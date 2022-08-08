Alternative routes to get to La Crosse polling places during road construction

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – If you’re a La Crosse voter, construction could make it harder to get to your polling place.

Road construction is underway on La Crosse Street.

If you vote in District 3 at the Myrick Park Center, you can get to it from La Crosse Street, but only if you take Highway 16.

To get to District 5 in the UWL Student Union, take Highway 16 to State Street and then to Campbell Road to get around the construction.

If you’re not sure where you vote, visit myvote.wi.gov.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.