BPD searches for 2 theft suspects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for two suspects allegedly involved in a theft in July. BPD said the suspects also used one of the victim’s credit cards. The incident happened July 23 on the 5700 block of Stockdale Highway, according to BPD. The first suspect is described as a Black […]
4 gang members arrested in shooting of juvenile, woman on 34th Street: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Four gang members were arrested Tuesday for their suspected involvement in shooting a juvenile and a woman on 34th Street, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Just after 4 p.m. officers responded to the area of 34th Street and Panama Street regarding a report of...
KCSO: Man shoots at person after argument, arrested
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 73-year-old man was arrested Monday night in Lake Isabella following an investigation which revealed that he shot at another person after an argument, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Around 7 p.m. deputies responded to the 3100 block of Erskine Creek Road...
Attempted murder suspect assaults deputy, escapes custody on F Street
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — DESCRIPTION UPDATE:. Rosales, 34 is described as a Hispanic man, 5'9" tall, 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to KCSO. He was last seen wearing brown inmate clothing. If anyone has information regarding Rosales' whereabouts, they are urged to call KCSO at...
2 Highland High School goats stolen
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Highland High School is still searching for two goats that were reportedly stolen from the school's farm. The school claims the animals were taken from the school's farm in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 7. They said two men driving a 90s Ford...
Woman killed by Hall Ambulance facilities vehicle identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A woman struck and killed by a Hall Ambulance vehicle in July was identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office Tuesday. On July 19, around 4:30 a.m., Elizabeth Jane Vigil, 59, of Bakersfield was struck by a Hall facilities maintenance vehicle in the 1900 block of Truxtun Avenue.
Bakersfield Career Criminal Gets Nearly 8 Years for Meth Trafficking
According to the Department of Justice, Louis Torres’ street name is “Youngster.”. But that doesn’t square with the fact he’ll be about 45 years old when he’s scheduled for release from prison. The Loma Bakers criminal gang member received a sentence of seven years and...
Over 2,000 cars stolen in Bakersfield last year
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The city of Bakersfield is no stranger to car thefts. Robert Pair from the Bakersfield Police Department said that California leads the nation for per capita auto theft, and the Central Valley is the epicenter. Sergeant Pair says they see cars taken for monetary gain...
Two identified in deadly Garces Hwy-Delano crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The two people killed in a crash in Delano on August 6 have been identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office. Just before 2 a.m. Ray Segura, 33, of Bakersfield and Fancy Renee Castro, 30, of Bakersfield were struck by a 17-year-old driver when he failed to stop for the stop sign, hitting them on Highway 155 (Garces Highway) at Melcher Road in Delano, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Man killed by train identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office that was killed when he was struck by a train. David Lynn Parsons, 60, of Ridgecrest was found by BNSF Railway police July 14 on East Truxtun Avenue, south of Baker Street, said the coroner.
Former Bakersfield Police officer killed in the line of duty in Colorado
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department announced the death of their former officer Andrew Peery, who was killed while in the line of duty in El Paso County, Colorado Sunday evening. Peery, who is a deputy with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, was responding...
2 killed, 3 injured in car crash on Garces Highway in Delano
DELANO, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — California Highway Patrol says two people were killed and three others were hurt after a car failed to stop for the stop sign, hitting another car on SR-155 (Garces Highway) at Melcher Road in Delano. Officers say a 17-year-old was driving, when he ran a...
'Be Finally Free' has issues with county's new prison chaplain
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is sticking with its current prison ministry provider. One local group was hoping to change that during today's Board of Supervisors meeting. The president of "Be Finally Free," Debbie Ormande, addressed the supervisors during public comments. She claims that there...
Woman killed after walking on Hwy. 99
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — California Highway Patrol says a woman was killed while walking on Highway 99, south of Highway 58 on Sunday, August 7th. CHP Officers say she was walking across the lanes around 3:50 a.m., when a car tried to avoid her, but was unsuccessful. The woman...
Woman's body found in Miracle Hot Springs: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A woman's body was found in Miracle Hot Springs early Monday, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Around 3:30 a.m. the sheriff's office received a report of an apparent drowning at Miracle Hot Springs, about 10 miles west of Lake Isabella. Upon arrival, deputies said they found a woman's body in the water. She died at the scene.
Panama Buena Vista School District is hosting a back to school clinic
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Panama Buena Vista School District is hosting a back-to-school clinic where they are providing vaccines and physicals as well as Tuberculosis (TB) , eye and hearing screenings. This back-to-school clinic has helped Kern County residents like Christina Saenz who is a mother of two...
Southbound Hwy 99's Stockdale Hwy exit to be closed permanently
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The southbound Highway 99 to Stockdale Highway off-ramp will be closed permanently on Thursday, August 11, according to the City of Bakersfield. The closure is set to begin at 8 p.m. Drivers heading south will need to use the 99 off-ramps at California Avenue or...
New Crumbl Cookies opening on August 12
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — On August 2, 2022 a new Crumbl Cookies is opening in Bakersfield. This store will be located at 5649 Gosford Rd. Suite 200. Patrick and Katie Moradkhani are opening their second Crumbl Cookies shop and are excited to bring the sweet treats to the Gosford Village.
Closure on northbound Hwy 99 near Ming Avenue begins tomorrow night
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — All lanes of northbound Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58 will be closed for three nights beginning Wednesday, August 10, according to California Highway Patrol. The lanes will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. August 10 to August 12 for construction.
Portions of Hwy 138 closed due to Sam Fire in Gorman area
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (7:15 p.m.) The "Sam Fire" is being held at 150 acres, thanks to ground crews and an "aggressive attack by air resources," tweeted the Los Angeles County Fire Department. LACFD and Angeles National Forest personnel will remain on scene throughout the night to hold...
