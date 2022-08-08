Read full article on original website
siouxlandnews.com
Recruitment of teachers and bus drivers continue ahead of new semester for SCCSD
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Teachers are getting their classrooms prepped now, and bus drivers are getting their new routes. You've probably seen the big yellow buses around Sioux City this summer, advertising for needed bus drivers for this school year with Sioux City Community Schools. Chris Wellenstein, Transportation/Fleet Supervisor...
siouxlandnews.com
Vermillion School District getting ready for 2022-23 school year
VERMILLION, S.D. — The Vermillion School District will be beginning school in just a couple of weeks, and over the past year, they have been able to make some major changes to their school thanks in large part to the ESSER funds that were divided out to South Dakota schools.
siouxlandnews.com
Keeping Kids Safe: Buses are back on the roads as new school year begins
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — School districts are reminding everyone including drivers about safety and some reminders once buses are back on the road. There is a $400 fine for stop arm violations wanting to remind people to stop for stopped school buses and look for students around when you see a stopped school bus.
Teacher shortage hitting Siouxland
Across the U.S. a teacher shortage is causing teacher burnout. Here in Siouxland, administrators said that they see the same thing.
siouxlandnews.com
Dakota Valley School District prepares for upcoming school year
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — The Dakota Valley School District is getting ready for another school year where they’re expecting over 1300 students to be in attendance in their K-12 building. DV has been working to keep class sizes small throughout every grade level, and this year they hired 9 new teachers at the upper elementary/middle school and high school levels to do so.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City school board member takes job at Bishop Heelan
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City school board member Bob Michaelson has been named dean of students at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School. Michaelson, a retired teacher and softball coach who taught at Sioux City West Middle School for 30 years, was elected to his first term on the school board last fall.
KELOLAND TV
Teen’s FFA project brightens up Iowa landscape
AKRON, Iowa (KELO) — A local high schooler has found a way to brighten up the landscape in northwest Iowa. Ben Philips spent his summer caring for his three-and-a-half-acre sunflower patch as part of his FFA Supervised Agriculture Experience project. Since this was his first time growing this commodity, he had a lot to learn.
siouxlandnews.com
Help Siouxland News "Pack the Bus" with school supplies for local kids!
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — This week, Siouxland News is "Packing the Bus" as part of our annual school supply drive for kids in need. Red donation barrels are located at all metro-area Hy-Vee stores as well as the Woodhouse Auto Dealership on 6th Street. All supplies donated stay local,...
kiwaradio.com
City Of Sioux Center To Give Money To Private School
Sioux Center, Iowa — The City of Sioux Center is going to be giving money to a private school in that town. According to Sioux Center officials, the Sioux Center City Council has approved creating an economic development agreement with the Sioux Center Christian School for the expansion of the school’s facilities.
kwit.org
NEWS 8.10.22: COVID-19 Increase in Iowa, Future of Wind Turbines Up in the Air in Woodbury County, Teacher Concerns and More
Federal health officials are reporting Iowa’s COVID hospitalizations continue to increase. As of today, 323 Iowans hospitalized have tested positive for the virus. That’s up from 309 last week. State health officials are reporting more than 7,100 reported positive tests in the past seven days, a slight drop...
kscj.com
SIOUX CITY TO HOST TIRE DISPOSAL EVENT FOR RESIDENTS
IF YOU ARE A SIOUX CITY RESIDENT WITH SOME OLD TIRES YOU DON’T WANT, YOUR CHANCE TO GET RID OF THEM IS COMING SOON. SIOUX CITY’S ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT AND GILL HAULING WILL HOST A TIRE TAKE BACK EVENT FOR SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 20TH. THE...
2 hospitalized after crash near Sioux Center
Two men were injured Wednesday morning after a two-vehicle crash near Sioux Center with one of the men having to be life-flighted.
gowatertown.net
One person dead in officer involved shooting in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One person is dead following an officer involved shooting Tuesday afternoon in Sioux Falls. Officers and a deputy from the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop just after 5:30 p.m. at West 12th Street and South Williams Avenue. One subject engaged...
Iowa DOT discusses future of Gordon Drive viaduct
Over the past two days, the Iowa Department of Transportaion (DOT) Board has been touring project sites around Siouxland.
kiwaradio.com
Another Fatal UTV Accident Claims The Life Of A Northwest Iowa Child
Hinton, Iowa — Another child has died as the result of a UTV accident, this one in Plymouth County near Hinton. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, at about 11:45 a.m., their emergency center received a 911 of a UTV accident with injuries that occurred at a home in the 28000 block of Hill Lane west of Hinton.
Man dies in Iowa tractor rollover
One person died Monday morning after a tractor rollover.
Sioux City Journal
Teen dies in UTV crash in Spirit Lake
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A 15-year-old died Sunday in a utility vehicle crash in rural Spirit Lake. The crash occurred at about 2:28 p.m. in the East Lakes North neighborhood. The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office said a 14-year-old lost control while driving a Polaris Ranger 800 owned by Scott Groeneweg, of Orange City, Iowa, south on Basswood Lane. The UTV rolled onto its side and struck a tree. The driver and a 15-year-old passenger both were ejected from the vehicle.
siouxlandnews.com
Child dies after UTV accident in Plymouth County
PLYMOUTH CO., Iowa — An eight-year-old boy is dead after a UTV accident in rural Plymouth County Wednesday morning. That crash was reported just before noon on a property west of Hinton near the Hillview Recreation Area. The boy was operating an unregistered UTV when he lost control of it on a grassy area and rolled the vehicle.
siouxlandnews.com
TOTT - 'Bullys for the Community' dog show
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Coming up on August 13th, a special dog show will be taking place at 609 Wesley Pkwy in Sioux City. Manuel Quiroz joined Jacob Heller on "Talk of the Town" to talk about the upcoming show, which promises to be a great event for the whole family.
siouxlandnews.com
Boil advisory issued for Whiting, Iowa
WHITING, Iowa — The Monona County Sheriff's Office has issued a boil advisory for the community of Whiting, Iowa. That boil advisory is in effect until at least 11 a.m. Thursday. The announcement did not say why the boil advisory has been issued. To safely use water for drinking...
