Ashton Kutcher Says It Felt 'Pretty Bizarre' Filming the Upcoming That '70s Show Spin-Off
Ashton Kutcher's recent trip down memory lane was surreal to say the least. The actor and entrepreneur opened up about his experience returning to film Netflix's upcoming That '70s Show spin-off, That '90s Show. "It was really nostalgic to be back on the set," Kutcher, who played Michael Kelso on...
Neve Campbell Explains Why She Won’t Be In ‘Scream 6’
For more than 25 years, Neve Campbell has been a constant in the Scream universe. She’s appeared in all five big-screen movies to date, and proven to be one of Ghostface’s most difficult foes. That all ends with next year’s untitled Scream sequel, which will be the sixth...
‘This Is Us’ Rented the Home of a Former ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Star to Film Rebecca’s Last Moments
Former 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star Alyson Hannigan rented her California home to 'This Is Us' producers to use for filming.
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni Are Officially ‘Back’ in New Behind-Scenes Pic
After months of waiting, many of our favorite TV dramas have returned to set to begin filming for a new season and that includes Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni. Taking to Instagram with a new post, Hargitay officially informed fans that she and Meloni are back. Check it out.
Where to watch Days of Our Lives
NBC’s Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running TV series in the world. Airing nearly every weekday since 1965, the soap opera has aired over 14,000 episodes and even given birth to a spinoff series and a holiday film. Now on its 57th season, the program doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon, as it continues to entertain millions of audiences across the country every single day. Whether you’re a fan looking to catch up on past episodes or a casual viewer interested in checking out the series for the first time, here’s where to watch Days of Our Lives:
See How Many ER Stars Came to Hang Out with Mariska Hargitay on ‘Law & Order: SVU’
If you’re an avid fan of Law & Order: SVU, you’ve probably noticed how so many actors from the 1990s classic ER end up hanging out with Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson. It makes all kinds of sense. Hargitay’s first significant career break came in season four of ER. That’s when she played Cynthia Hooper, the desk clerk of County General’s ER department. She fell in love with Dr. Mark Greene. But Greene thought their relationship was more casual until Cynthia followed him to California. He’d gone to San Diego to be with his sick mother. Hargitay’s character broke up with him when they got back to Chicago.
Jennette McCurdy says she cried on the last day of filming 'iCarly' because she was afraid her and Miranda Cosgrove's friendship would end
In her new memoir titled "I'm Glad My Mom Died," McCurdy described her and her costar as sisters "without the passive-aggression and weird tensions."
Rebecca Balding Dies: ‘Soap’ & ‘Charmed’ Actress Was 73
Veteran stage and screen actress Rebecca Balding, best known for her roles on TV series Soap and the original Charmed, died July 18 in Park City, UT. Balding passed away following a battle with ovarian cancer, her husband, actor-director James L. Conway tells Deadline. She was 73. Born in Little...
Big Sky Season 3: MacGyver, Blindspot Alums Among 5 New Cast Additions
Click here to read the full article. Big Sky country is about to get a little less spacious: The ABC drama has added five actors to its cast for the upcoming Season 3, according to our sister site Deadline. The five additions, all in recurring roles, center on Reba McEntire’s newly introduced backwoods outfitter Sunny Brick and an ill-fated wilderness trip she leads. Henry Ian Cusick (MacGyver, The 100) will play tech executive Avery, who books himself and his stepdaughter Emily on Sunny’s excursion. Luke Mitchell (Blindspot, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), meanwhile, will play Sunny’s son Cormac, who helps lead his...
Ellen Pompeo Reveals Her Pick For Saddest Grey’s Anatomy Death, And Which Character She’d Bring Back If She Could
Which Grey's Anatomy death affected Ellen Pompeo the most, and who would she love to see in the halls of Grey Sloan again?
‘NCIS’ Fans Couldn’t Get Enough of This Running Joke With Gibbs
“NCIS” may be a crime drama that is mostly serious, but the cast and characters can still have fun. Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) had a running bit in which he would smack his team in the back of the head — a fan-favorite running joke. The show...
‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot
The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
'The Old Man' Season 2: Has the FX Series Been Renewed or Canceled?
The drama stars Jeff Bridges as a former CIA agent who is forced out of hiding when an assassin comes to kill him.
NBC’s ‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot Replaces Showrunners Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt With Martin Gero
NBC’s “Quantum Leap” reboot executive producer Martin Gero has stepped up as showrunner, taking over for Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt, and Dean Georgaris has joined as executive producer, TheWrap has learned. The new version of the 1990s sci-fi series will star Raymond Lee of AMC’s “Kevin...
Isle of the Dead Producer Previews Maggie and Negan's Walking Dead Spinoff
Maggie and Negan's rivalry lives on in Isle of the Dead, AMC's New York-set series spinning out of The Walking Dead. In March, the network announced it had greenlit the Cohan and Morgan co-led spinoff as the fifth series set within the Walker Apocalypse of AMC's Walking Dead Universe. Eli Jorné, a writer and co-executive producer on multiple seasons of the flagship show ending this year, created Isle as part of an overall deal with AMC Studios and will serve as showrunner. Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple is overseeing the series and serving as executive producer alongside Jorné, Cohan, and Morgan.
Hello, Sidney? Neve Campbell discusses whether she'd return to the 'Scream' franchise
Neve Campbell is opening up about her future -- or lack thereof -- in the Scream franchise. The actress, who played hard-to-kill heroine Sidney Prescott in five Scream films, announced in June that she was stepping away from the series over an apparent salary dispute. In a statement at the...
Cary Grant Biopic ‘Archie’ Set by ITV Studios, Jason Isaacs to Star
Titled “Archie,” the four-part drama series will tell the story of Grant’s life, from his humble beginnings as Archibald Alexander Leach in Bristol, U.K. to the leading man he became in later life. More from Variety. It has been written by “Philomena” scribe John Pope with Paul...
Kim Petras addresses Kate Bush, 'Stranger Things' criticism at Outside Lands
Kim Petras, the notorious German transgender pop star, scandalized and delighted during her Sunday performance at San Francisco’s Outside Lands — a nihilistic, X-rated showcase to the joys of sex. The first three songs of her hour-long set: “Slut Pop,” “Treat Me Like a Slut” and “Superpower Bitch,”...
Tim Allen's Disney+ 'Santa Clauses' Taps 'NCIS' Star
Tim Allen is coming back to the Santa Clause franchise with a new Disney+ series, and the show has now tapped an NCIS star to join the cast. Deadline reports that Laura San Giacomo will appear alongside Allen in The Santa Clauses, playing La Befana – a Christmas Witch residing from the Woobly Woods of the North Pole, known from Italian folklore, helping deliver treats to good children on the morning of the epiphany.
