Nobleboro, ME

29th Annual YMCA Rowgatta

Calling all "person-powered" watercraft paddlers and rowers to the 29th annual Boothbay Region YMCA Rowgatta! The event, which encompasses approximately 9 nautical miles is this Saturday, August 13th. We start at 9:00 AM from the Knickercane Landing on Barters Island Rd. to circumnavigate the island finishing back at Knickercane. The...
BOOTHBAY, ME
Purchase your 2022 Fish Ladder quilt raffle tickets

The drawing for the 2022 Fish Ladder Raffle Quilt is just around the corner: The drawing will take place on Labor Day. Tickets are still available at Skidompha Library in Damariscotta, which is also where the quilt is on display. See https://damariscottamills.org/quilt-raffle/ for alternative ways to purchase your raffle tickets.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
Midcoast Conservancy to hold ‘State of Damariscotta Lake’ event

Anyone interested in learning more about the health of Damariscotta Lake and what Midcoast Conservancy is doing to protect it is invited to join Damariscotta Lake Watershed Manager Patricia Nease and other Midcoast Conservancy staff for the first ever “State of Damariscotta Lake” event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 23 at Wavus Camp in Jefferson.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
Southport Yacht Club

Rock the Boat 5K was a great success this past weekend. The overall winner and course record breaker was Titus Muniz who came all the way from Augusta. Titus finished with a time of 18:02.3, breaking the overall course record held by Raphael Harriman from 2017. We want to know what he eats for breakfast! Titus enjoyed the beautiful course and like all of us, noticed the hilly challenges. Anne Jacobs broke another course record in the women’s 60-plus category. She finished with a time of 29:39.3 breaking Mary Lou Lowrie’s 29:40.3 record held since 2016. Congratulations to all the runners and walkers who spent the morning becoming even stronger while helping raise funds for the sailing program. Together we raised over $1,300 for scholarships. The Irving/Cameron family won the prize for the most participants with over 15 family members representing. We are not sure how 15 of them will share a pie! Special thanks Eden Climo with Tidal Wellness for being there for stretching and massage. We appreciated all the volunteers who brought homemade pies, served on timing crew and kept the course safe and runners going the correct way. Mark your calendars for Aug. 5, 2023 for the 10th annual Rock the Boat 5K.
SOUTHPORT, ME
Lerner family honored at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

Longtime supporters of Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Lyn and Daniel Lerner, were honored recently in a dedication ceremony celebrating the newly named Lyn and Daniel Lerner Visitor Center. The Lerners have been coming to Maine for over 30 years. Supporters of the Gardens since 2007, this is not their first...
BOOTHBAY, ME
St. Peters Italian Bazaar kicks off week of festivities

The St. Peter’s Italian Bazaar planning committee kicked off a week of festivities on Friday by delivering the Italian national flag to Portland City Hall. The flag was flown atop City Hall over the weekend, for the first time ever, to mark the 96th annual Italian Bazaar. Willie Audet,...
PORTLAND, ME
Bayville Buzz

The Bayville social scene is finally (and some say thankfully) winding down. All survived - some better than others - another fun filled weekend. It all began Friday night at the village multiplex as The Rock made a surprise visit to show his movie, Jumanji. The whole thing was a shock as the intended version starred Robin Williams, but despite the Hollywood mix-up, all had a ball. There were lots of laughs, a few gasps and many entertaining comments from the crowd. Lemonade and popcorn were on the house (and the BIA) as all enjoyed a beautiful, bug free evening under the stars. Even a vole stopped by to say hello.
BAYVILLE, ME
Julia Lane of Castlebay to play in Round Pond

Julia Lane, singer, songwriter, and Celtic harpist will present a solo concert at the Little Brown Church on Route 32 in Round Pond on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Admission is by donation, $15 suggested. Lane is a self-taught player of the "clarsach" or Celtic folk harp which she...
ROUND POND, ME
American Legion Post 36

Thanks to everyone who came out to the Yard Sale last Saturday! The heat didn’t stop folks from finding the treasures they couldn’t live without! While the focus of the Yard Sale was not on any specific project of the Post, we brought in enough to support more than three high school juniors next year to attend Dirigo State (formally Boys State and Girls State). For those who wonder what happens to items that aren’t sold, we learned that there is an organization in Damariscotta that take these items and have regular “yard sales” throughout the year where the monies received go to support Maine’s homeless. So, on Sunday, these items were delivered to them. Keep that in mind next year when you hope things that aren’t sold will not be heading to the dumpster but will continue to support our community. On behalf of the Legion Leadership, we can’t thank enough all the volunteers who came to help!
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
Saturday’s vintage car show fun for the entire family

Grandma will reminisce about cruising back in the sixties or seventies in one of the interesting Corvettes coming, mom and dad may like the ’57 XK140 OTS Jag convertible or ’46 Dodge pick-up, while kids twelve and under will carefully examine all entries to cast their vote for the coveted “Kid’s Pick” trophy.
BRISTOL, ME
Rebecca E. Townsend

Rebecca E. Townsend, 80, of Edgecomb, died Aug. 1, 2022, at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine. She was born in Damariscotta on Sept. 4, 1941, a daughter of Alson B. and Helen A. (Cowley) Erskine. She married Robert E. Townsend in 1957 and graduated from Wiscasset High School in...
EDGECOMB, ME
‘Surroundings’ exhibition closing Aug. 13

The Maine Art Gallery’s fourth show of the season, Surroundings, comes to a close on Saturday, Aug. 13. Artists Liz Hoag, Justine Lasdin-Springer, Lin Lisberger, and Paige Taylor, were asked to present paintings and sculpture that illustrate the ways in which they view their surroundings. Their works range from photographic representations to abstract interpretations of everyday scenes in the world around us.
WISCASSET, ME
Phippsburg restaurant and guest house sell for $2.15M

An engineer in Portland branched out his interests with the purchase of a historic restaurant and lodging property on the shorefront at 987 Popham Road in Phippsburg. Christopher Bartlett bought Spinney's Restaurant and Guest House from Glen Theault and Diane Benson for $2.15 million. John McCarthy of Legacy Properties Sotheby's...
PHIPPSBURG, ME
92 Moose

Lewiston, Maine, Named One of the 15 Cities in America to ‘Stay Far Away From’

You could spend years of your life scrolling through the seemingly endless amount of various lists detailing the good, the bad ,and the ugly when it comes to towns and cities across America. Maine happens to be featured on a lot of these lists, most of which are filled with pure opinion and often influenced by reputation versus fact. That seems to be the case for one of Ranker's most controversial new lists that names Lewiston, Maine, one of the 15 places in America you should stay away from.
LEWISTON, ME

