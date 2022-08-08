Read full article on original website
PWMania
Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event
AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
PWMania
Two More Wrestlers Expected to Return to WWE
At least two more wrestlers might be returning to WWE soon. According to Fightful Select, higher-ups discussed contacting Dexter Lumis (Samuel Shaw) last week as WWE is interested in having him back. When Lumis was let go last April as a result of company budget cuts, it was widely believed that Vince McMahon did not consider him deserving of a spot on the main roster.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Still Has Huge Plans For Roman Reigns And The WrestleMania 39 Main Event
They have a plan for that. This year’s Summerslam is now out of the way and that means the end of the year is not that far away. Once we get to the end of the year, it is time to start getting ready for WrestleMania season, which means the show is going to need a main event. WWE might have something planned for the show and it might be one of the biggest matches in a long time.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Names Two AEW Stars He Would Love To See In WWE
Booker T sees a good amount of WWE shining in two AEW stars, and one of them had a previous run with the company. Booker was joined by his "Hall of Fame" co-host Brad Gilmore when a fan pitched the idea of Wardlow and Andrade El Idolo moving on to WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Nixed Plans For Superstar’s TV Return On SmackDown
Drew Gulak was reportedly supposed to return to WWE TV this past Friday on “SmackDown” in an angle involving The Viking Raiders and The New Day. According to Fightful Select, Gulak was going to be in a tag team match against The Raiders. Instead, Eric & Ivar went on to defeat Jim Mulkey & Tommy Gibson in a quick, squash match. The report didn’t make a note of Gulak’s tag partner for the planned match.
ComicBook
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
Dustin Rhodes Says He 'Heard Down The Pike' AEW Will Move To Two-Day Pay-Per-Views
Since its formation in 2019, AEW has stuck to quarterly pay-per-view events, though an exception was made in 2022 for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The company does have AEW Dynamite special episodes and added Battle of the Belts specials in 2022, but the big four AEW PPVs have remained Revolution, Double or Nothing, All Out, and Full Gear. The run-time for the shows are generally four hours on pay-per-view, which has been a talking point for many fans.
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark (8/9/22)
The latest episode of AEW’s latest weekly show, Dark, is slated to air tonight at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Here’s the card:. Private Party (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy), The Butcher & The Blade vs. Isaiah Broner, James Alexander, Brayden Lee & Sam Moore.
411mania.com
Inspiration For WWE Eugene Character Passes Away
The man who was the real-life inspiration for WWE’s Eugene character has reportedly passed away. It was announced that Eugene Palermo, who lived with Down syndrome and worked as a ring boy for WWE shows, passed away on Sunday at the age of 57. As Wrestling Inc notes, Palermo’s...
411mania.com
WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: Cora Jade vs. Zoey Stark, Nikkita Lyons vs. Kiana James
– WWE NXT 2.0 returns tonight with a new episode on USA Network. Tonight’s show features Cora Jade vs. Zoey Stark in a singles match, plus Nikkita Lyons vs. Kiana James, and more. This will be the go-home show before next week’s NXT Heatwave special. Tonight’s show airs live...
411mania.com
What Should Be the AEW All Out Main Event?
AEW All Out is scheduled for September 4 in Chicago, Illinois. Chicago has always been a hub for AEW, and even more so since the First Dance, which saw the return of CM Punk to professional wrestling. The main event of every AEW pay-per-view to date has been the AEW...
411mania.com
WWE News: Canvas 2 Canvas Features Rey Mysterio Artwork, WrestleMania 39 Launch Party Preview, More Raw Video Highlights
– WWE released this week’s Canvas 2 Canvas episode, featuring new artwork of Rey Mysterio:. – The WrestleMania 39 Launch Party will take place on Thursday, August 11 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The event will be streamed live on YouTube and Facebook. You can view that preview below:
Popculture
Two Popular AEW Stars Are Officially Married
Two stars from All Elite Wrestling are now a married couple. On Sunday, Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti tied the knot in front of their family, friends and loved ones. Several notable names in professional wrestling were in attendance, including Amanda Huber, Capt. Shawn Dean and WWE's Nikki A.S.H. who was one of Conti's bridesmaids.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins To Face Top Tag Team Star On WWE Raw
Last Monday night on "Raw", Seth Rollins took on one-half of The Street Profits, Montez Ford. This match was made official after Rollins taunted The Street Profits following their SummerSlam loss to the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, telling them they should just break up. Rollins would defeat Ford. He continued his assault after the match before Angelo Dawkins made the save.
WWE Reveals Bracket For Upcoming WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament
The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships are back. When Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE Raw back on May 16, the state of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships become very cloudy. After nearly three months of silence regarding the titles, WWE announced on August 5 that the titles would be coming back in a tournament that would start on tonight's Raw.
411mania.com
Hall’s NXT Review – 8.9.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We’re a week away from Heatwave and that means we need to get in the final push towards the show. In this case that means a few grudge matches, plus One Final Accord between Santos Escobar and Tony D’Angelo. Other than that, we have a bit of a twist with a rounds match between Wes Lee and Trick Williams. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 08.08.22 – Edge Warns Damian Priest, Plus More!
-A couple shameless plugs as you can find my latest recap of WWE Rivals here and my latest Retro Review (Clash of The Champions XXXV) here. Also, apparently there was no SmackDown LowDown this past Saturday or if there was, it was never uploaded to Peacock as I couldn’t find it. RAW Talk is here though, so let’s get to it!
411mania.com
WWE NXT Rating, Viewership Tick Down
This week’s episode of NXT saw a downtick in the ratings and audience from last week’s jump. Tuesday night’s episode brought in a 0.13 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 597,000 viewers, down 13.3% and 8% from the previous week’s 0.15 demo rating and 649,000 viewers. The demo rating tied the 0.13 from two weeks ago, while the audience was the lowest since the July 19th episode had a viewership of 588,000.
411mania.com
Asuka Wants To Be A Tag Champion Again, Kairi Sane Responds
In a post on Twitter, Asuka said that she wanted to be a WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion again, but needed a partner. This drew a response from Kairi Sane, her former teammate in The Kabuki Warriors. Asuka wrote: “I will be the tag team champion again!!!! But where...
411mania.com
MLW News: Sam Leterna Joins Broadcast Team, The Von Erichs: Decoded Video
– MLW has added a member to its broadcast team in Sam Laterna. The company made the announcement on Monday that Laterna will join the commentary team for its fall season, as you can see below:. Sam Leterna joins MLW broadcast team. Leterna to serve as a correspondent for the...
