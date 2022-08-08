Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with community
DURHAM – The Durham County Sheriff’s Office hosted an informational panel and discussion about evictions at the Durham County Library Tuesday night. Gary Chavis, a Legal Aid eviction attorney, and Darrin Corbin, a paralegal at the sheriff’s office and former magistrate, spoke on the panel while Sheriff Clarence Birkhead mediated the event.
WRAL
Durham County social workers express concern for their safety after activists protest
Durham, N.C. — Durham County leaders are concerned about an activist group that’s been protesting outside the County Human Services Building. WRAL News has obtained email messages that show workers in the Child Protective Services Office feel they’re being threatened by the group called Operation Stop CPS.
Group bashing child protective services pressures Durham County officials, raising safety concerns
Durham, N.C. — A North Carolina advocacy group is using high-pressure tactics to push officials in Durham County and elsewhere to return children taken away from families by child protection services. County officials say the group’s tactics are making it difficult for social workers to do their jobs.
cbs17
Durham County leaders OK $6 million for HQ for violence interrupters ‘Bull City United’
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County commissioners voted Monday night to spend $6 million on a building that will become headquarters for the violence interrupter program called Bull City United. The commissioners voted to buy a building on Pettigrew Street that used to house The Boys and Girls Club...
cbs17
What to know when facing an eviction in NC
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–Evictions are picking up again since the COVID-19 eviction moratorium ended one year ago. Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead hosted a conversation Tuesday to help people learn about the eviction process and the help that is out there. “Durham is a rich resource filled community, but connecting...
HOOD: Cooper defends university racial discrimination
Because I am an inveterate optimist who likes to think the best of other folks, I’m going to assume for the sake of the following argume
sgfcitizen.org
Pokin Around: Residents of Chapel Hill greeted Sunday with message of hate
Chapel Hill. It’s a neighborhood where in one house you’ll find the conductor of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra; in another a Springfield school board member; or across the street the former police chief of Juneau, Alaska; or a retired family-law judge around the corner. They were in for...
cbs17
GoRaleigh making service cuts, cites driver shortages
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you ride the bus to work, you might need to build in some extra time come September. GoRaleigh is announcing service cuts to 12 of their routes because of a bus driver shortage. It goes into effect September 11. GoRaleigh said they currently have...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Greenway tents offering insight into urban development
Take a walk around any greenway in the Triangle, and you may run into some odd contraptions. In an effort to study conservation zones, an urban ecologist put up tents along greenways in Raleigh. The tents trap bugs along the paths to measure their total weight, providing information about the...
cbs17
Durham County plans to use the Old Durham boys and girls club building for more than just Bull City United, commissioner says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Monday night, Durham County Commissioners voted to spend $6 million to purchase the old Boys and Girls Club on East Pettigrew Street to turn it into the headquarters for the violence interrupter program, Bull City United. Bull City United is a group of 25...
Raleigh hosting gun buyback event in August
The City of Raleigh will launch a gun buyback program on Saturday, Aug. 20. Mayor Mary Ann Baldwin shared the news with WRAL on Monday after a successful event in Durham, where nearly 300 firearms, including 10 military-style weapons, were turned in. "Our chief has done a great job of...
spectrumlocalnews.com
N.C. loosens alcohol restrictions, but some rules still chafe bar owners
DURHAM, N.C. — The alcohol industry is changing in North Carolina. Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill in July that says customers no longer need to be members at bars in order to get a drink. The old laws required business owners to charge a small fee so patrons...
Proposed NC bill aims to end free EV charging, recommends $50K to remove stations
Some North Carolina Lawmakers say you have to pay for your parking and you have to pay for your gasoline, so why should your electric vehicle be charged for free?
WRAL
Fact check: Is NC a top state for ghost gun confiscations?
A federal prosecutor says North Carolina law enforcement authorities are among the leaders in confiscating homemade guns that are hard to track. Mike Easley Jr., the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, stood on a stage in Raleigh on July 12 with leaders of local law enforcement agencies and announced indictments of 27 people from in and around the Raleigh area on gun and drug charges. Together, authorities seized significant quantities of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, crack and more than two dozen firearms.
Raleigh News & Observer
NC hospital exec: ‘Ugly epidemic of violence’ against healthcare workers must end
Healthcare workers who have dedicated their careers to providing essential care to patients and communities they serve are facing unprecedented and unacceptable levels of workplace violence. According to a 2018 report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 73% of workplace injuries in the healthcare setting are due to violence. And...
triad-city-beat.com
What do Black folks really think of BLM yard signs?
As I walked around Westerwood on Saturday morning, I passed countless of Black Lives Matter signs staked in people’s front yards. White text on a black background, they were literal signs of solidarity, often shown by white people, in the midst of the revitalized movement for Black lives that took off in 2020.
North Carolina town gets crime report week after entire police department quits
Kenly Mayor Herbert L. Hales II said the county is forming a committee to hire a new police chief to then build the force.
WRAL
Deputies surround home in Caswell County neighborhood
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Deputies surround home in Caswell County neighborhood. Sky 5 is flying over an active scene in Semora, which is in Caswell County, north of Wake...
cbs17
Durham church strives to impact community, end violence
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It was hard to miss the sound of children laughing and people singing in McDougald Terrace Sunday afternoon. Several people in the Durham neighborhood came together to listen to songs, inspiring words from speakers and enjoy a cooked meal during a community outreach event. Dr....
Durham County will buy Hope Valley shopping center and slice of land in Hayti
The Board of Elections will move into an old Kroger inside a Durham strip mall that’s sat empty since 2018, when the grocer pulled out of the Triangle.
