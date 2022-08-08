Read full article on original website
Muskegon taps Lundington Police Chief as next Director of Public Safety
After a nationwide search, the City of Muskegon says, it has found its next Director of Public Safety. Sources told WGVU Tuesday that the job is being offered to Tim Kozal, who has been serving as the Chief of Police in Ludington, Michigan since 2020. Kozal had been one of...
Families invited for “back-to-school” supply drive in Alger Heights this weekend
Family resource groups in Kent County are working to give parents and kids a strong start ahead of the upcoming school year, by teaming up for a back-to-school supply drive this weekend in Alger Heights. Free to the community, the “Books, Blocks and Balls” event runs 10am – 1pm on...
Friends of GR Parks
Friends of GR Parks hosts their Green Gala soon. We talk to the ED about the importance of the event. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
Mill Creek Days
Guests from Mill Creek Days discuss the happening this weekend in Comstock Park, a festival brought back that include multiple outdoor activities. We talk about the details of this event kicking off on the 11th.
Priority Health launches series of outdoor exercise courts across state, starting in Grand Rapids.
With the goal of expanding “free access to high-quality workouts and create equitable access to exercise,” Grand Rapids Officials and Priority Health cut the ribbon Thursday on an outdoor exercise court. The new Fitness Court at Ottawa Hills Park, is an open-air wellness center that allows users to...
GR City Commission gives marijuana businesses until the end of the year to honor written promise
With a number of marijuana businesses in violation of Grand Rapids’ cannabis social equity program, the city commission voted Tuesday to give dispensaries until the end of the year to comply—or run the risk of losing their license. Back in 2019, the city of Grand Rapids created the...
Kent Co. Health Dept. addresses declining vaccination rates with new campaign
The Kent County Health Department (KCHD) is launching a public awareness campaign to address falling vaccination rates across the country. Kent County Health Department officials say over the past two years, the pandemic has worsened an already concerning drop-off in childhood vaccination rates. “While Kent County has higher rates compared...
Cherry Health honored by city
In celebration of National Health Center Week which wraps up on Saturday, Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss issued a proclamation honoring Cherry Health for its vital role in shaping the future of local health care. A news release says, National Health Center Week is an annual celebration dedicated to raising...
Grand Rapids riverfront redevelopment is one step closer to outdoor amphitheater
The Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention and Arena Authority has approved an agreement Grand Action 2.0 moving the downtown Grand Rapids Amphitheater Project one step closer to becoming a reality. The public-private partnership entered Friday involving the CAA, the City of Grand Rapids and not-for-profit economic development organization, Grand Action 2.0...
GVSU College of Engineering program receives financial gift and new name
Grand Haven-based, tier-one automotive supplier Shape Corporation has been a long-time supporter of Grand Valley State University’s Padnos College of Engineering and Computing. Tuesday, it continued its commitment to developing future engineers renaming the university’s innovation design center. “The Shape Corp. Design and Innovation Center was created to...
