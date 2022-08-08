ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Austin

Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Let's talk about Bruno!

On We Are Austin we definitely do talk about Bruno! This sweet 6-month-old pup was found on the streets in Mexico, and now Bruno is looking for a forever home. This Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday Kate Barlow is joining us from Happy Hearts Dog Rescue to share more about him and this non-profit's mission.
CBS Austin

Don't miss Ground Floor Theatre's Austin premiere of "Anna in the Tropics"

Winner of the 2003 Pulitzer Prize, "Anna in the Tropics," is a poignant and poetic play set in Florida in 1929. With themes of passion, art, and survival, you won't want to miss "Anna in the Tropics" Austin premiere at Ground Floor Theatre. Director, Carl Gonzalez, and actor Tonie Knight joined Trevor Scott to share more about this special production.
CBS Austin

Get back to school and back to clean with Zerorez Austin!

The kids are heading back to school so now is the perfect time to get back to clean! Zerorez Austin can bring your home back to life with amazingly clean carpet, stunning tile, gleaming hardwoods, and upholstery that looks like new. Co-owner and general manager of Zerorez Austin, Brad McKee, is here to tell us more.
CBS Austin

Austin animal shelters struggling with overcrowding

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's animal shelters are struggling with overcrowding while facing the challenges of maintaining the city's no-kill status. Hundreds of animals are living in pop-up crates at the Austin Animal Center (AAC) as people aren't adopting like they were before. Austin's shelters are packed with hundreds of...
CBS Austin

North Austin community reacts to man being killed in broad daylight

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating a deadly beating after a man was found dead in the parking lot of a North Austin convenience store. APD says around 1:00 pm Wednesday afternoon Austin-Travis County EMS found a man bleeding from blunt force trauma injuries to his head near Kramer and Selma drive in north Austin.
CBS Austin

Clear backpacks are required as students return to Del Valle schools

AUSTIN, Texas — Students in the Del Valle School District are the first in the Austin area to return to the classroom. Tuesday is the first day of school and students in grades 6 to 12 are required to use clear or see-through backpacks. It’s an extra layer of security to help keep middle school and high school students safe.
CBS Austin

Austin ISD completing security checks ahead of new school year

The May 24th school shooting in Uvalde was an eye-opener. So all summer long schools across Texas have been working to make their buildings more secure against armed intruders. Last weekend Austin ISD held its annual Back-to-School Bash to get kids and parents excited about going back to school. But...
CBS Austin

Gov. Abbott appoints indicted Austin Police officer to police regulatory agency

NOTE: This story's headline was edited for length -- Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency. Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency.
CBS Austin

APD investigating homicide at North Austin convenience store

Police say they are investigating how a man was killed Wednesday afternoon at a North Austin convenience store. The incident happened at the EZ Stop located in the 1200 block of Kramer Lane, just west of the intersection with North Lamar Boulevard. The Austin Police Department says the call came...
CBS Austin

Police seek help locating vehicle that struck bicyclist in North Austin

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle from a hit-and-run last month in North Austin that critically injured a bicyclist. It happened Wednesday, July 27, at around 9:45 p.m. in the 10300 block of Burnet Road across from the Q2 soccer stadium. The Austin Police Department...
CBS Austin

Police ID man killed in Downtown Austin shooting

Police have identified the man who was killed last weekend in a shooting in Downtown Austin. It happened Saturday, August 6, at around 2 a.m. near the intersection of East 7th and Neches streets. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a shooting in a parking lot and found...
CBS Austin

One person seriously injured after crash involving 18-wheeler in East Manor overnight

MANOR, Texas — One person was seriously injured after a crash involving a semi-truck in east Manor early Wednesday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS said they responded to the vehicle vs semi-truck crash around 2:36 a.m. at the 15200 E. US 290 Hwy Westbound -- across the street from Old Kimbro Road. Travis County Emergency Services District (ESD) 12 also responded.
MANOR, TX

