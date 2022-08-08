What makes Steve Freel an ideal candidate for the Natrona County Commission? Freel has acquired years of government experience and first-hand knowledge of how to get to the facts and act in the appropriate manner to properly resolve the issue at hand. He is running for county commissioner to help be a voice that finds solutions at the county level and is looking forward to voters taking to the polls Tuesday, August 16th for the primary elections.

NATRONA COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO