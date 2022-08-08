Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 I-Team: Two accused of forging signatures on teen candidate's nominating papers
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — Two teenagers are being accused of forging signatures in a bid to get a teenage candidate for governor on the ballot. That 18-year-old candidate, Zach Hurwitz, is on the ballot. Jamestown police accuse 18-year-olds Owen Lokey and Gracie Flynn of conspiring to forge signatures that...
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 I-Team: State issues compliance order to Johnson's Pond owner
Rhode Island claims the owners of Johnson's Pond in Coventry are violating a brand new law aimed at controlling water levels there. The state Department of Environmental Management on Wednesday issued an immediate compliance order to the pond and dam owner Soscia Holdings. Gov. Dan McKee held a ceremonial bill...
Turnto10.com
Lightning strikes cause several fires in Bristol
BRISTOl, R.I. (WJAR) — Intense lightning strikes led to multiple fires in Bristol, Rhode Island during Tuesday evening's storms. Bristol Fire Department Deputy Chief Daniel Cheatom said the department received about eight calls within a 5-minute span. Summer storms rolled across Rhode Island and Bristol County, Massachusetts, causing damage...
Turnto10.com
Woman critically injured after flames consume Pawtucket house
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A woman is in critical condition after a house fire in Pawtucket forced children to make a dramatic escape from the burning home. Heavy smoke and flames were visible as the Pawtucket Fire Department responded to the home on Ballston Avenue just after 9:00 a.m.
‘No dishes, no laundry, no bathrooms’: Provincetown sewer station malfunctions after heavy rains
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Officials urged the public to cut back on using household appliances, including the bathroom, after the town’s sewer system broke down after a heavy rainstorm Tuesday evening. Provincetown Police said the central vacuum sewer station in town, the one that runs the Commercial district downtown...
Turnto10.com
State police: 7 arrested in Block Island Ferry brawl; 1 arrested in Ballard's fight
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — Officers with guns drawn boarded a chaotic Block Island Ferry while it was still on the water Monday night after a fight broke out on board. Rhode Island State Police told NBC 10 News that seven people were arrested and that two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Rhode Islanders returning from summer hotspot brawl on ferry
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Islanders who flocked to a summer hotspot on Monday for the Victory Day holiday got into brawls at a resort and on a ferry ride home, leading to eight arrests. The fighting started at a beach resort on Block Island that was hosting a...
ABC6.com
Watch: Timeline of events that led to fight on Block Island ferry
BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Here’s the timeline of events that unfolded on Block Island on Monday — leading to the arrest of seven people on the ferry after a fight. Rhode Island State Police said troopers responded to a disturbance at Ballard’s Beach Resort, where Reggae Fest was being held.
ABC6.com
No-contact advisory placed on 5 beaches in Dartmouth area
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection announced Wednesday that a no-contact advisory is in place for five beaches in the Dartmouth and New Bedford area. The Dartmouth Board of Health was notified that a combined sewer overflow discharge from the city of New Bedford’s...
Turnto10.com
Candidates for Providence mayor asked how they would approach war on opioids
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — With the primary election just weeks away, the Democratic mayoral candidates in Providence -– Brett Smiley, Nirva LaFortune and Gonzalo Cuervo -- participated in a forum I moderated at a recovery center for teens, answering our questions about where the opioid epidemic shows up for them.
Campaign urges peaceful coexistence with coyotes in Massachusetts
BOSTON - The MSPCA is launching a new campaign to encourage people to live safely alongside coyotes.There have been several recent sightings in neighborhoods, and experts say the animals aren't going away so it's important to learn how to coexist with them.They're reminding residents not to leave food out. If you get close to a coyote, wave your arms and make loud noises to scare them off. According to the MSPCA, there have been 25 coyote attacks on humans in the last 25 years. Two people were bit by a coyote in Swampscott earlier this summer. "Having this many coyotes in such populated areas is relatively new in our state-but they're here and they're not going anywhere," MSPCA advocacy specialist Elizabeth Magner said. "We have to coexist and modify our behaviors. If we do then we will be safe-and the coyotes will be, too."
2nd spotted lanternfly found in RI
The DEM is warning residents of yet another spotted lanternfly sighting, almost one year after the invasive species was first detected in Rhode Island.
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 I-Team: RIPTA driver shortages triggering bus delays
(WJAR) — Doubling down on delays, the NBC 10 I-Team got to the bottom of why RIPTA passengers have been waiting for buses that aren’t coming at their scheduled times. Jayden McGowan told NBC 10 he relies on the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority, but lately, he never knows if his bus is coming or not.
Brawl on Block Island Ferry leads to 8 arrests
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Islanders who flocked to a summer hotspot on Monday for the Victory Day holiday got into brawls at a resort and on a ferry ride home, leading to eight arrests. The fighting started at a beach resort on Block Island that was hosting a reggae...
DEM: Coventry dam owners must comply with new law
The pond’s water levels have been a point of contention ever since Soscia Holdings purchased its dam and water flow rights two years ago.
Truck driver acquitted in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was...
Turnto10.com
Transmission line failure knocks out power to Portsmouth
Rhode Island Energy said Wednesday that it experienced a loss of power on a transmission line that feeds about 7,900 customers in Portsmouth. The power went out at about 11 a .m. It was restored before 1 p.m. Rhode Island Energy said it was investigating what caused the loss of...
Turnto10.com
Dead whale in Charlestown likely to be buried at beach
(WJAR — A dead whale that washed up on East Beach in Charlestown on Tuesday will likely be buried at the beach, according to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. DEM's Division of Marine Fisheries and experts from the Mystic Aquarium will perform an autopsy on the Minke...
Turnto10.com
Storms bring rain and damage to Southern New England
(WJAR) — Thunderstorms moved through Southern New England, bringing some much-needed rain to the area. Heavy downpours and lightning strikes have reportedly caused damage to areas around Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Bristol's deputy fire chief told NBC 10 they had around eight calls come in within a five minute...
ABC6.com
Providence man accused of fighting arrested at Ballard’s on Block Island
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said that a Providence man accused of fighting was arrested at Ballard’s Beach Resort Monday. The fight happened at about 6:30 p.m. at Ballard’s. Video obtained by ABC 6 News shows multiple men swinging punches at each other in the middle of the outdoor bar scene.
