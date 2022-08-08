Read full article on original website
(VIDEO) Casper City Council talking scooters, armored police vehicle, Hogadon subsidy and more Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council will discuss topics ranging from an update regarding Bird Rides dockless scooters to the proposed purchase of an armored police vehicle to discussion about the subsidy for Hogadon Basin Ski Area and more. With Bird Rides, Inc. completing its first...
Casper City Council to talk scooters as Bird Rides completes first year in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Bird Rides Inc. launched its dockless scooter service in Casper in August 2021 and has 200 scooters operating in the community. As the company completes its first year of service in Casper, the City Council will hear an update regarding Bird Rides during its Tuesday, Aug. 9 work session.
Natrona County schools issue ‘controlled access’ notice today due to ‘law enforcement situation’
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District said on social media this morning that it is working with local law enforcement with summer school programs due to a “law enforcement situation” in the area. “We are working in the district with [the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office]...
NCSO: Man wanted in possible connection to double homicide late Tuesday in Natrona County
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office issued a public safety alert at 4 a.m. on Wednesday for a person of interest in a double homicide that took place overnight. According to the release, a 26-year-old man named Luke Thomas Young is described as white with short...
With $12M available, Casper may seek money for shooters complex expansion, new boat ramps, trails, and more
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation is administering an outdoor recreation project grant program with about $12 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars. City of Casper staff have been working with the new Natrona County Outdoor Recreation Collaborative and some other outdoor recreation user groups...
Steve Freel for Natrona County Commissioner
What makes Steve Freel an ideal candidate for the Natrona County Commission? Freel has acquired years of government experience and first-hand knowledge of how to get to the facts and act in the appropriate manner to properly resolve the issue at hand. He is running for county commissioner to help be a voice that finds solutions at the county level and is looking forward to voters taking to the polls Tuesday, August 16th for the primary elections.
Mills council roundup: commercial buildings, Bar Nunn fire truck agreement, pancake breakfast
CASPER, Wyo. — The Mills City Council passed two resolutions at its regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 9, both of which approved site plans for commercial buildings. Resolution 2022-34 approved a site plan for a 2,300-square-foot commercial building at 935 Freden Ave. The other resolution, 2022-35, approved both a proposed 2,300-square-foot and a 9,000-square-foot building at 1005 Falcon. One building already exists at this location, and the owner would connect it to the 2,300-square-foot structure with a breezeway.
Natrona County School District Cautions School Access Today
The Natrona County School District and local law enforcement agencies have implemented a controlled access and heightened awareness at the district's schools and buildings on Wednesday. The controlled access advisory is due to "a law enforcement situation in the greater Casper community," according to the district's statement. The district said...
Natrona County divorce filings (7/29/22–8/8/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for a divorce from July 29 through Aug. 8. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (8/3/22–8/9/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Aug. 3 through Aug. 9. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
Casper police: South Boxelder death ruled ‘non-criminal’
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper police have ruled a death on the 1200 block of South Boxelder Street this morning as “non-criminal,” the department reported. Police had asked the public to steer clear of the area just before 8 a.m. today as officers investigated the death. “Upon conclusion...
Person of interest in Natrona County double homicide located
CASPER, Wyo. — Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in an ongoing investigation into a Tuesday night double homicide, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office reported at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday. “At this time there is no ongoing threat to the public,” the release...
Natrona County Circuit Court initial appearances (8/10/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas...
Person of interest in Natrona County double homicide was escapee from state work release
CASPER, Wyo. — The person of interest in an ongoing double homicide investigation in Natrona County was reported as an escapee from work release in Gillette on Aug. 4, according to a warrant issued by the Wyoming Department of Corrections. The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the homicide...
Bird Rides: Nearly 18K scooter rides in first year in Casper; ~6.01 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions avoided
CASPER, Wyo. — After launching in August 2021, Bird Rides, Inc. is completing its first year of offering dockless scooter rentals in Casper. The company saw nearly 18,000 individual rides in its first year in the Oil City, Bird Account Manager Taylor Kenney told the Casper City Council on Tuesday. Bird has a fleet of 200 scooters in Casper, with an average of about 100 on the street at any given time.
Hogadon’s night skiing generated ~$29K in profits; selling naming rights could help improve Casper’s cost recovery
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council heard a presentation regarding the subsidy the city provides to allow Hogadon Basin Ski Area to operate. Hogadon’s total revenue during the 2021–2022 winter season was $619,636 compared with total expenses of $886,806.05. While the total amount of the subsidy of $324,419.63 was not the lowest over the past five seasons, the proportion of revenues to expenses equaled a 70% cost recovery, the greatest cost recovery rate since at least 2018:
Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/8/22–8/9/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Sugarloaf Fire on patrol status with minimal activity in Wyoming; containment at 60%
CASPER, Wyo. — The Sugarloaf Fire has been experiencing minimal fire behavior in recent days and was put on patrol status on Monday, according to the U.S. Forest Service for the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland. The fire is listed as 60% contained at 839...
Coroner identifies victims in Natrona County double homicide investigation
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has identified the victims in an active double homicide investigation that began around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. “The two individuals have been identified as 27-year-old Kameron Young Johnson and 19-year-old Acacia Colvin, both of Casper,” the coroner’s release said. Next of kin have been notified and autopsies have been scheduled.
Natrona County Commission approves ARPA grant certification, state grant application for new Health Department building
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County Commissioners held a special meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 to vote on two resolutions, one to approve a certification statement for an American Rescue Plan Act Health and Human Services grant, and the other to authorize the submission of a grant request for construction of a new health department building.
