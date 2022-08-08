ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

wgvunews.org

Friends of GR Parks

Friends of GR Parks hosts their Green Gala soon. We talk to the ED about the importance of the event. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

Mill Creek Days

Guests from Mill Creek Days discuss the happening this weekend in Comstock Park, a festival brought back that include multiple outdoor activities. We talk about the details of this event kicking off on the 11th.
COMSTOCK PARK, MI
wgvunews.org

Kent Co. Health Dept. addresses declining vaccination rates with new campaign

The Kent County Health Department (KCHD) is launching a public awareness campaign to address falling vaccination rates across the country. Kent County Health Department officials say over the past two years, the pandemic has worsened an already concerning drop-off in childhood vaccination rates. “While Kent County has higher rates compared...
KENT COUNTY, MI
wgvunews.org

Cherry Health honored by city

In celebration of National Health Center Week which wraps up on Saturday, Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss issued a proclamation honoring Cherry Health for its vital role in shaping the future of local health care. A news release says, National Health Center Week is an annual celebration dedicated to raising...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

Grand Rapids riverfront redevelopment is one step closer to outdoor amphitheater

The Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention and Arena Authority has approved an agreement Grand Action 2.0 moving the downtown Grand Rapids Amphitheater Project one step closer to becoming a reality. The public-private partnership entered Friday involving the CAA, the City of Grand Rapids and not-for-profit economic development organization, Grand Action 2.0...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

GVSU College of Engineering program receives financial gift and new name

Grand Haven-based, tier-one automotive supplier Shape Corporation has been a long-time supporter of Grand Valley State University’s Padnos College of Engineering and Computing. Tuesday, it continued its commitment to developing future engineers renaming the university’s innovation design center. “The Shape Corp. Design and Innovation Center was created to...
GRAND HAVEN, MI

