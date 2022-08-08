Read full article on original website
Related
kentreporter.com
$855M fish passage facility to be built at Hanson Dam along Green River
Although it’s taken more than two decades longer than expected, the federal funding appears to finally be coming to build an estimated $855 million fish passage facility at the Howard Hanson Dam along the Green River. “We anticipate construction starting by 2026,” said Andrew Munoz, chief of public affairs...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Diamond Watch Fire continues to grow
Firefighters continue to try to contain the growing Diamond Watch Fire near the border between Washington and Idaho’s Priest Lake area. Mapped by an infrared flight, the fire was reported at 270 acres Tuesday, up from 120 acres measured Friday, Aug. 5. The fire is zero percent contained, according...
nwpb.org
Quarantine Likely Due To Japanese Beetle Infestation In Eastern WA, Says WSDA Official
Lauren Paterson reports on what the uptick in beetles means for growers and gardeners. (Runtime :53) The small and shiny invasive Japanese Beetles were first spotted in Washington in the 1980s. Adult beetles devour fruits, flowers, and plants, leaving ghost leaves behind, says Amber Betts, who works for the Washington State Department of Agriculture.
Is it Legal for Families to Live Year Round in a Trailer in WA State? Yes and No…
The question is: Is it legal to live in a trailer year-round in Washington State?. In short. The answer is NO. The rule in WA is that you cannot stay in an RV park for more than 180 days in a licensed vehicle in the same spot. Can you live...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ncwlife.com
Local trooper gets big response to his "legal or not' question
“Legal or not legal? Let’s have some fun, go!”. That’s was the message posted on Twitter Tuesday morning by Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber. Those words were accompanied by a picture of a truck pulling a fifth-wheeler with a trailer behind that. Weber is public information officer...
Washington Tribes Call on Governor to Reject Clean Energy Project Proposal
In a July 28 letter, most of the federally recognized tribes in Washington pushed the state to deny permits to a developer because its project along the Columbia River would mean the unavoidable destruction or damage to sites sacred to the area’s tribal nations. Tribal leaders in Washington are...
ClarkCountyToday
Letter: Risking $2.5 billion
Bob Ortblad warns of what will happen if the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program team’s plan to politically pressure the Coast Guard to accept its Locally Preferred Alternative. Editor’s note: Opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the author alone and do not reflect the editorial...
pnwag.net
RHD Confirmed In Western Washington
The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington State Agriculture Officials warn against rabbit virus
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Department of Agriculture have confirmed the presence in the state of yet another highly infectious animal disease with the discovery of two cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2, also known as RHDV2, in a single household in Thurston County in late July.
ClarkCountyToday
Commerce offers up to $5 million to non-profit organizations assisting underserved entrepreneurs and small businesses
Grants from $34.5-million Small Business Innovation Fund will support special programs to spur small business recovery, startup and growth. OLYMPIA, WA – Non-profit organizations with a history of assisting Washington state small businesses are invited to apply for grants up to $5 million each from the new Small Business Innovation Fund. The Washington State Department of Commerce is seeking to fund proposals that will offer community-based programs and services tailored for the specific needs of BIPOC entrepreneurs, women-owned small businesses, and businesses located in underserved, low-income and rural areas.
ClarkCountyToday
Opinion: State-employment vaccine mandate remains — but boosters for state employees will likely be incentivized, not required
Elizabeth Hovde of the Washington Policy Center points out that instead of patient-centered health decisions about COVID-19, made between doctors and patients, we have costly and coercive state giveaways. Elizabeth Hovde. Remember last summer when the state was acting like Oprah and giving away prizes to people for getting vaccines?...
horseandrider.com
Two Washington Horses Positive for Strangles
On Aug. 6, the Washington State Veterinarian’s Office confirmed one horse at a private facility in Kittitas County and another at a boarding facility in King County positive for strangles. Both facilities are under voluntary quarantine. The owners are working with their private veterinarians to manage the cases and implement biosecurity practices.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WA State Govt. ‘Flunks’ Audit, 62 Complaints in Latest Report
According to the annual audit released by the Washington State Auditor's office the state apparently didn't properly monitor a lot of areas, including COVID relief. According to the audit, and information released by Jason Mercier of the Washington Policy Center, these are federally related issues. The Auditor's office released an...
The Top Five Most Dangerous Rivers of Washington
Nature is lovely when it comes to Washington, everywhere you look it feels like you're on a postcard. With this Summer heat going on we also love taking to the water to cool off. However, some of the bodies of water in Washington are pretty dangerous. Rivers more than any...
ClarkCountyToday
Opinion: Washington state auditor identifies 62 federal audit findings against Washington agencies
Jason Mercier of the Washington Policy Center points out that many of the violations were with accounting and use of federal COVID relief funds. The state auditor today released Washington’s “Financial Statements and Federal Single Audit Report” covering agency compliance with federal rules in 2021. The state auditor identified 62 violations, several dealing with accounting and use of federal COVID relief funds. According to the report:
Bridge deck work on I-90 and US 195 to begin this week
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are traveling on I-90 or US 195 in the next few weeks, you should start planning for upcoming delays. Crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) are rehabilitating bridge decks throughout the region, starting on Monday. They will patch potholes and remove and replace concrete in certain sections.
ClarkCountyToday
Opinion: The plot thickens – Union negotiations appear able to alter Inslee’s booster-inclusive vaccine mandate for state employment
Elizabeth Hovde of the Washington Policy Center deciphers some conflicting information regarding an update to the booster-inclusive vaccine mandate for state employment. Is the science different for union members when it comes to COVID-19 and its vaccines? I’m wondering because a press release from Gov. Jay Inslee’s office Friday said his June 30 directive regarding a booster-inclusive vaccine mandate for state employment had been updated.
High tide flood warnings throughout WA state predict dangerous sea levels in these cities
High tide flooding will be more common as sea levels rise in cities such as Seattle, Cherry Point and Port Townsend, according to the NOAA.
Washington State Auditor Finds 61 Areas of Concern in $37 Billion of Federal Funding
The Office of the Washington State Auditor released its annual “Financial Statement and Federal Single Audit Report,” Monday finding 61 areas of concern across 21 federal programs administered by the state, including several dealing with federal COVID-19 relief funds. The 1,083-page report covers the time period from July...
KUOW
What a new manufacturing act could mean for Washington state
Today, President Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act. It authorizes $250 billion to subsidize domestic production of semiconductors and fund research into new semiconductor technology. Supporters say it will help deal with supply chain issues, and make the U.S. more competitive against foreign manufacturers. But not everyone's so sure.
Comments / 0