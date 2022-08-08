Read full article on original website
phl17.com
The Schulson Collective opens Samuels deli
A new all-day deli just opened in Philadelphia. The menu features pastries and bagels in the morning, fried chicken, soda floats, and more by night. PHL17’s Alex Butler takes us to Samuels deli to see what’s on the menu!
Iron Chef Garces Grand Opens Buena Onda with Giant Burrito Cutting
The new locations coming start with this first one in Rittenhouse neighborhood
PhillyBite
Best Sandwiches Shops in Philadelphia
Is known as the home of the Cheesesteak and Hoagie. But, the Philly sandwich world is full of local eateries creating some of the "Best Philly Sandwiches," which sometimes are unlooked by even locals. Where to Find The Best Sandwiches Shops in Philadelphia. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch...
Le Diner en Blanc returning to Philadelphia next week
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A French-style, pop-up dining event is coming back to Philadelphia next week. Le Diner en Blanc will celebrate its 10th-anniversary event in Philadelphia next Thursday. This year, the Gypsy Jazz Quartet, Hot Club Philly, will perform, along with Martha Graham Cracker Cabaret and the Ernest Stuart Band. The location for this year's dinner remains a surprise. The event is already sold out.
Phillymag.com
A Purple Royalty-Themed Engagement-Photo Session at Philly Landmarks
“As a couple, we are powerful together,” says the bride-to-be. Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding. We’ve said it countless times, and we’ll say it again: Philly has no shortage of beautiful...
Munchie's Ice Cream is a family-run spot that stays open late for sweet snacks
Twenty-three-year-old Alyssa Cuculino used the winnings from a 50-50 raffle to start Munchies Ice Cream, a chilled-out snack stop that stays open until midnight most nights of the week.
ijustwanttoeat.com
Cheesesteak at Molly Malloy's in the Reading Terminal Market, Philadelphia
Going to Philadelphia, there were few things we wanted to do, one of them was to have a cheesesteak and, our plan was to go to Geno’s, but the 100 degree weather made us want to go indoors. So, I looked up on the internet if there were more choices at the Reading Terminal Market to try something new as last year we went to Carmen’s Famous Hoagie. That is how I found Molly Malloy’s, a pub that sits right in the middle of the market. So, going there had few advantages: they would have something vegetarian on their menu for Jodi, it is inside the market, so with AC, and they have tables so you do not have to desperately try to find somewhere to sit!
NBC Philadelphia
First-Ever ‘Night Mayor' Appointed to Help Make Philly a 24-Hour City
The City of Philadelphia has appointed their first Night Time Economy Director in an attempt to make Philly a 24-hour city. "The 'Night Mayor', as one might say, is someone who advocates for all business and activity after five," the new Director of Night Time Economy and Development Raheem Manning tells NBC10 about his new position.
Father-daughter team cooks up a crisp new take on Korean cuisine with fast-casual Crunchik'n
The fast-casual chain offers Korean-style fried chicken with an array of sauces, rice bowls, glass noodles, and their version of Korean street food they call The Crunch Dog.
xpn.org
Radio, Music, and Community: A conversation with Dyana Williams
A Philly legend talks about 50 years as a broadcaster, celebrating Black music, the impact of Philly and more. 2022 is the golden year for veteran disc jockey Dyana Williams. A couple months ago, she received the news of being nominated in the Radio Hall Of Fame after putting five decades in the broadcasting business. Her love for radio started by listening to predominantly Black, New York-based radio stations like WABC and WWRL, and that love is what has fueled the career of a young Williams — known back then as Ebony Moonbeams. Since then, she’s made a name for herself over airwaves in cities such as Washington D.C., New York, and Philadelphia. Whether emceeing concerts for music legends like Curtis Mayfield and Earth, Wind, & Fire, becoming the first African American/Latina woman to works as a rock DJ, or serving the community, Dyana’s voice was always heard, and her actions that helped lead to the creation of Black Music Month was just as loud as the airwaves she was on.
Philadelphia Ice Cream Shop Named Among Best In America
This week's gonna be a hot one. What better way to keep cool than with ice cream? A food and travel website suggests heading to one shop in Philadelphia. Franklin Ice Cream Bar was named the best ice cream shop in Pennsylvania on Thrillist's newest list. The shop specializes in...
4 Philadelphia city pools to close this week
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you want to take a dip in some Philadelphia pools, time is running out. The first four city pools will close Friday.The pools shutting down are at American Legion Playground, Awbury Playground, Sacks Playground and Stinger Square.You can find the full pool closing schedule here.
Surreal Creamery serving up some really good treats in University City
Surreal Creamery is a spot for indulgent treats, with bubble tea-ice cream concoctions that will satisfy the sweetest tooth.
NBC Philadelphia
Michael Schulson, Guy Fieri Bringing New Eats to Philly, Jersey Shore
The dog days of summer aren't slowing down the Philadelphia region's restaurant industry, with a number of new ventures slated to open. Here's what you need to know about Greater Philadelphia’s restaurant scene this week, care of the Philadelphia Business Journal:. Michael Schulson's All-Day Dining Spot to Debut. A...
Phillymag.com
A Look Around the Finished, Amenity-Rich 2100 Hamilton
The new condo, which just opened behind the Rodin Museum, has only 10 stories. But the first and 10th are knockouts — or the 10th will be, once someone buys it. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. The...
'Otherworld': Interactive art experience opening in Northeast Philly later this year
"Otherworld" is scheduled to open later this year in Northeast Philadelphia.
Self-Taught Chef from Jenkintown Remembered for His Passion: ‘He Passed Just as He Lived, with Intention’
Jim Burke.Image via Monica Herndon, Philadelphia Inquirer. Chef Jim Burke, a Jenkintown native and the owner of James, a popular South Philadelphia restaurant, has died at 49 after a two-year battle with a rare lung cancer, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PhillyBite
Childhood Memories of the Mister Softy Ice Cream Truck
- You probably remember The Mister Softy Ice Cream Truck in Philadelphia-Growing up in the 1950s through to today. . The family-owned business is the largest soft ice cream truck franchise in the United States, with over 625 trucks and over 350 franchise dealers in 18 states. The trucks are custom-built to sell customers high-quality, delicious ice cream—many associate this truck with childhood memories of the neighborhood or a vacation spot.
Phillymag.com
Where to Eat Halal in Philly
Whether you want to dive into barbacoa, plov, or a whole bunch of kebabs, check out these 21 halal restaurants in Philadelphia. Philadelphia is an underrated destination for halal food, the method by which meat is prepared for permissible consumption in the Muslim community. Just like NYC, D.C., or parts of Jersey, though, the range of halal restaurants here varies in cuisine and reflects the different cultures of people who live here — be it immigrant communities from Asian and African countries, or the city’s significant Black American Muslim population who has been practicing Islam since the 1960s.
PhillyBite
Fox Chase Tavern Opens in Northeast Philadelphia
Fox Chase Tavern is now open in Northeast Philadelphia. The new tavern takes over the former Mcnally's on Rhawn, A neighborhood bar known for cold drinks and bar fare. Before opening the Fox Chase Tavern, The new owners are Kevin and Jen Bove, who enjoy good food and a great atmosphere. The couple also owns Squire Tavern in Somerton, a fine-dining restaurant. And now, the pair has expanded their offerings with a new location in Fox Chase, Located at 427 Rhawn Street. The couple is also devoted to motorcycle cruising. The menu includes cheesesteaks, roast pork, and appetizers such as fried pickles, wings, scrapple fries, and french onion soup.
