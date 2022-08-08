ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allan Fung opens up about fundraising visit by GOP House leader Kevin McCarthy

By Patrick Anderson, The Providence Journal
 2 days ago

Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives, was in Rhode Island on Saturday to raise money and whip up GOP support for 2nd Congressional District candidate Allan Fung.

"Great day with a great candidate. Let’s turn #RI02 red @AllanFungRI," McCarthy, of California, tweeted around 4 p.m. with a photo of himself and Fung dressed in nearly matching white shirts, khaki pants and navy blue blazers, standing on a manicured lawn overlooking Narragansett Bay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uuZEt_0h9d3kad00

After staying silent about the visit for two days, Fung on Monday night said he introduced the GOP leader to "business owners of all political persuasions."

"I’ve been clear about how, in representing the district first and foremost, I won’t always be with the mainstream of the party on certain issues," Fung wrote in a news release. "The Leader expects nothing less than to put my constituents first, and said publicly he’s going to make sure I'm on the most important committees to do the most good for those of us here at home."

"It's time to lift everyone up here in Rhode Island, and I'm going to work really hard across all party lines and across ideological spectrums to work for you."

Election 2022 Updates: McCarthy visits Fung in RI . T he latest news in the highest-profile races

But the Democrats hoping to succeed retiring Rep. Jim Langevin in Washington next year blasted the alliance.

“MAGA Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy supports privatizing Social Security, repealing the Affordable Care Act, and passing a national abortion ban, " Patricia Socarras, spokeswoman for Seth Magaziner wrote in an email. "The fact McCarthy is campaigning for Allan Fung in RI confirms what we already knew — Fung and the extremist Republicans would be a disaster for Rhode Island seniors, Rhode Island workers and Rhode Island women.”

Bryan McNamara, spokesman for Sarah Morgenthau, wrote that Fung is “rolling out the red carpet for Kevin McCarthy and his radical far-right agenda, proving once again he is out of touch with the voters of the Second District.”

Joy Fox tweeted: "While @AllanFungRI holds a secret fundraiser with @GOPLeader  Kevin McCarthy, we’ve been out walking in Elmhurst, listening to voters."

Jamestown fundraiser

The McCarthy fundraiser was held at a private residence in Jamestown, according to WJAR-TV, which was the only Rhode Island news outlet McCarthy spoke to.

The Rhode Island State Police confirmed they helped provide security for the McCarthy visit but would not confirm any details of the itinerary.

panderson@providencejournal.com

(401) 277-7384

On Twitter: @PatrickAnderso_

Should Biden run for reelection?: Most Democrats in RI congressional race sidestep the question

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Allan Fung opens up about fundraising visit by GOP House leader Kevin McCarthy

Comments / 0

The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

