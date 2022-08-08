Read full article on original website
Related
WDBJ7.com
Pittsylvania County Public Schools students return for the first day of classes
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County students are heading back to the classroom for the first day of school on Tuesday. In an emergency, every second counts. That’s why Pittsylvania County Public Schools along with the sheriff’s office are updating school maps by making them digital. A...
WSLS
Henry Co. starts school year with substitutes, as they look to fill openings
HENRY Co., Va. – Seven substitutes will start the year as Henry County Public Schools looks to fill open positions when students head back to class Wednesday, August 10. School spokesperson Monica Hatchett says the following positions are open:. Teachers - 7 - “We will have substitutes in place...
wfxrtv.com
Some southwest Virginia students opting for apprenticeships instead of college
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — In Roanoke County, a program is putting new life back into an old way of getting into the workforce. This comes as colleges across the nation are losing students. Over the past two years, the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center says enrollments have decreased...
WDBJ7.com
Schools seeing increase in classroom disruptions as students return to full in-person learning
(WDBJ) - For many schools across the Commonwealth, this is the first year of full-in person learning. But some school districts are facing an increase in classroom disruptions after students were online for two and a half years. Recent data from the National Institute of Education Sciences indicate students are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDBJ7.com
Pittsylvania County First Day of School
Back To School Brings More Disruptions In The Classroom. Lynchburg City Schools Working Through Teacher Shortages. Grant Helps Add Franklin Co. School Resource Officers.
WSET
Franklin County Public Schools approve 6 new SROs, will cost taxpayers nothing
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Children in Franklin County Public Schools will be more safe in the new school year, the district said. The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the addition of six School Resource Officers (SROs) to the district on Monday evening. That brings the total in the...
WSET
Life-saving safety training: Amherst Co. schools hold response training for staff
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Teachers and staff at Amherst County schools are working to protect your children this upcoming school year by making sure employees are ready for any threat that comes their way. They held a response training at Amherst County High School on Monday for all...
WSET
New COVID protocols ahead of Amherst County's first day of school
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Amherst County Public Schools Superintendant William Wells spoke in a video about some of the new plans laid out for the county's schools for the upcoming semester. Among other decisions and changes, the school wants everyone in classrooms in person. There will be no...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg City Schools has 100+ open positions just days before school year starts
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Students are set to return to the classroom in the Hill City on Aug. 16, but Lynchburg City Schools is still looking to fill dozens of vacancies. The superintendent of Lynchburg City Schools, Dr. Crystal Edwards, says the district still has a little more than 100 positions to fill, including about 35 openings for teachers.
whee.net
City schools begin new year
Martinsville City Schools began their school year yesterday with little fanfare. School officials said everything ran smoothly. Patrick County Schools start back on Wednesday and Henry County Schools are slated to begin on Monday.
WSET
Outreach session held for small and diverse contractors in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Caesars Virginia coming to Danville is opening doors for some contractors who are sometimes overlooked. Caesars Contracting Company Whiting-Turner held an outreach session at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville on Wednesday. The sessions were for diverse, small, and local contractors...
WSLS
Virginia health officials remind parents to get students vaccinated
ROANOKE, Va. – Kids will be heading back to classrooms soon, and the Virginia Department of Health is reminding parents about the immunization requirements for students. Virginia state law requires specific immunizations that students, depending on their age group, must have to enroll in school. Unless there is a religious exemption, getting immunizations and making sure they are up to date are the first steps of a child’s early education. Though the vaccination requirements of young adults may not be as obvious a step, they are equally as important.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDBJ7.com
Pittsylvania County 1% sales tax increase will be on November ballot
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 1% sales tax increase referendum will be on the ballot for Pittsylvania County November 8. The referendum will be on the ballot again this year after losing last year by 14 votes. The projected $50 million worth of revenue from the increase may only...
WSET
Henry Co. asks community members for input on Phase 2 of broadband access
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County is looking for your input on broadband access in the county. Officials with the county have launched a new two-question survey that will be used to expand internet options for residents. The survey is intended for people who want to upgrade from internet connections such as digital subscriber line (DSL) or satellite but have limited alternatives for available providers.
WDBJ7.com
Danville Police Department has Back 2 Back initiative for first day of school
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is partnering with Danville Public Schools to build positive relationships with students. Danville Police officers greeted students at every Danville Public School for their first day back to school Monday morning. The Danville Police Department’s Back-to-Back initiative is a way to show...
WSET
Sovah Health in Danville looking to fill a 'successor' role
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Sovah Health system in Danville announced that they are currently looking for a successor. Sovah Health said that their Chief Officer (CEO) and Market President R. Alan Larson will retire from the top leadership role at the hospital at the end of the year. They...
WSET
Summer camp students challenge Salem officer to cartwheel competition
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — One officer from the Salem Police Dept. had an athletic surprise for students at a summer camp in Salem. Senior Police Officer Goodman and Officer Hammond stopped by Bethel Baptist Church's summer camp while on bike patrol. The church said the officers took the time to hangout, learn the kids' names and take on a challenge.
cardinalnews.org
Carilion receives $1 million gift for cancer care; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of health care news. There’s no full-time health care reporter west of Roanoke. You can help change that; help us fund a health care reporter. Carilion receives $1 million gift for cancer program. Bill and Shireen Kirk of Roanoke have donated $1 million to support...
Ridership drops could mean less funding for Virginia transit agencies
A handful of Virginia transit agencies are projected to see a drop-off in state funding support following back-to-back years of federal and state relief due to the pandemic. Virginia Railway Express, RADAR in Roanoke, the Greater Lynchburg Transit Company and transit services in Loudoun County are some of the systems expected to be impacted by […] The post Ridership drops could mean less funding for Virginia transit agencies appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WDBJ7.com
Power back to most residents in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Most Roanoke County residents have power as of early Thursday morning. EARLIER STORY: More than 1,960 Appalachian Power customers are without power Tuesday evening in Roanoke County. There is no estimate for restoration. Check back with the WDBJ7 and the outage map for updates.
Comments / 0