UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 2750-2754 Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem, Manhattan
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2750-2754 Frederick Douglass Boulevard, a pair of low-rise mixed-use buildings spanning six and eight stories in Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by NDKazalas Architecture and developed by Haussmann Development, the structures yield a total of 27 residences, three ground-floor retail spaces, and community space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are nine units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $80,983 to $187,330.
Commercial Observer
Sherwood Equities Sells Long Island Industrial Portfolio for $76M
Blake Silverman’s Silverman Group has acquired a nine-asset industrial portfolio in Long Island from Sherwood Equities, Commercial Observer has learned. The purchase price for the buildings — which comprises 372,000 square feet of industrial buildings spread across Melville and Farmingdale, N.Y — was $76 million. Cushman & Wakefield’s Adam Spies, Gary Gabriel, Adam Doneger, Kyle Schmidt and Rachel Humphrey arranged the sale.
Commercial Observer
Caribbean Eatery Omar’s Kitchen to Open Second NYC Outpost in West Village
Caribbean restaurant Omar’s Kitchen and Rum Bar will open its second Manhattan outpost in a 1,200-square-foot space in the West Village, Commercial Observer has learned. Chef Omar Walters is bringing his signature take on nouveau Jamaican dining to 394 West Street this autumn, more than two years after premiering the brand at 29A Clinton Street in the Lower East Side at the advent of the pandemic, according to tenant broker Newmark.
Commercial Observer
Crystal Fisher Blends Home and Coworking Environments With Ease Hospitality
Part of keeping the momentum behind any dynasty is remaining relevant, and that seems to be the case with Crystal Fisher in her latest endeavor. The daughter of Kenneth Fisher, principal at Manhattan-based developer and owner Fisher Brothers, has spent the pandemic launching Ease Hospitality. It’s a hospitality brand and coworking space that aims to offer clients a place to do business with not only luxury amenities but also technology to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
bklyndesigns.com
Fishs Eddy NY – One Of The Best Kitchen Stores In New York City
As one of the best kitchen supply stores in NYC, Fishs Eddy is a kitchen supply store located in Lower Manhattan’s Flatiron District neighborhood, not too far from Empire State Building. It’s a small, fantastic neighborhood kitchen store offering a series of high-quality kitchen items that feature both old...
rew-online.com
Brookfield Properties, Park Tower Group Announce Launch of Leasing at Luxury Brooklyn Waterfront Residential Towers Eagle + West
Brookfield Properties, in partnership with Park Tower Group, today announced the launch of leasing at Eagle + West, a 745-unit luxury apartment complex designed by acclaimed architecture firm OMA. With Beyer Blinder Belle Architects collaborating as the Executive Architect along with designing the residential units, and amenity interior design by Marmol Radziner, Eagle + West is the latest set of residential towers to open along the East River waterfront in North Brooklyn within the master planned Greenpoint Landing development.
Eater
Once Snoozy and Staid, French Restaurants Are Getting a New Act in NYC
New York loves its French restaurants. Classic fine dining haunts and easygoing bistros have long been a mainstay in the city, but the genre is seeing new life as another wave of French restaurants slide into Manhattan. In the spring, French Japanese spot L’Abeille landed in Tribeca. Then came Le...
bkreader.com
This Brooklyn nonprofit is putting senior citizens in affordable starchitect-designed apartments
This story is part of Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business 2022 . Explore the full list of innovators who broke through this year—and had an impact on the world around us. A new Daniel Libeskind-designed apartment building is set to open in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood in...
therealdeal.com
City accuses its landlord of gaming property taxes
So that’s how it feels. The city alleges its landlord at a Queens warehouse overcharged it on real estate taxes for years. In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, the city charges that it erroneously paid its landlord over $270,000 in real estate taxes between 2014 and 2022. Property taxes are the responsibility of owners, but are often passed on to tenants through lease agreements.
Horse Collapses on 9th Avenue, Igniting Further Debate on the Future of New York’s Horse Carriages
A carriage horse collapsed late Wednesday afternoon, drawing a large crowd and a rushed response from the NYPD Mounted Unit. “I was walking home and saw police racing by — and could tell something was up,” said Hell’s Kitchen local Paul Devlin of the situation. “There was a horse lying on the ground — the […] The post Horse Collapses on 9th Avenue, Igniting Further Debate on the Future of New York’s Horse Carriages appeared first on W42ST.
