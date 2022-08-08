ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsylvania County, VA

WSET

New COVID protocols ahead of Amherst County's first day of school

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Amherst County Public Schools Superintendant William Wells spoke in a video about some of the new plans laid out for the county's schools for the upcoming semester. Among other decisions and changes, the school wants everyone in classrooms in person. There will be no...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
whee.net

City schools begin new year

Martinsville City Schools began their school year yesterday with little fanfare. School officials said everything ran smoothly. Patrick County Schools start back on Wednesday and Henry County Schools are slated to begin on Monday.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSET

Outreach session held for small and diverse contractors in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Caesars Virginia coming to Danville is opening doors for some contractors who are sometimes overlooked. Caesars Contracting Company Whiting-Turner held an outreach session at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville on Wednesday. The sessions were for diverse, small, and local contractors...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Virginia health officials remind parents to get students vaccinated

ROANOKE, Va. – Kids will be heading back to classrooms soon, and the Virginia Department of Health is reminding parents about the immunization requirements for students. Virginia state law requires specific immunizations that students, depending on their age group, must have to enroll in school. Unless there is a religious exemption, getting immunizations and making sure they are up to date are the first steps of a child’s early education. Though the vaccination requirements of young adults may not be as obvious a step, they are equally as important.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Henry Co. asks community members for input on Phase 2 of broadband access

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County is looking for your input on broadband access in the county. Officials with the county have launched a new two-question survey that will be used to expand internet options for residents. The survey is intended for people who want to upgrade from internet connections such as digital subscriber line (DSL) or satellite but have limited alternatives for available providers.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville Police Department has Back 2 Back initiative for first day of school

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is partnering with Danville Public Schools to build positive relationships with students. Danville Police officers greeted students at every Danville Public School for their first day back to school Monday morning. The Danville Police Department’s Back-to-Back initiative is a way to show...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Sovah Health in Danville looking to fill a 'successor' role

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Sovah Health system in Danville announced that they are currently looking for a successor. Sovah Health said that their Chief Officer (CEO) and Market President R. Alan Larson will retire from the top leadership role at the hospital at the end of the year. They...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Summer camp students challenge Salem officer to cartwheel competition

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — One officer from the Salem Police Dept. had an athletic surprise for students at a summer camp in Salem. Senior Police Officer Goodman and Officer Hammond stopped by Bethel Baptist Church's summer camp while on bike patrol. The church said the officers took the time to hangout, learn the kids' names and take on a challenge.
SALEM, VA
cardinalnews.org

Carilion receives $1 million gift for cancer care; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of health care news. There’s no full-time health care reporter west of Roanoke. You can help change that; help us fund a health care reporter. Carilion receives $1 million gift for cancer program. Bill and Shireen Kirk of Roanoke have donated $1 million to support...
ROANOKE, VA
Virginia Mercury

Ridership drops could mean less funding for Virginia transit agencies

A handful of Virginia transit agencies are projected to see a drop-off in state funding support following back-to-back years of federal and state relief due to the pandemic. Virginia Railway Express, RADAR in Roanoke, the Greater Lynchburg Transit Company and transit services in Loudoun County are some of the systems expected to be impacted by […] The post Ridership drops could mean less funding for Virginia transit agencies appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Power back to most residents in Roanoke Co.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Most Roanoke County residents have power as of early Thursday morning. EARLIER STORY: More than 1,960 Appalachian Power customers are without power Tuesday evening in Roanoke County. There is no estimate for restoration. Check back with the WDBJ7 and the outage map for updates.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA

