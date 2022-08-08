Related
LSP and EBRSO become national leaders in new DNA technology
Lawyers plan to file lawsuit after toddler’s deadly overdose; will focus on DCFS
Two Louisiana women responsible for over $500,000 in identity fraud indicted
Grant money to help with law enforcement de-escalation
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisiana school rejects kindergartner due to same-sex parents
Louisiana lawmakers call for changes to family services agency after toddler's overdose death
Transfers of violent offenders from Bridge City Center for Youth still not underway, lawmakers told
Louisiana Distributes $25 Million in Homeowner Assistance to Thousands Affected by the Pandemic and Encourages More People to Apply
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nearly 40 years later, Louisiana will pay victims of flood caused by I-12 building $101.5 million
Louisiana State Police Giving Away Free Car Seats Saturday
Silver Alert Canceled in Louisiana for Missing Man
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Appeal denied: Perkins disqualified from mayoral race
Should Louisiana Do Away with Inspection Stickers? POLL
After toddler's overdose death and foster parent's rape arrest, DCFS faces questions from lawmakers
Family of 1979 murder victims anxiously awaiting parole hearing for convicted killer Monday
Louisiana Man Arrested on Drug and Firearms Charges After Allegedly Selling Drugs to an Undercover Officer
Woman found dead inside vehicle in St. Landry Parish
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Tree in Crash on US 90
More Cases of Monkey Pox Detected in Louisiana
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0