A federal prosecutor says North Carolina law enforcement authorities are among the leaders in confiscating homemade guns that are hard to track. Mike Easley Jr., the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, stood on a stage in Raleigh on July 12 with leaders of local law enforcement agencies and announced indictments of 27 people from in and around the Raleigh area on gun and drug charges. Together, authorities seized significant quantities of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, crack and more than two dozen firearms.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO