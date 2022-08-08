ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

NBC 10 I-Team: State issues compliance order to Johnson's Pond owner

Rhode Island claims the owners of Johnson's Pond in Coventry are violating a brand new law aimed at controlling water levels there. The state Department of Environmental Management on Wednesday issued an immediate compliance order to the pond and dam owner Soscia Holdings. Gov. Dan McKee held a ceremonial bill...
COVENTRY, RI
Turnto10.com

Lightning strikes cause several fires in Bristol

BRISTOl, R.I. (WJAR) — Intense lightning strikes led to multiple fires in Bristol, Rhode Island during Tuesday evening's storms. Bristol Fire Department Deputy Chief Daniel Cheatom said the department received about eight calls within a 5-minute span. Summer storms rolled across Rhode Island and Bristol County, Massachusetts, causing damage...
BRISTOL, RI
Turnto10.com

Woman critically injured after flames consume Pawtucket house

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A woman is in critical condition after a house fire in Pawtucket forced children to make a dramatic escape from the burning home. Heavy smoke and flames were visible as the Pawtucket Fire Department responded to the home on Ballston Avenue just after 9:00 a.m.
PAWTUCKET, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bristol County, MA
Rehoboth, MA
Government
Seekonk, MA
Government
Bristol County, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Seekonk, MA
City
Rehoboth, MA
Turnto10.com

State police: 7 arrested in Block Island Ferry brawl; 1 arrested in Ballard's fight

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — Officers with guns drawn boarded a chaotic Block Island Ferry while it was still on the water Monday night after a fight broke out on board. Rhode Island State Police told NBC 10 News that seven people were arrested and that two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
ABC6.com

Watch: Timeline of events that led to fight on Block Island ferry

BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Here’s the timeline of events that unfolded on Block Island on Monday — leading to the arrest of seven people on the ferry after a fight. Rhode Island State Police said troopers responded to a disturbance at Ballard’s Beach Resort, where Reggae Fest was being held.
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Sludge#Water Wells#Water Contamination#Water Conservation#Urban Construction
ABC6.com

No-contact advisory placed on 5 beaches in Dartmouth area

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection announced Wednesday that a no-contact advisory is in place for five beaches in the Dartmouth and New Bedford area. The Dartmouth Board of Health was notified that a combined sewer overflow discharge from the city of New Bedford’s...
DARTMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

Campaign urges peaceful coexistence with coyotes in Massachusetts

BOSTON - The MSPCA is launching a new campaign to encourage people to live safely alongside coyotes.There have been several recent sightings in neighborhoods, and experts say the animals aren't going away so it's important to learn how to coexist with them.They're reminding residents not to leave food out. If you get close to a coyote, wave your arms and make loud noises to scare them off. According to the MSPCA, there have been 25 coyote attacks on humans in the last 25 years. Two people were bit by a coyote in Swampscott earlier this summer. "Having this many coyotes in such populated areas is relatively new in our state-but they're here and they're not going anywhere," MSPCA advocacy specialist Elizabeth Magner said. "We have to coexist and modify our behaviors. If we do then we will be safe-and the coyotes will be, too."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Turnto10.com

NBC 10 I-Team: RIPTA driver shortages triggering bus delays

(WJAR) — Doubling down on delays, the NBC 10 I-Team got to the bottom of why RIPTA passengers have been waiting for buses that aren’t coming at their scheduled times. Jayden McGowan told NBC 10 he relies on the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority, but lately, he never knows if his bus is coming or not.
WARWICK, RI
FOX 61

Brawl on Block Island Ferry leads to 8 arrests

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Islanders who flocked to a summer hotspot on Monday for the Victory Day holiday got into brawls at a resort and on a ferry ride home, leading to eight arrests. The fighting started at a beach resort on Block Island that was hosting a reggae...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston

Truck driver acquitted in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was...
Turnto10.com

Transmission line failure knocks out power to Portsmouth

Rhode Island Energy said Wednesday that it experienced a loss of power on a transmission line that feeds about 7,900 customers in Portsmouth. The power went out at about 11 a .m. It was restored before 1 p.m. Rhode Island Energy said it was investigating what caused the loss of...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Turnto10.com

Dead whale in Charlestown likely to be buried at beach

(WJAR — A dead whale that washed up on East Beach in Charlestown on Tuesday will likely be buried at the beach, according to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. DEM's Division of Marine Fisheries and experts from the Mystic Aquarium will perform an autopsy on the Minke...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Storms bring rain and damage to Southern New England

(WJAR) — Thunderstorms moved through Southern New England, bringing some much-needed rain to the area. Heavy downpours and lightning strikes have reportedly caused damage to areas around Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Bristol's deputy fire chief told NBC 10 they had around eight calls come in within a five minute...
WARWICK, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy