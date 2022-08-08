ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Steve Freel for Natrona County Commissioner

What makes Steve Freel an ideal candidate for the Natrona County Commission? Freel has acquired years of government experience and first-hand knowledge of how to get to the facts and act in the appropriate manner to properly resolve the issue at hand. He is running for county commissioner to help be a voice that finds solutions at the county level and is looking forward to voters taking to the polls Tuesday, August 16th for the primary elections.
oilcity.news

Mills council roundup: commercial buildings, Bar Nunn fire truck agreement, pancake breakfast

CASPER, Wyo. — The Mills City Council passed two resolutions at its regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 9, both of which approved site plans for commercial buildings. Resolution 2022-34 approved a site plan for a 2,300-square-foot commercial building at 935 Freden Ave. The other resolution, 2022-35, approved both a proposed 2,300-square-foot and a 9,000-square-foot building at 1005 Falcon. One building already exists at this location, and the owner would connect it to the 2,300-square-foot structure with a breezeway.
K2 Radio

Natrona County School District Cautions School Access Today

The Natrona County School District and local law enforcement agencies have implemented a controlled access and heightened awareness at the district's schools and buildings on Wednesday. The controlled access advisory is due to "a law enforcement situation in the greater Casper community," according to the district's statement. The district said...
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (7/29/22–8/8/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for a divorce from July 29 through Aug. 8. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news

Casper police: South Boxelder death ruled ‘non-criminal’

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper police have ruled a death on the 1200 block of South Boxelder Street this morning as “non-criminal,” the department reported. Police had asked the public to steer clear of the area just before 8 a.m. today as officers investigated the death. “Upon conclusion...
oilcity.news

Person of interest in Natrona County double homicide located

CASPER, Wyo. — Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in an ongoing investigation into a Tuesday night double homicide, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office reported at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday. “At this time there is no ongoing threat to the public,” the release...
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court initial appearances (8/10/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas...
oilcity.news

Bird Rides: Nearly 18K scooter rides in first year in Casper; ~6.01 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions avoided

CASPER, Wyo. — After launching in August 2021, Bird Rides, Inc. is completing its first year of offering dockless scooter rentals in Casper. The company saw nearly 18,000 individual rides in its first year in the Oil City, Bird Account Manager Taylor Kenney told the Casper City Council on Tuesday. Bird has a fleet of 200 scooters in Casper, with an average of about 100 on the street at any given time.
oilcity.news

Hogadon’s night skiing generated ~$29K in profits; selling naming rights could help improve Casper’s cost recovery

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council heard a presentation regarding the subsidy the city provides to allow Hogadon Basin Ski Area to operate. Hogadon’s total revenue during the 2021–2022 winter season was $619,636 compared with total expenses of $886,806.05. While the total amount of the subsidy of $324,419.63 was not the lowest over the past five seasons, the proportion of revenues to expenses equaled a 70% cost recovery, the greatest cost recovery rate since at least 2018:
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/8/22–8/9/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news

Coroner identifies victims in Natrona County double homicide investigation

CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has identified the victims in an active double homicide investigation that began around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. “The two individuals have been identified as 27-year-old Kameron Young Johnson and 19-year-old Acacia Colvin, both of Casper,” the coroner’s release said. Next of kin have been notified and autopsies have been scheduled.
oilcity.news

Natrona County Commission approves ARPA grant certification, state grant application for new Health Department building

CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County Commissioners held a special meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 to vote on two resolutions, one to approve a certification statement for an American Rescue Plan Act Health and Human Services grant, and the other to authorize the submission of a grant request for construction of a new health department building.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY

