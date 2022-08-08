ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
SkySports

Deshaun Watson: Thirty women settle Watson-related claims against Houston Texans

Thirty women who had accused the Houston Texans of turning a blind eye to allegations that Deshaun Watson was sexually assaulting and harassing women during massage sessions have settled their legal claims against the team, their attorney said on Friday. The terms of the settlements reached between each of the...
brownsnation.com

Deshaun Watson Has One Stat That May Surprise Everyone

For now, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s situation is still in limbo. Former federal judge Sue Robinson recommended a suspension of six games for him. That verdict is a monumental victory for him, the NFL Players Association, and lawyer Jeffrey Kessler who argued on Watson’s behalf. However, the...
Yardbarker

Report: NFL owners upset with Browns over Deshaun Watson contract

Deshaun Watson will not have to forfeit much money during his six-game suspension, and that apparently does not sit well with teams around the NFL. Watson signed a massive contract extension with the Cleveland Browns after they acquired him from the Houston Texans this offseason. The deal will pay him $230 million guaranteed. His base salary for the 2022 season is just $1.035 million, however.
Will Madden 23 Be On Game Pass?

It's August, and that means it's Madden season. This year's professional football game from EA, Madden NFL 23, launches on August 19, and with the surge in popularity of Netflix-style subscription services these days, some might be wondering if the game is included on any of them. Unfortunately for fans, it is not.
NFL hoping to keep Deshaun Watson off field for preseason opener

While speaking with reporters on Tuesday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed that the league is looking for appeals officer and former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to rule that Deshaun Watson is suspended for an entire season. Disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson initially recommended a six-game ban regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
Yardbarker

Texans Hosted Four Players For Workout

Cox, 27, wound up signing on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Florida back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason but was later added to their practice squad before eventually being promoted to the Panthers’ active roster. Cox managed to make...
