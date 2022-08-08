ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neve Campbell Explains Why She Won’t Be In ‘Scream 6’

For more than 25 years, Neve Campbell has been a constant in the Scream universe. She’s appeared in all five big-screen movies to date, and proven to be one of Ghostface’s most difficult foes. That all ends with next year’s untitled Scream sequel, which will be the sixth...
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
geekspin

Where to watch Days of Our Lives

NBC’s Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running TV series in the world. Airing nearly every weekday since 1965, the soap opera has aired over 14,000 episodes and even given birth to a spinoff series and a holiday film. Now on its 57th season, the program doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon, as it continues to entertain millions of audiences across the country every single day. Whether you’re a fan looking to catch up on past episodes or a casual viewer interested in checking out the series for the first time, here’s where to watch Days of Our Lives:
Outsider.com

See How Many ER Stars Came to Hang Out with Mariska Hargitay on ‘Law & Order: SVU’

If you’re an avid fan of Law & Order: SVU, you’ve probably noticed how so many actors from the 1990s classic ER end up hanging out with Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson. It makes all kinds of sense. Hargitay’s first significant career break came in season four of ER. That’s when she played Cynthia Hooper, the desk clerk of County General’s ER department. She fell in love with Dr. Mark Greene. But Greene thought their relationship was more casual until Cynthia followed him to California. He’d gone to San Diego to be with his sick mother. Hargitay’s character broke up with him when they got back to Chicago.
TVLine

Big Sky Season 3: MacGyver, Blindspot Alums Among 5 New Cast Additions

Click here to read the full article. Big Sky country is about to get a little less spacious: The ABC drama has added five actors to its cast for the upcoming Season 3, according to our sister site Deadline. The five additions, all in recurring roles, center on Reba McEntire’s newly introduced backwoods outfitter Sunny Brick and an ill-fated wilderness trip she leads. Henry Ian Cusick (MacGyver, The 100) will play tech executive Avery, who books himself and his stepdaughter Emily on Sunny’s excursion. Luke Mitchell (Blindspot, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), meanwhile, will play Sunny’s son Cormac, who helps lead his...
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot

The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
ComicBook

Isle of the Dead Producer Previews Maggie and Negan's Walking Dead Spinoff

Maggie and Negan's rivalry lives on in Isle of the Dead, AMC's New York-set series spinning out of The Walking Dead. In March, the network announced it had greenlit the Cohan and Morgan co-led spinoff as the fifth series set within the Walker Apocalypse of AMC's Walking Dead Universe. Eli Jorné, a writer and co-executive producer on multiple seasons of the flagship show ending this year, created Isle as part of an overall deal with AMC Studios and will serve as showrunner. Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple is overseeing the series and serving as executive producer alongside Jorné, Cohan, and Morgan.
Popculture

Tim Allen's Disney+ 'Santa Clauses' Taps 'NCIS' Star

Tim Allen is coming back to the Santa Clause franchise with a new Disney+ series, and the show has now tapped an NCIS star to join the cast. Deadline reports that Laura San Giacomo will appear alongside Allen in The Santa Clauses, playing La Befana – a Christmas Witch residing from the Woobly Woods of the North Pole, known from Italian folklore, helping deliver treats to good children on the morning of the epiphany.
