ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos County, NH

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Bear activity closes another New Hampshire campground

CAMPTON, N.H. - Another campground in New Hampshire's White Mountains is being shut down because of bears."Due to an increase in bear activity, and for public safety, the USDA Forest Service has issued a closure order for Hancock Campground located on the Kancamagus Highway in Lincoln, NH," the Forest Service said in a statement.The campground closure will last from Thursday through at least August 25.Recently, the Forest Service warned of "high bear activity" at Hancock and Big Rock campgrounds, saying at least one bear received a food reward and then ripped apart a tent.Last month, a bear "showing no fear of humans" closed the Fourth Iron Campground for a few weeks.Wildlife officials report that bears have been "extraordinarily active" in the region this summer. One factor may the lack of rain - forcing bears to move around because their typical food sources are not as plentiful.   Campers are urged to store food and garbage properly, or risk receiving a citation. 
LINCOLN, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Farmington man found in ditch following fatal motorcycle crash

READFIELD, Maine — A Farmington man died Saturday night after being found in a ditch in Readfield with his crashed motorcycle nearby. The Kennebec County Sheriff's Office identified the man who died as Richard L. Goucher, 63, of Farmington. A preliminary investigation showed his motorcycle failed to make a corner and went off the road, according to the sheriff's office.
FARMINGTON, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Clarksville, NH
State
New Hampshire State
County
Coos County, NH
City
Township Of Dixville, NH
City
Pittsburg, NH
City
Colebrook, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts couple seriously injured in ATV rollover crash in New Hampshire

BERLIN, N.H. — A Massachusetts couple was seriously injured when the ATV they were riding flipped over at a state park in New Hampshire. Emergency crews responding to a report of an ATV crash in Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin on Friday afternoon found Robert and Melissa Totaro, both 41, of Auburn, suffering from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the New Hampshire Fish Game Law Enforcement Division.
idesignarch.com

Picturesque Cottages in a Little Fairytale Village

Hearthside Village Cottage Motel in Bethlehem, New Hampshire in the White Mountains is a nostalgic fairytale village with tiny tourist cottages. The small village is composed of sixteen cute little picturesque cottages on landscaped grounds.
BETHLEHEM, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Upper Cupsuptic#Lincoln Plantation#Mph
MilitaryTimes

After Jarheads motorcycle crash, driver’s blood showed heroin-related substance

CONCORD, N.H. — A substance made when the body breaks down heroin was present a truck driver’s blood just hours after he was involved in a 2019 crash that killed seven motorcyclists, a forensic toxicologist testified Monday. The metabolite, referred to as “6-MAM,” is unique to heroin and...
WGME

Maine man accused of killing stepson

MEXICO (WGME) -- Police charged a man with murder after he allegedly killed his stepson in western Maine. Police responded to 32 Intervale Avenue in the Oxford County town of Mexico just before 1 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a shooting in the home. Inside, police say they...
MEXICO, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WMTW

"This wasn't self-defense": the mother of Mexico fatal shooting victim speaks out

MEXICO, Maine — Thomas Tellier, 52, faces murder charges in the death of his stepson 27-year-old Nicholas Trynor of Mexico, Maine. According to court documents, Thomas and Nicholas were having a dispute about Nicholas' interaction with his half-sibling, four-year-old Tommy, on Saturday. Following a verbal argument, Tellier went to his bedroom, retrieved a gun and shot at Nicholas multiple times, killing him in the hallway of their home.
MEXICO, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy