Akron, OH

Comments / 7

Tony Thompson
1d ago

Maybe you guys should get done what you already have started. And fix the the part of the highways we r driving on everyday now. The roads r so bad and the potholes and cracks and bumps are so bad people r getting there cars damaged..whoever oversees this project needs to finish what they have started and fix the roads we drive on. I mean come on we don’t want to hear about more construction we been living with this for years now. Get your life right man.

Donna Perdew
2d ago

the whole city is detoured all at one time. what about wilbeth road from Maryland to blvd. all you do is patch lasts a week

AP_000333.955f2c2ec73141b3bd3312a45b8e312f.2218
2d ago

Would you please let Donald Trump handle this you people do not know how to spend money and get a fares day labor done without paying all your cronies off

