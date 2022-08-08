Spartanburg City Council votes to keep portion of West Main at Morgan Square closed to vehicles

Steve Elder grew up in the city of Spartanburg and says he remembers a time when West Main Street was the preferred road of travel for crossing through downtown.

But he believes the time has come to keep it closed between Wall and Church streets.

Spartanburg City Council voted 7-0 to keep Morgan Square closed for the next 24 months at Monday night's meeting. Moving forward, the 11-person Morgan Square Redevelopment Committee has been formed to provide input and seek community response on how Morgan Square should look and operate.

"I am in favor of keeping the square closed and letting the committee redesign," Councilwoman Erica Brown said. "Just because we don't agree about this issue, doesn't mean you aren't being heard. The long term benefits will outweigh the headaches that come along the way."

Elder now lives in Pacolet and was visiting downtown with his two grandchildren on Saturday night. He said Morgan Square's center grass serves as a "safe place for them to run around."

He hopes for more events on the square, like Music On Main, as a way of inviting families with children to enjoy downtown.

Monday marked the third city council vote on Morgan Square's fate. It was initially closed to vehicle traffic May 2020 to boost downtown outdoor dining during the height of the COVID pandemic.

Downtown Spartanburg: Here's what the Wall Street restaurant corridor could look like in 2023

What Spartanburg could look like in 2027: From complete trail system to better gateways

It was a unanimous decision to keep the road closed to traffic.

"Even in the interim, if we're going to have the vibrant downtown that we want to have, we need to stay involved with all of the constituencies," Councilman Jamie Fulmer said. "And I'm concerned that there is the segment of retail that feels their concerns have been largely ignored or neglected."

The Morgan Square Redevelopment Committee will begin its work to incorporate community opinions to make the redesign of the area a community effort.

Though the vote Monday night was not in the way in which many council members saw it — as an indefinite decision on the fate of the square — it was still clear that the council wanted to see the square closed, even if just for another interim period

"We were pleased with the outcome. Two years is plenty of time to give the committee to see what needs to be done on the square," Brian Greene, co-owner of Delaney's Irish Pub said. "We would have been happy with six months or a year, but we think that anything that keeps Morgan Square closed for longer is the right decision."

Kevin Moore, co-owner of Delaney's Irish Pub, believes keeping the square closed to traffic will be beneficial because of all of the investments coming to the area. He sees the City of Spartanburg as a growing entity, and this is just one asset.

Moore and Greene were not involved in city politics before the decision to close the square was made, but they are now invested in this and other future projects for the downtown area.

"We need to be there to help see where we can go with this," Moore said. "It's going to continue, no doubt about it."

On Saturday night, the Herald-Journal talked to Morgan Square visitors. Many agreed that the space should remain closed to vehicle traffic.

Khadija Lyles says she lives close to downtown and frequently visits a hair salon in Morgan Square.

She said having the road closed encourages her to seek business from other locations in the Morgan Square area.

"When I come to get my hair done, I don't have to drive to get something to eat," Lyles said. "Starbucks is right here, the bowling alley is right here and everything is just so convenient."

She also frequents the Music On Main events with her children. She said having the road closed has enhanced that experience as well.

Downtown Spartanburg: Marshall Tucker Band plays in front of crowd of thousands

"It's a great vibe for people to come out, kids and families to come out," Lyles said. "It's good to see more than just the road."

The Herald-Journal depends on digital subscribers to cover issues related to downtown Spartanburg. Click here for our latest subscription offers.

Michael and Katlin Seagraves were out without their children Saturday night, but they said having the street closed invites them to bring their children.

"I wouldn't bring the kids as much if they were to reopen the road," Michael Seagraves said. "I brought them before because that was all I knew, and I would still bring them if it were not shut down, just not as often."

Greg Maute said he would prefer the road to remain and not be dug up.

"I don't see why it's necessary to put added money into it. If it isn't broke don't fix it," Maute said. "You still have the option, now, to where in the future it could be a road again. If you change it, you're putting money into something that may need to change in the future."

The Seagraves had a similar idea, saying it still could be a road while also having a touch of personality.

They even offered the idea of keeping it open to graffiti artists.

"Let's paint it; let's make it Spartanburg." Michael Seagraves said. "We have painted walls, so paint the streets."

Sarah Picou, store owner of Pink On Main, told the Herald-Journal in July it was frustrating having a retail store on a street closed to vehicle traffic.

Picou recently moved her store from 115 W. Main St., to 174 E. Main St., next to the Spill the Beans coffee shop.

"It was hard for customers to get to me. Parking was an issue. Elderly access was an issue. I have regulars at my store, and they said they struggled coming in," Picou said. "Customers were buying online from Lilly Pulitzer Corporate and getting it shipped to their house because it was easier than accessing me."

Other Main Street business owners have also expressed frustration since the portion of the road has been closed. There has been some support for a "hybrid plan" for West Main.

Raj Patel, committee member and business owner of Cribb's Kitchen, hopes people are willing to listen to others on how to redesign Morgan Square.

"It's the Central Park of Spartanburg, a place for events and gatherings," Patel says. "I think we all need to walk into this committee with an open mind to hear others' opinions."

Patel says he will work for "as long as it takes" to get an accurate gauge of the community's thoughts on the square's future.

The committee was approved at the July 25 Spartanburg City Council meeting. Halsey Cook, CEO Milliken & Co., will serve as chairman.

Brandi Wylie is an intern for the Spartanburg Herald-Journal and Greenville News. Reach her via email at bwylie@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Spartanburg City Council votes to keep portion of West Main at Morgan Square closed to vehicles