ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Palantir Stock Plunged Today

By Joe Tenebruso
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

What happened

Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) fell 14% on Monday after the data analytics provider's earnings forecast fell short of investors' expectations.

So what

Palantir's revenue rose 26% year over year to $473 million in the second quarter. The gains were driven in part by 27% growth in the software company's sales to the U.S. government.

Palantir also continues to progress with its plan to diversify its business. Its commercial revenue jumped 46% to $210 million. Palantir's growth in the U.S. private sector was particularly strong, with U.S. commercial revenue up 120% and customers up 250%.

In a letter to shareholders, CEO Alexander Karp said:

The strength and momentum we are seeing with our customers in the United States is a reflection of the refinement and maturation of our software platforms, which we believe will continue leading to increasingly broad adoption across sectors.

Still, Palantir is not yet profitable. It generated an operating loss of $42 million. Palantir's investments also weighed heavily on its bottom line, resulting in a net loss of $179 million.

Excluding stock-based compensation and certain other items, Palantir posted an adjusted net loss of $21 million, or $0.01 per share. That was below Wall Street's estimates, which had called for adjusted per-share earnings of $0.03.

Now what

Investors were miffed by the unexpected loss. They also weren't thrilled by Palantir's guidance. Management projected full-year revenue of roughly $1.9 billion and adjusted operating income of $341 million to $343 million in 2022. Analysts had forecast adjusted income of $527.9 million, according to Bloomberg. Palantir had previously guided for an adjusted operating margin of 27% back in May.

10 stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Palantir Technologies Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2022

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in August Without Any Hesitation

Amazon's current businesses and new markets give it significant growth potential. Apple should remain a big winner with its iPhone ecosystem. Markel offers solid growth prospects, diversification, and an attractive valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Pltr
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Kiplinger

Amazon Prime Day's Biggest Steal Might Be AMZN Stock

Amazon.com's (AMZN, $109.22) Prime Day is upon us once again. Alas, the frenzy of savings, discounts and deals on millions of items offered by the e-commerce giant is open only to Amazon Prime subscribers. Happily for investors, however, AMZN stock is as much on sale as anything to be found...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Wendy's, Coinbase, Buzzfeed and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Wendy's (WEN) – Wendy's shares fell 1% in premarket trading following a mixed quarter, which saw the restaurant chain report better-than-expected earnings while revenue fell short of Street forecasts. U.S. same-restaurant sales rose 2.3%, less than analysts had estimated, as consumers spent more cautiously.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
206K+
Followers
102K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy