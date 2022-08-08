ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Coroner identifies 49-year-old Wisconsin man as victim in Las Vegas Strip hotel room shooting

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a man who was shot at a Las Vegas Strip resort on Thursday.

Auctrius DeWayne Milner Sr., 49, from Manitowoc, Wisconsin died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qdF16_0h9d3FQE00
    Mirage shooting on Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, Aug 4, 2022. (KLAS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uKg2C_0h9d3FQE00
    Mirage shooting on Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, Aug 4, 2022. (KLAS)

Milner’s death is being investigated as a homicide by Metro police after he was shot in a hotel room at the Mirage hotel.

On Friday, the 8 News Now’s I-Team first reported that Bill Hemsley, 54 was taken into custody and suspected of killing his cousin inside the Mirage hotel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZEDTE_0h9d3FQE00
Billy Hemsley, 54, faces charges of murder and attempted murder. (LVMPD/KLAS)
I-Team: Las Vegas man accused of killing cousin at Mirage shot same man nearly 20 years ago, spent months in jail

According to court records, Hemsley had attempted to kill the same man nearly 20 years ago, the family also confirmed the information to the I-Team.

Hemsley was taken into custody Friday morning near Nellis Boulevard and Twain Avenue, nearly six hours after police said he shot and killed Milner.

I-Team: Suspect in Mirage murder had served prison time for Las Vegas stabbing, earlier shooting

Two other women, Milner’s daughter, and her girlfriend were also injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital on Thursday night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

