Starksboro, VT

WCAX

Zhukovskyy found not guilty in NH crash that killed 7 motorcyclists

Police have arrested a man who they say is responsible for a vandalism spree that left a swath of destruction across Burlington’s South End early Tuesday morning, damaging more than 30 properties and leaving many community members frustrated. Becca Balint prevailed over Molly Gray to win Tuesday’s closely watched...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Teen dies in fatal Franklin County crash

HIGHGATE, Vt. — A Vermont driver died on Wednesday morning following a crash in Highgate. Vermont State Police say they received a call at 12:51 a.m. about a single-car crash on Route 78 near Raven Drive. The driver, whose name is being held because they were a juvenile, was...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Residents of Burlington’s Old North End battle a vermin incursion

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Since May, more than a dozen Old North End residents have documented run-ins with rats. Neighbors have reported seeing them scurry into hidey-holes and cavort across lawns in broad daylight. One Washington Street resident trapped 13 in just three days. City Councilor Joe Magee (P-Ward 3),...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Suspect in Burlington vandalism spree ordered to undergo mental health evaluation

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man accused of a vandalism spree in the city’s South End faced a judge on Wednesday. Mbyayenge “Robbie” Mafuta, 21, pleaded not guilty to causing tens of thousands of dollars in property damage to South End homes and the city bus terminal early Tuesday morning. Police say he has a long rap sheet with more than 100 involvements with officers prior to Tuesday.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Arrest in gunfight at Burlington parking garage

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police have made an arrest in a June gunfire incident. Friday, Burlington police and other agencies arrested Badal Khadka, 19, also known as Polo, of Essex Junction. They say he was the main aggressor in a gunfight that happened at the Marketplace parking garage back...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Styrofoam recycling pilot program underway in Northeast Kingdom

LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling in the Northeast Kingdom is evolving. In addition to traditional items, residents in one waste district can now drop off styrofoam, too. Historically, styrofoam has always gone in the trash. But a new machine on trial in Lyndonville could save room in the landfill, and customers a couple of bucks on disposal costs.
LYNDONVILLE, VT
miltonindependent.com

Milton police log: July 29-Aug. 4

Officer Noel, Officer Carlson, and Sgt. Locke made contact with an individual with an active arrest warrant. The subject was taken into custody and will appear in Court. Cpl. Coulombe was sent to Tennis Court where it was reported that there was a mini-van in the parking lot with three small unattended children present. It was learned that there was a corn-hole tournament happening, and the children were accompanied by an adult.
MILTON, VT
WCAX

Benning captures GOP nod for lt. governor

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - State senator Joe Benning has won the GOP nomination for Vermont lieutenant governor. Benning beat Gregory Thayer by a 10-point margin. The longtime Caledonia County state senator and libertarian-leaning Republican stood in stark contrast to Thayer, a strong Trump supporter and constitutional conservative. Benning has highlighted...
VERMONT STATE
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash in East Montpelier

EAST MONTPELIER — A 38-year-old man from Adamant was cited for DUI following a crash in East Montpelier yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Horn of the Moon Road at around 8:40 p.m. Police say they responded and made contact with the driver, identified as Charles Vanderlip. Police...
EAST MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Agency of Education puts out COVID recommendations

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - As families prepare for the Fall,. the Vermont Agency of Education and Health Department -- have issued recommendations to districts about how to manage COVID-19 cases. Officials emphasize the importance of using clinical judgment when deciding if symptomatic students or staff can attend class. As long...
WCAX

Death at Burlington’s Rock Point likely suicide

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police now say the person who died at Burlington’s Rock Point over the weekend likely died by suicide. Police say the man fell 60 to 80 feet from the Rock Point cliffs on Saturday afternoon. A nearby boater tried to save him.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont’s remaining Olympia Sports stores to close

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maine-based Olympia Sports is going out of business. Olympia Sports first opened in 1975 and once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast. The remaining 35 stores will close by September and liquidation sales are underway. That includes the four Vermont stores in Newport,...
VERMONT STATE

