Washington State

kentreporter.com

$855M fish passage facility to be built at Hanson Dam along Green River

Although it’s taken more than two decades longer than expected, the federal funding appears to finally be coming to build an estimated $855 million fish passage facility at the Howard Hanson Dam along the Green River. “We anticipate construction starting by 2026,” said Andrew Munoz, chief of public affairs...
TACOMA, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Diamond Watch Fire continues to grow

Firefighters continue to try to contain the growing Diamond Watch Fire near the border between Washington and Idaho’s Priest Lake area. Mapped by an infrared flight, the fire was reported at 270 acres Tuesday, up from 120 acres measured Friday, Aug. 5. The fire is zero percent contained, according...
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
Washington State
ncwlife.com

Local trooper gets big response to his "legal or not' question

“Legal or not legal? Let’s have some fun, go!”. That’s was the message posted on Twitter Tuesday morning by Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber. Those words were accompanied by a picture of a truck pulling a fifth-wheeler with a trailer behind that. Weber is public information officer...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Letter: Risking $2.5 billion

Bob Ortblad warns of what will happen if the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program team’s plan to politically pressure the Coast Guard to accept its Locally Preferred Alternative. Editor’s note: Opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the author alone and do not reflect the editorial...
WASHINGTON STATE
pnwag.net

RHD Confirmed In Western Washington

The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
WASHINGTON STATE
#Linus Outdoor#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Aging#Older Adults Lifestyle#Senior Health#Department#Washington Hunting
ClarkCountyToday

Commerce offers up to $5 million to non-profit organizations assisting underserved entrepreneurs and small businesses

Grants from $34.5-million Small Business Innovation Fund will support special programs to spur small business recovery, startup and growth. OLYMPIA, WA – Non-profit organizations with a history of assisting Washington state small businesses are invited to apply for grants up to $5 million each from the new Small Business Innovation Fund. The Washington State Department of Commerce is seeking to fund proposals that will offer community-based programs and services tailored for the specific needs of BIPOC entrepreneurs, women-owned small businesses, and businesses located in underserved, low-income and rural areas.
WASHINGTON STATE
ClarkCountyToday

Opinion: State-employment vaccine mandate remains — but boosters for state employees will likely be incentivized, not required

Elizabeth Hovde of the Washington Policy Center points out that instead of patient-centered health decisions about COVID-19, made between doctors and patients, we have costly and coercive state giveaways. Elizabeth Hovde. Remember last summer when the state was acting like Oprah and giving away prizes to people for getting vaccines?...
WASHINGTON STATE
horseandrider.com

Two Washington Horses Positive for Strangles

On Aug. 6, the Washington State Veterinarian’s Office confirmed one horse at a private facility in Kittitas County and another at a boarding facility in King County positive for strangles. Both facilities are under voluntary quarantine. The owners are working with their private veterinarians to manage the cases and implement biosecurity practices.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Opinion: Washington state auditor identifies 62 federal audit findings against Washington agencies

Jason Mercier of the Washington Policy Center points out that many of the violations were with accounting and use of federal COVID relief funds. The state auditor today released Washington’s “Financial Statements and Federal Single Audit Report” covering agency compliance with federal rules in 2021. The state auditor identified 62 violations, several dealing with accounting and use of federal COVID relief funds. According to the report:
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Bridge deck work on I-90 and US 195 to begin this week

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are traveling on I-90 or US 195 in the next few weeks, you should start planning for upcoming delays. Crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) are rehabilitating bridge decks throughout the region, starting on Monday. They will patch potholes and remove and replace concrete in certain sections.
SPOKANE, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Opinion: The plot thickens – Union negotiations appear able to alter Inslee’s booster-inclusive vaccine mandate for state employment

Elizabeth Hovde of the Washington Policy Center deciphers some conflicting information regarding an update to the booster-inclusive vaccine mandate for state employment. Is the science different for union members when it comes to COVID-19 and its vaccines? I’m wondering because a press release from Gov. Jay Inslee’s office Friday said his June 30 directive regarding a booster-inclusive vaccine mandate for state employment had been updated.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

What a new manufacturing act could mean for Washington state

Today, President Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act. It authorizes $250 billion to subsidize domestic production of semiconductors and fund research into new semiconductor technology. Supporters say it will help deal with supply chain issues, and make the U.S. more competitive against foreign manufacturers. But not everyone's so sure.
WASHINGTON STATE

