Sarah George defeats police-backed challenger in Democratic primary for Chittenden County prosecutor
The competitive race tested the popularity of George’s progressive policies, which Kenney argued have gone too far. Read the story on VTDigger here: Sarah George defeats police-backed challenger in Democratic primary for Chittenden County prosecutor.
Judge tossing drug charges likely led to Zhukovskyy acquittal, analyst says
How much will taxpayers be asked to fork out for new Burlington school?. The school board needs to make a decision on what to bond for in order for the project to adhere to the timeline set out to get the question in front of Burlington voters for the general election.
Zhukovskyy found not guilty in NH crash that killed 7 motorcyclists
Police have arrested a man who they say is responsible for a vandalism spree that left a swath of destruction across Burlington’s South End early Tuesday morning, damaging more than 30 properties and leaving many community members frustrated. Becca Balint prevailed over Molly Gray to win Tuesday’s closely watched...
Police investigating Vermont sheriff’s captain for alleged assault on detainee
A captain with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Vermont is under investigation for allegations of officer misconduct. Capt. John Grismore, who is currently running for election to be the next Franklin County sheriff, has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is underway.
mynbc5.com
Teen dies in fatal Franklin County crash
HIGHGATE, Vt. — A Vermont driver died on Wednesday morning following a crash in Highgate. Vermont State Police say they received a call at 12:51 a.m. about a single-car crash on Route 78 near Raven Drive. The driver, whose name is being held because they were a juvenile, was...
Residents of Burlington’s Old North End battle a vermin incursion
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Since May, more than a dozen Old North End residents have documented run-ins with rats. Neighbors have reported seeing them scurry into hidey-holes and cavort across lawns in broad daylight. One Washington Street resident trapped 13 in just three days. City Councilor Joe Magee (P-Ward 3),...
Suspect in Burlington vandalism spree ordered to undergo mental health evaluation
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man accused of a vandalism spree in the city’s South End faced a judge on Wednesday. Mbyayenge “Robbie” Mafuta, 21, pleaded not guilty to causing tens of thousands of dollars in property damage to South End homes and the city bus terminal early Tuesday morning. Police say he has a long rap sheet with more than 100 involvements with officers prior to Tuesday.
Montpelier mayor and 2 incumbents lock up Democratic nominations for Washington County state Senate
The Montpelier mayor was the top vote-getter among five candidates; incumbents Ann Cummings and Andrew Perchlik also qualified for the November ballot. Read the story on VTDigger here: Montpelier mayor and 2 incumbents lock up Democratic nominations for Washington County state Senate.
Vandal Leaves Behind ‘Swath of Destruction' at Homes, Bus Terminal in Burlington, Vermont
A Vermont man is accused of doing tens of thousands of dollars in damage and leaving behind a "swath of destruction" in Burlington as he went about smashing windows early Tuesday morning. Burlington police said they received more than 20 911 calls beginning around 5 a.m., overwhelming their call center....
Arrest in gunfight at Burlington parking garage
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police have made an arrest in a June gunfire incident. Friday, Burlington police and other agencies arrested Badal Khadka, 19, also known as Polo, of Essex Junction. They say he was the main aggressor in a gunfight that happened at the Marketplace parking garage back...
Styrofoam recycling pilot program underway in Northeast Kingdom
LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling in the Northeast Kingdom is evolving. In addition to traditional items, residents in one waste district can now drop off styrofoam, too. Historically, styrofoam has always gone in the trash. But a new machine on trial in Lyndonville could save room in the landfill, and customers a couple of bucks on disposal costs.
Milton police log: July 29-Aug. 4
Officer Noel, Officer Carlson, and Sgt. Locke made contact with an individual with an active arrest warrant. The subject was taken into custody and will appear in Court. Cpl. Coulombe was sent to Tennis Court where it was reported that there was a mini-van in the parking lot with three small unattended children present. It was learned that there was a corn-hole tournament happening, and the children were accompanied by an adult.
Clinton Community College latest institution to receive call about suspicious package
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Clinton Community College is the latest institution to receive a call about a suspicious package. On Friday, New York State Police and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the college and were able to clear the building with no suspicious packages located. The call...
Burlington police arrest man in connection with vandalizing 33 homes
The 21-year-old is accused of throwing objects through windows around Golden Place and Locust Terrace early Tuesday morning. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington police arrest man in connection with vandalizing 33 homes.
Benning captures GOP nod for lt. governor
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - State senator Joe Benning has won the GOP nomination for Vermont lieutenant governor. Benning beat Gregory Thayer by a 10-point margin. The longtime Caledonia County state senator and libertarian-leaning Republican stood in stark contrast to Thayer, a strong Trump supporter and constitutional conservative. Benning has highlighted...
How much will taxpayers be asked to fork out for new Burlington school?
Why Becca Balint? The candidate discusses her win and what comes next, Part 2. Becca Balint prevailed in the closely watched Democratic U.S. House primary in Vermont. She told our Darren Perron why she thinks she won and what comes next leading up to the general election.
DUI crash in East Montpelier
EAST MONTPELIER — A 38-year-old man from Adamant was cited for DUI following a crash in East Montpelier yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Horn of the Moon Road at around 8:40 p.m. Police say they responded and made contact with the driver, identified as Charles Vanderlip. Police...
Agency of Education puts out COVID recommendations
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - As families prepare for the Fall,. the Vermont Agency of Education and Health Department -- have issued recommendations to districts about how to manage COVID-19 cases. Officials emphasize the importance of using clinical judgment when deciding if symptomatic students or staff can attend class. As long...
Death at Burlington’s Rock Point likely suicide
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police now say the person who died at Burlington’s Rock Point over the weekend likely died by suicide. Police say the man fell 60 to 80 feet from the Rock Point cliffs on Saturday afternoon. A nearby boater tried to save him.
Vermont’s remaining Olympia Sports stores to close
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maine-based Olympia Sports is going out of business. Olympia Sports first opened in 1975 and once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast. The remaining 35 stores will close by September and liquidation sales are underway. That includes the four Vermont stores in Newport,...
