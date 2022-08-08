ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford County, ME

foxbangor.com

Saturday Evening Fatal Crash

Saturday evening, a passing motorist discovered a motorcyle in a ditch with it’s headlight on. The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the motorist also stating that he had found a man nearby that was unconscious and not breathing. Deputies and Winthrop Ambulance responded and found...
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
B98.5

City Of Augusta Declares Kennebec Arsenal “Dangerous”

It has been the better part of two decades since Tom Niemann, and his business partners, purchased the old Kennebec Arsenal property with intentions to develop the site into a retail and entertainment center. In that time, not much has been done to the property. In recent years, residents, the...
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Farmington man killed in motorcycle crash

READFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A Farmington man died Sunday night after a motorcycle crash in Readfield. Police were called to Old Kents Hill Road just after 9 p.m. They found 63-year-old Richard Goucher near a ditch off the side of the road. Police say initial investigations show that the motorcycle...
FARMINGTON, ME
Q97.9

Just How Dry is Maine? Check Out the Difference of One Falmouth Lawn

It's dry. Don't believe it. Check out my lawn from last year and this year. The lawn on the left is what my lawn currently looks like. The lawn on the right is what it looked like almost exactly one year ago. I have never watered my lawn. This year is particularly obvious. Yes, most of Maine is 'abnormally dry'. I thought that was unusual, but actually, this is Maine's third year in a row being in a drought!
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Voters overwhelmingly reject Maine school construction project

SABATTUS, Maine — Voters in Litchfield, Sabattus and Wales have overwhelmingly rejected a plan to fund a school construction project. The special referendum on Tuesday asked voters in those towns if they wanted to allow RSU 4 to issue bonds or notes for an amount not to exceed $31,687,216. The money would have been used to build and equip a new school building connected to Oak Hill Middle School in Sabattus. The two-building campus would have served grades two through eight, and Sabattus Primary School and the Libby Tozier School would have closed.
SABATTUS, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Five teens arrested in Mason Station burglary

Wiscasset Police Chief Larry Hesseltine issued the following update Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9 regarding the Mason Station burglary: “With the assistance of Central Maine Power and the public we were able to identify and charge all five individuals responsible for the Mason Station incident. Five teenagers from the Bath/Topsham area have all been charged with Burglary, Aggrevated Criminal Mischief (both class C felony charges), and Theft. The theft was elevated to a class B felony because it involved the theft of firearms.
WISCASSET, ME
foxbangor.com

Love makes history in Maine A.G.’s office

AUGUSTA–The new chief of the criminal investigation division at the Attorney General’s Office in Augusta is a Maine native. Anna Love of Belgrade was sworn into the position last week and it’s a role she’s been working towards for years. Anna Love is no stranger to...
AUGUSTA, ME

