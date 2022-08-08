Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Has earthquake activity in New Hampshire been more frequent in 2022? Scientist weighs in
MANCHESTER, N.H. — At least five earthquakes shook in parts of New Hampshire this year, and a scientist said the frequency is not statistically unusual. “It’s nothing unusual,” Dr. Alan Kafka, director of Weston Observatory, told WMUR. “Nothing is standing out.”. Kafka said about a dozen...
newscentermaine.com
Officials investigate fatal crash in Readfield
Kennebec County officials are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that took place over the weekend. The man who died was not wearing a helmet at the time.
foxbangor.com
Saturday Evening Fatal Crash
Saturday evening, a passing motorist discovered a motorcyle in a ditch with it’s headlight on. The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the motorist also stating that he had found a man nearby that was unconscious and not breathing. Deputies and Winthrop Ambulance responded and found...
WMTW
Gorham Dairy Farm burns to the ground, killing several cows as dozens of others rescued
GORHAM, Maine — A century-old dairy farm in Gorham was reduced to rubble after a three-alarm fire Tuesday night. Gorham's fire chief said the call came in at 8:41 p.m. Within minutes, crews arrived at Flaggy Meadow Farm on Flaggy Meadow Road. Flames were shooting up the side of one of the barns, firefighters said.
WGME
Changes along Sebago Lake's shoreline draw scrutiny, concern for drinking water
RAYMOND (WGME)-- Building restrictions around Sebago Lake are meant to protect the drinking water for hundreds of thousands of Mainers, but according to leaders in one town, not everyone is playing by the rules. Officials in the town of Raymond say a property owner is making drastic changes along the...
Maine's drought is forcing some farmers to make tough decisions
SACO, Maine — With much of Maine in moderate to severe drought, farmers in Cumberland and York counties are reporting reduced water levels, with some forecasting tough harvesting decisions on the horizon. Tim Leary with Leary Farm in Saco hasn’t checked on his water level in some time. He...
34-Year-Old Maine Man Killed in Motorcycle vs Subaru Collision Over The Weekend
It has been a very deadly year for motorcycle riders here in the Pine Tree State. So deadly, in fact, that Maine is on track to set a record for motorcycle-related fatalities in 2022. According to the Kennebec Journal, there is sadly now another name to add to the growing...
City Of Augusta Declares Kennebec Arsenal “Dangerous”
It has been the better part of two decades since Tom Niemann, and his business partners, purchased the old Kennebec Arsenal property with intentions to develop the site into a retail and entertainment center. In that time, not much has been done to the property. In recent years, residents, the...
Central Maine Residents Complain Of Litter & Feces Left At Pond
There are so many great things about living in the State of Maine - the people, the cool small towns, and, of course, the scenery. Much of the state is nearly untouched pristine wilderness. However, sometimes, people just feel the need to ruin it for others. According to WGME, the...
wabi.tv
Six Live Bands, Several Food Trucks, Beer Garden & More, Saturday in Waterville!
Get ready for a weekend of fun, dancing, eating, drinking and more, all for an amazing cause in the Elm City. It's time for Woofstock 2022. Yes, you read that correctly- it's not Woodstock, it's Woofstock. That's because the Humane Society of the Waterville Area is lining up a full day of live bands for you, all to raise money for the animals!
Did You Know The Nation’s Oldest Fair Is Held In Maine?
It would be a real challenge to find a Mainer who did not love a fair. Yes, we may be more partial to one particular fair over another, or maybe we love a certain thing about the fair, but we all love a good fair. Fair season really is one...
WPFO
Maine driver who allegedly hit, killed 3 pedestrians pleads guilty to civil charges
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The driver who allegedly hit and killed three people, including a 1-year-old girl, last year in Augusta appeared in court Wednesday morning. Robert Santerre, 57, of Chelsea pleaded guilty to three civil charges, one for each death. Police say Santerre admitted to falling asleep at the wheel.
wgan.com
Chelsea man charged in crash that left 3 people dead admits to civil infractions
A Maine man has entered the equivalent to a guilty plea for three civil charges related to a deadly crash in Augusta last year. 57-year-old Robert Santerre of Chelsea pleaded guilty during his court appearance Wednesday morning. According to CBS 13 news, Santerre admitted to falling asleep at the wheel...
Just How Dry is Maine? Check Out the Difference of One Falmouth Lawn
It's dry. Don't believe it. Check out my lawn from last year and this year. The lawn on the left is what my lawn currently looks like. The lawn on the right is what it looked like almost exactly one year ago. I have never watered my lawn. This year is particularly obvious. Yes, most of Maine is 'abnormally dry'. I thought that was unusual, but actually, this is Maine's third year in a row being in a drought!
WMTW
Voters overwhelmingly reject Maine school construction project
SABATTUS, Maine — Voters in Litchfield, Sabattus and Wales have overwhelmingly rejected a plan to fund a school construction project. The special referendum on Tuesday asked voters in those towns if they wanted to allow RSU 4 to issue bonds or notes for an amount not to exceed $31,687,216. The money would have been used to build and equip a new school building connected to Oak Hill Middle School in Sabattus. The two-building campus would have served grades two through eight, and Sabattus Primary School and the Libby Tozier School would have closed.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Five teens arrested in Mason Station burglary
Wiscasset Police Chief Larry Hesseltine issued the following update Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9 regarding the Mason Station burglary: “With the assistance of Central Maine Power and the public we were able to identify and charge all five individuals responsible for the Mason Station incident. Five teenagers from the Bath/Topsham area have all been charged with Burglary, Aggrevated Criminal Mischief (both class C felony charges), and Theft. The theft was elevated to a class B felony because it involved the theft of firearms.
foxbangor.com
Love makes history in Maine A.G.’s office
AUGUSTA–The new chief of the criminal investigation division at the Attorney General’s Office in Augusta is a Maine native. Anna Love of Belgrade was sworn into the position last week and it’s a role she’s been working towards for years. Anna Love is no stranger to...
WMTW
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy found not guilty in crash that killed 7 motorcyclists in Randolph
A truck driver has been found not guilty of manslaughter or negligent homicide in connection with the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a 2019 crash in Randolph. It took the jury about two hours to reach a verdict on the 15 charges Volodymyr Zhukovskyy faced. Zhukovskyy faced seven counts of...
