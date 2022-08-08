Read full article on original website
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United States
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home Prices
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in Texas
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'
CBS Austin
From best places to live to new spots: dive into the latest issue of Austin Monthly!
Covering issues close to our hearts and in our own backyards, Executive Editor of Austin Monthly, Madeline Hollern is here to tell us about their latest issue, including a feature about the best areas to live in Austin. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook...
CBS Austin
Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Let's talk about Bruno!
On We Are Austin we definitely do talk about Bruno! This sweet 6-month-old pup was found on the streets in Mexico, and now Bruno is looking for a forever home. This Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday Kate Barlow is joining us from Happy Hearts Dog Rescue to share more about him and this non-profit's mission.
CBS Austin
Don't miss Ground Floor Theatre's Austin premiere of "Anna in the Tropics"
Winner of the 2003 Pulitzer Prize, "Anna in the Tropics," is a poignant and poetic play set in Florida in 1929. With themes of passion, art, and survival, you won't want to miss "Anna in the Tropics" Austin premiere at Ground Floor Theatre. Director, Carl Gonzalez, and actor Tonie Knight joined Trevor Scott to share more about this special production.
CBS Austin
Get back to school and back to clean with Zerorez Austin!
The kids are heading back to school so now is the perfect time to get back to clean! Zerorez Austin can bring your home back to life with amazingly clean carpet, stunning tile, gleaming hardwoods, and upholstery that looks like new. Co-owner and general manager of Zerorez Austin, Brad McKee, is here to tell us more.
CBS Austin
Local Attorney John Levy shares some estate planning mistakes to avoid
Planning for a future without you in it can be difficult. Luckily local attorney John Levy has the expert advice and options to help you make sure your loved ones are taken care of. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin...
CBS Austin
Look inside the DC-10 airtanker that gives firefighters the advantage against wildfires
AUSTIN, Texas — Battling wildfires has air tankers taking off all day, almost every day from the Austin Airport. The local air tanker base was activated because almost 8,000 wildfires have scorched Texas so far this year. “This Very Large Airtanker (VLAT) is the only one stationed here in...
CBS Austin
Austin animal shelters struggling with overcrowding
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's animal shelters are struggling with overcrowding while facing the challenges of maintaining the city's no-kill status. Hundreds of animals are living in pop-up crates at the Austin Animal Center (AAC) as people aren't adopting like they were before. Austin's shelters are packed with hundreds of...
CBS Austin
Wellness Wednesday with PD Labs: Help your kids get a healthy start to the school year!
Back to school time is right around the corner and it’s time to build up everyone’s immune system again. Ray Solano, pharmacist, clinical nutritionist, and owner of PD Labs in Cedar Park is here to talk to us about keeping the family healthy this school year. Follow us...
CBS Austin
North Austin community reacts to man being killed in broad daylight
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating a deadly beating after a man was found dead in the parking lot of a North Austin convenience store. APD says around 1:00 pm Wednesday afternoon Austin-Travis County EMS found a man bleeding from blunt force trauma injuries to his head near Kramer and Selma drive in north Austin.
CBS Austin
Recent survey shows 70% of Texas educators surveyed consider quitting
A survey conducted by the Texas State Teachers Association shows out of 688 Texas educators, 70% reveal they’re on the verge of quitting. The last time the survey was conducted in 2018, it was 53%. “The real fear is how many of that 70% is not going to wait...
CBS Austin
Clear backpacks are required as students return to Del Valle schools
AUSTIN, Texas — Students in the Del Valle School District are the first in the Austin area to return to the classroom. Tuesday is the first day of school and students in grades 6 to 12 are required to use clear or see-through backpacks. It’s an extra layer of security to help keep middle school and high school students safe.
CBS Austin
Austin ISD completing security checks ahead of new school year
The May 24th school shooting in Uvalde was an eye-opener. So all summer long schools across Texas have been working to make their buildings more secure against armed intruders. Last weekend Austin ISD held its annual Back-to-School Bash to get kids and parents excited about going back to school. But...
CBS Austin
Gov. Abbott appoints indicted Austin Police officer to police regulatory agency
NOTE: This story's headline was edited for length -- Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency. Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency.
CBS Austin
APD investigating homicide at North Austin convenience store
Police say they are investigating how a man was killed Wednesday afternoon at a North Austin convenience store. The incident happened at the EZ Stop located in the 1200 block of Kramer Lane, just west of the intersection with North Lamar Boulevard. The Austin Police Department says the call came...
CBS Austin
Police seek help locating vehicle that struck bicyclist in North Austin
Police are asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle from a hit-and-run last month in North Austin that critically injured a bicyclist. It happened Wednesday, July 27, at around 9:45 p.m. in the 10300 block of Burnet Road across from the Q2 soccer stadium. The Austin Police Department...
CBS Austin
Austin police identify woman killed in Aug. 4th single-vehicle crash on North Mopac
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has identified the woman who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on North Mopac on August 4th. Police say the crash happened at 7:59 p.m. in the 11700 block of North Mopac Expressway Southbound. Detectives said Melinda Gonzalez, 33, was driving south...
CBS Austin
Police identify body found at Mount Bonnell while crews rescued person who fell off cliff
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police have identified the man who was found dead Saturday at Mount Bonnell as emergency crews were rescuing an injured person who fell off a cliff. Austin Police Department tells CBS Austin that the deceased person has been identified as 21-year-old Prabin Gharti. APD says the death is not considered suspicious.
CBS Austin
Police ID man killed in Downtown Austin shooting
Police have identified the man who was killed last weekend in a shooting in Downtown Austin. It happened Saturday, August 6, at around 2 a.m. near the intersection of East 7th and Neches streets. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a shooting in a parking lot and found...
CBS Austin
Hays County Commissioners weigh concerns surrounding water management
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Lower Colorado River Authority's 2020 water management plan is a growing topic of discussion. Today, Hay County Commissioners heard from advocates about a resolution that aims to speed up the review of the plan. The plan is set to be revisited in 2025, but...
CBS Austin
One person seriously injured after crash involving 18-wheeler in East Manor overnight
MANOR, Texas — One person was seriously injured after a crash involving a semi-truck in east Manor early Wednesday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS said they responded to the vehicle vs semi-truck crash around 2:36 a.m. at the 15200 E. US 290 Hwy Westbound -- across the street from Old Kimbro Road. Travis County Emergency Services District (ESD) 12 also responded.
