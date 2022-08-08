BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The two people killed in a crash in Delano on August 6 have been identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office. Just before 2 a.m. Ray Segura, 33, of Bakersfield and Fancy Renee Castro, 30, of Bakersfield were struck by a 17-year-old driver when he failed to stop for the stop sign, hitting them on Highway 155 (Garces Highway) at Melcher Road in Delano, according to the California Highway Patrol.

DELANO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO