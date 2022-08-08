ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Co-director of Shreveport diaper bank, Basic Necessities, Deb Hollis, leaving

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
This article has been updated to more accurately reflect the location of Debbie Hollis' new position.

A Shreveport-based diaper bank will be saying farewell to one of its co-director as she embarks on a new journey at Aware Healthcare.

On Aug. 8, Debbie Hollis with Basic Necessities announced that she will be transitioning away from the bank as she steps into a new position with Aware Healthcare working remotely from Shreveport.

Basic Necessities is a diaper, period and incontinent bank located in Shreveport and serves a three-state region that spans Louisiana, Arkansas and Texas. And, has proven to become an invaluable asset to the community here in the ArkLaTex.

More: What is period poverty? Here's how Shreveport groups are working to end the problem

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VEuD8_0h9d4CoG00

"It has been my honor to work with our clients, our Board of Directors, and each of you during the startup phase of the diaper bank. I know it will continue to serve our community for many, many years to come," said Hollis.

Hollis said she will continue providing some services such as grant writing and consultation services.

Pam Rowell, current Co-Director will take over as the Director of the bank.

Read: What local organizations you can donate to during Give for Good?

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Co-director of Shreveport diaper bank, Basic Necessities, Deb Hollis, leaving

