routes because of a bus driver shortage. It goes into effect September 11. GoRaleigh said they currently have...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Greenway tents offering insight into urban development

Take a walk around any greenway in the Triangle, and you may run into some odd contraptions. In an effort to study conservation zones, an urban ecologist put up tents along greenways in Raleigh. The tents trap bugs along the paths to measure their total weight, providing information about the...
WRAL News

Raleigh hosting gun buyback event in August

The City of Raleigh will launch a gun buyback program on Saturday, Aug. 20. Mayor Mary Ann Baldwin shared the news with WRAL on Monday after a successful event in Durham, where nearly 300 firearms, including 10 military-style weapons, were turned in. "Our chief has done a great job of...
WRAL

Fact check: Is NC a top state for ghost gun confiscations?

A federal prosecutor says North Carolina law enforcement authorities are among the leaders in confiscating homemade guns that are hard to track. Mike Easley Jr., the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, stood on a stage in Raleigh on July 12 with leaders of local law enforcement agencies and announced indictments of 27 people from in and around the Raleigh area on gun and drug charges. Together, authorities seized significant quantities of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, crack and more than two dozen firearms.
triad-city-beat.com

What do Black folks really think of BLM yard signs?

As I walked around Westerwood on Saturday morning, I passed countless of Black Lives Matter signs staked in people’s front yards. White text on a black background, they were literal signs of solidarity, often shown by white people, in the midst of the revitalized movement for Black lives that took off in 2020.
WRAL

Deputies surround home in Caswell County neighborhood

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Deputies surround home in Caswell County neighborhood. Sky 5 is flying over an active scene in Semora, which is in Caswell County, north of Wake...
cbs17

Durham church strives to impact community, end violence

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It was hard to miss the sound of children laughing and people singing in McDougald Terrace Sunday afternoon. Several people in the Durham neighborhood came together to listen to songs, inspiring words from speakers and enjoy a cooked meal during a community outreach event. Dr....
