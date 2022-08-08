NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — The Dakota Valley School District is getting ready for another school year where they’re expecting over 1300 students to be in attendance in their K-12 building. DV has been working to keep class sizes small throughout every grade level, and this year they hired 9 new teachers at the upper elementary/middle school and high school levels to do so.

