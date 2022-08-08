Read full article on original website
WCAX
Residents of Burlington’s Old North End battle a vermin incursion
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Since May, more than a dozen Old North End residents have documented run-ins with rats. Neighbors have reported seeing them scurry into hidey-holes and cavort across lawns in broad daylight. One Washington Street resident trapped 13 in just three days. City Councilor Joe Magee (P-Ward 3),...
WCAX
Church Street Marketplace hosts annual sidewalk sale
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Church Street sidewalk sale kicked off Wednesday afternoon. It’s one of many events the marketplace hosts to encourage people to shop local. Throughout the weekend, businesses will be setting up outside, offering their best deals. During that time there will be a mix of...
WCAX
Styrofoam recycling pilot program underway in Northeast Kingdom
LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling in the Northeast Kingdom is evolving. In addition to traditional items, residents in one waste district can now drop off styrofoam, too. Historically, styrofoam has always gone in the trash. But a new machine on trial in Lyndonville could save room in the landfill, and customers a couple of bucks on disposal costs.
WCAX
Arrest in gunfight at Burlington parking garage
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police have made an arrest in a June gunfire incident. Friday, Burlington police and other agencies arrested Badal Khadka, 19, also known as Polo, of Essex Junction. They say he was the main aggressor in a gunfight that happened at the Marketplace parking garage back...
NECN
Vandal Leaves Behind ‘Swath of Destruction' at Homes, Bus Terminal in Burlington, Vermont
A Vermont man is accused of doing tens of thousands of dollars in damage and leaving behind a "swath of destruction" in Burlington as he went about smashing windows early Tuesday morning. Burlington police said they received more than 20 911 calls beginning around 5 a.m., overwhelming their call center....
WCAX
Vermont’s remaining Olympia Sports stores to close
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maine-based Olympia Sports is going out of business. Olympia Sports first opened in 1975 and once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast. The remaining 35 stores will close by September and liquidation sales are underway. That includes the four Vermont stores in Newport,...
WCAX
New reading recommendations and details on Green Mountain Book Festival - clipped version
WCAX
Cyanobacteria testing, potential mitigation continues as Vermonters navigate closed beaches this summer
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday, all of Burlington’s beaches were open. But, it’s no secret that cyanobacteria has hampered multiple beach days this summer. For some Burlingtonians, the summer routine includes checking to see what beaches are closed due to cyanobacteria blooms or blue-green algae. “We do keep...
WCAX
Church St. lemonade stand serves up workforce training
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The King Street Center Lemonade Stand has been serving up refreshing drinks during the summer for more than two decades, but the business venture is providing more than just some spending cash for the kids who staff it. The main goal is to prepare them for jobs that will pay the bills down the road.
WCAX
Rescuers come to aid of hiker on Camel’s Hump
DUXBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly two dozen rescuers came to the aid of a hiker experiencing a medical emergency on Camel’s Hump Tuesday afternoon. Officials with Waterbury Backcountry Rescue say a 69-year-old male began to experience chest pains as he ascended the Long Trail south of the summit. Twenty-three rescuers from teams in Richmond, Stowe, and Waterbury responded and reached the hiker around 6 p.m. They carried him on a litter to a spot where he was transferred to an ATV and reached the trailhead around 8 p.m.
Sarah George defeats police-backed challenger in Democratic primary for Chittenden County prosecutor
The competitive race tested the popularity of George’s progressive policies, which Kenney argued have gone too far. Read the story on VTDigger here: Sarah George defeats police-backed challenger in Democratic primary for Chittenden County prosecutor.
WCAX
Death at Burlington’s Rock Point likely suicide
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police now say the person who died at Burlington’s Rock Point over the weekend likely died by suicide. Police say the man fell 60 to 80 feet from the Rock Point cliffs on Saturday afternoon. A nearby boater tried to save him.
WCAX
Sick Westport boy gets big welcome home
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - There was a big welcome home Wednesday for a North Country kid who’s battling cancer. It’s not every day you see swarms of bikers, police, and other EMS officials standing together. But when it comes to North Country kids, many say there is no place they would rather be.
Dining on a Dime: Burlington Teens Power Fork in the Road Food Truck
"Ask us what's local," instructed a sign on the brightly painted food truck set up in the Champlain Elementary School parking lot around noon on a recent Thursday. Inside the Fork in the Road truck, a trio of teenagers was capably managing orders for the steady stream of customers pulling in off Pine Street. They juggled golden, herb-speckled fries ($5); kale Caesars ($5) tossed with fresh radishes and crunchy croutons; crispy chicken sandwiches ($10) piled high with vibrant red cabbage slaw; and black bean burgers ($10) garnished with tzatziki yogurt sauce, pesto and pickled onions.
WCAX
Vandalism sparks idea for Montpelier mural
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A large-scale art mural is now on display in Montpelier. Montpelier artist Gene Leon said recurring vandalism sparked the idea for the mural. Thanks to fundraising and a grant, the mural is now up at the Shaw’s on Main Street in Montpelier. More than 60...
mynbc5.com
This is Our Home: Cabot
CABOT, Vt. — Tucked away in Washington County is Cabot, Vermont, a community of about 1,500 people. In this town, everyone knows Bobby Searles, co-owner of the Cabot Village Store, "Cabot is a great town. There's a lot of people who've lived here for generations, myself included. My father was born and raised here in Cabot."
mynbc5.com
Teen dies in fatal Franklin County crash
HIGHGATE, Vt. — A Vermont driver died on Wednesday morning following a crash in Highgate. Vermont State Police say they received a call at 12:51 a.m. about a single-car crash on Route 78 near Raven Drive. The driver, whose name is being held because they were a juvenile, was...
WCAX
Agency of Education puts out COVID recommendations
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - As families prepare for the Fall,. the Vermont Agency of Education and Health Department -- have issued recommendations to districts about how to manage COVID-19 cases. Officials emphasize the importance of using clinical judgment when deciding if symptomatic students or staff can attend class. As long...
majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Weights Stacked After Day 1 Weigh-in on Lake Champlain
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – As expected, plenty of big bass showed up to the weigh-in on Day 1 of the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. event on Lake Champlain. The pros weighed 13 bags over 20 pounds, and dozens more stacked up limits over 18 pounds. Check out which anglers got off to a good start at another tournament on Champlain that could be decided by ounces.
WCAX
How much will taxpayers be asked to fork out for new Burlington school?