Protesters call on state leaders to revisit plans for 7 train station in Hell's Kitchen
Years ago the plan to expand the 7 train line included a stop on 34th Street in Hudson Yards and a station at 41st Street and 10th Avenue. To cut costs, the Hell's Kitchen stop was scrapped.
NYCPlugged
Brooklyn Botanic Garden Lightscape 2022
An all-new illuminated trail returns to Brooklyn! Sold out in its first season, this year’s after-dark, illuminated spectacular features new works of art alongside returning favorites. Celebrate the beauty of nature in winter with family and friends on an enchanting trail featuring over a million dazzling lights. Visitors to...
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New York
A popular discount grocery store chain recently announced plans for another new store location in New York. Read on the learn more. Lidl, a popular German-based discount grocery store, has rapidly expanded throughout the United States in recent years. According to local reports, the grocery store chain plans to build another new store location in Brooklyn.
Con Ed asks some Brooklyn neighborhoods to conserve energy
NEW YORK - The extreme heat has Con Edison asking some Brooklyn communities to conserve energy. The request comes as crews work to repair equipment. The affected area includes more than 100,000 customers in Williamsburg, Greenpoint, Bed-Stuy and Bushwick. Con Ed says it reduced voltage in the area by 8%, but they're requesting the public's help. "To help us keep the system cool, so we can make the repairs before anything larger happens," said Con Ed spokesperson Alfonso Quiroz. "You can set your thermostat on your AC a little bit higher... another possible thing - don't run your dishwasher, don't do a load of laundry until later at night." Monday night, Con Ed made the same request to some customers in Queens, and for the same reason.
6sqft
Flatbush block with distinctive homes designed by famous Brooklyn architects may be landmarked
A tree-lined block in Brooklyn with architecturally distinctive homes may become the city’s newest historic district. The Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) on Tuesday voted to calendar the Melrose Parkside Historic District, which consists of 38 intact single and two-family row houses built by two of Brooklyn’s most renowned architects, Benjamin Driesler and Axel S. Hedman. Located on Parkside Avenue between Flatbush and Bedford Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, the collection of homes has a distinct appearance and sense of place in the surrounding neighborhood due to the use of “neo-Classical vocabulary” in their architectural style, according to the commission.
Close to 1,700 homes in NYC experience power outages amid hot conditions
There were close to 1,700 outages across the city Wednesday as the hot weather continues to impact New York City communities. Con Edison says most of the outages are due to increased power usage.
Thrillist
NYC Leaders Push for a New Subway Station in Hell's Kitchen
If city leaders get their way, a new public transit option could be on the horizon for Hell's Kitchen. At a rally and press conference on Tuesday, politicians including Congressman Jerry Nadler, City Council Member Erik Bottcher, and State Senator Brad Hoylman called for the MTA to revive long-abandoned plans to bring a 7 train station to 10th Avenue and 41st Street. The station was once planned as part of the 7 train's extension to the Hudson Yards mega-development on Manhattan's far west side but was scrapped to save costs.
Commercial Observer
MTA Could Toll Drivers Up to $23 in Parts of Manhattan Under Congestion Pricing Plan
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) hit the throttle on the long-stalled congestion pricing Wednesday, revealing that it could cost motorists up to $23 to take a car below 60th Street in Manhattan. The agency released the environmental assessment for congestion pricing, first proposed by disgraced Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2017...
Hoboken, NJ landlord tried raising rent by $3,000 a month in eviction battle
HOBOKEN — A low-income Hudson County man could lose the place he calls home as the result of a lengthy legal dispute with his landlord. Jeff Trupiano has lived in his Hoboken apartment-turned-condo for over three decades. He moved into the rent-controlled unit at 703 Park Ave. in 1991 under a former owner.
Opting for ‘greener pastures,’ many Staten Islanders are leaving NYC. Here are some of their stories.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Realtor Dana Walker-Boyd estimates that about half her clients over the past few years have moved off Staten Island and out of state.
