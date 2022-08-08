ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimble County, TX

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD: Shooting in north Tulsa leaves two injured, one dead

TULSA, Okla. — One person is dead after a shooting in north Tulsa near 46th Street North and MLK Jr. Blvd., according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). According to TPD, a 23-year-old man was shot twice during an argument around 6 p.m. Tuesday. He was shot in the groin and chest, and he later died at a nearby hospital.
TULSA, OK
Tulsa, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Silver Alert canceled, Tulsa woman found

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE — (8/9/22) According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Donna Long has been located and the silver alert was canceled. A Silver Alert has been issued for a 77-year-old Tulsa woman. Donna Long was spotted Monday night at a home near S 30th W Avenue and...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man arrested after robbing woman pumping gas

TULSA, Okla. — According to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) a man has been arrested after robbing a 66-year-old woman while she was pumping gas. On Thursday afternoon, the victim was pumping gas at a gas station near 51st and Lewis when a man, later identified as Kenneth Sanders, approached her.
TULSA, OK
Motorious

1967 Shelby GT500 Thieves Skip Town

Back in January were covered the story of a 1967 Shelby GT500 stolen in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Then in February the classic muscle car was recovered, only with much of the bodywork and other parts missing. Buried under some bushes with blankets covering the vehicle up, the thieves obviously did an amateur job. Now, the guy who’s accused of masterminding this heist has reportedly skipped town instead of making his court appearance, meaning law enforcement needs your help getting him back into custody.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Couple Warn Others Of Storage Unit Thieves

Items worth thousands of dollars are missing from a Tulsa storage unit. Laurelyn and Alex Diehl are frustrated with a thief who they say slashed through their storage unit at SecurCare near 61st and Garnett. Now they hope others might learn from their experience. Laurelyn says she didn't want to have to put her stuff in storage.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Silver Alert issued for missing Tulsa woman

TULSA, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 77-year-old Tulsa woman. Donna Long was spotted Monday night at a home near S 30th W Avenue and I-244. She was wearing a tan shirt and blue jeans and driving a 2007 Nissan Altima with an unknown Oklahoma plate.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa man identified, killed in third carjacking of the day

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified David Getsinger as the man killed during a confrontation over a stolen car on Saturday. Police say 32-year-old Getsinger and 43-year-old Dustin Leleux stole more than one car Aug. 6. The first at 7:15 a.m. when an owner left his keys in his truck as he ran inside a donut shop near 61st and Sheridan.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stolen car leads to 90 fentanyl pills seized in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they took several people into custody following an unusual stolen car report on Friday, including a drug trafficking arrest. Police said employees at a used car dealership, near East 41st Street and South Memorial Drive, allowed Brittany Jefferson to test drive a Buick after she provided credit information.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missing 4-year-old found, reunited with family

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (08/10; 5:24 p.m.) — Preston Wade, a 4-year-old boy who disappeared earlier Wednesday afternoon has been found and reunited with his family. Tulsa police are searching for a missing and endangered child. 4-year-old Preston Wade was last seen near Peoria and E. 49th Street...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man arrested after cutting a hole in a wall to break into a storage unit

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after cutting a hole in the wall in order to break into a storage unit. On Monday around 11:20 p.m., Tulsa police officers were called out to a storage unit facility near 31st and Garnett for reports of a burglary. Police said the security guard noticed a door to one of the units was propped open, and Andrew Hendricks was sleeping inside.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Suspected Car Thief Killed After Confrontation With Victim, Tulsa Police Say

Tulsa Police have identified a victim killed in a stabbing that took place near East 66th Place and South Newport Avenue on Saturday. According to police, officers were called to the scene and found the body 23-year-old David Getsinger. Police say Getsinger and another suspect, 43-year-old Dustin Leleux, stole a...
TULSA, OK
Community Policy