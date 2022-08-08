ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alternative routes to get to La Crosse polling places during road construction

News8000.com | WKBT News 8
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – If you’re a La Crosse voter, construction could make it harder to get to your polling place.

Road construction is underway on La Crosse Street.

If you vote in District 3 at the Myrick Park Center, you can get to it from La Crosse Street, but only if you take Highway 16.

To get to District 5 in the UWL Student Union, take Highway 16 to State Street and then to Campbell Road to get around the construction.

If you’re not sure where you vote, visit myvote.wi.gov.

wiproud.com

Motorcycle crash in Onalaska leaves one dead

ONALASKA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Onalaska. The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office says one person on a motorcycle heading northbound on County Road Z. Near County Road Z-N it left the road. The motorcycle went into the ditch, tipped over,...
ONALASKA, WI
wanderwisdom.com

Exploring La Crosse, Wisconsin—A Hidden Gem in the Midwest

Sal Santiago writes about travel, minimalism, art, philosophy, and living an alternative lifestyle. Where can you get off the beaten path, visit a geographically unique area, a town with historic charm, while still seeing lots of wildlife and a few novelty attractions? Look no further than La Crosse, Wisconsin. All of these bases are covered in this small town on the Mississippi River in the southwestern part of the state.
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Sheriff candidates tabbed in primary for vacancies in western Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday’s primary narrowed the field in several western Wisconsin races for county sheriff. There were contended primaries in six different western Wisconsin counties: Buffalo, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Juneau, La Crosse and Vernon. In most cases, candidates were seeking to replace a longtime sheriff of...
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

One person dead, three with life-threatening injuries after car crash north of Fountain City

TOWN OF MILTON (WKBT) – One person is dead and three others are seriously injured in a three-car crash near Merrick State Park. Law enforcement got a 9-1-1 call just before 5 p.m. for a crash on Highway 35, just south of the intersection with Highway 88. “Two vehicles, we believe, were northbound at the time, and one vehicle was...
FOUNTAIN CITY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Cardinal, Archbishop of Luxembourg to visit La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A cardinal of the Catholic Church is coming to La Crosse. Jean Claude Hollerich will attend a mass at Holy Trinity Church Tuesday. Hollerich is also the archbishop of Luxembourg. His visit comes as La Crosse prepares to name Junglinster Luxembourg as the city’s eighth ‘sister city’. “It’s a real tribute not just to Wisconsin,...
LA CROSSE, WI
kxlp941.com

Wisconsin Woman Charged With Stealing 57K From Mother With Dementia in MN

(Rochester, MN) — A Wisconsin woman is facing charges after Rochester authorities say she stole nearly 57-thousand dollars from her elderly mother. Monica Zanon was in court Thursday in Winona County accused of felony financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, theft by false representation, and theft by swindle charges. Prosecutors say Zanon allegedly took her mother, who has dementia, to the bank in Winona in September 2021. Zanon had herself added to her mother’s account and withdrew nearly 56-thousand dollars, allegedly telling officials the money would go into a joint account at another bank. Charges say Zanon later spent 50-thousand on her mortgage and put the rest into a new account in her name only. Records show the victim’s son has power of attorney over her accounts.
ROCHESTER, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Mayo adds mobile CT services at Onalaska clinic

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — Beginning Monday, Mayo Clinic Health System in Onalaska will offer mobile CT services four days per week. A CT combines a series of X-ray images taken from different angles around the body and uses computer processing to create cross-sectional images, or slices, of the bones, blood vessels and soft tissues inside the body. CT images provide more detailed information than X-rays and is used to diagnose disease or injury, as well as to plan medical, surgical or radiation treatment.
ONALASKA, WI
wizmnews.com

La Crosse County murder case still draws attention of true-crime shows on TV

For the second time this year, a La Crosse murder trial from 2016 is being examined by a national TV show about real-life crimes. Last January, it was “48 Hours” on CBS which featured the murder trial of Todd Kendhammer. Now, the A&E network’s “Killer Cases” is doing interviews with La Crosse County officials about the death of Barbara Kendhammer and the conviction of her husband.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

