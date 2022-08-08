Read full article on original website
Driver crashes under semi-truck on I-44 in Tulsa
A driver hit a parked semi-truck along I-44 in Tulsa on Tuesday afternoon, wedging their car underneath the truck's trailer.
DPS Explains Amber Alert Process Days After OKC Murder-Suicide Involving 3 Children
There are still unanswered questions after a man shot and killed his three children before turning the gun on himself. Among the questions is why an Amber Alert wasn't issued early Saturday morning. Any time phones buzz and the words "Amber Alert" come across screens, the message itself originates from...
TPD: Shooting in north Tulsa leaves two injured, one dead
TULSA, Okla. — One person is dead after a shooting in north Tulsa near 46th Street North and MLK Jr. Blvd., according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). According to TPD, a 23-year-old man was shot twice during an argument around 6 p.m. Tuesday. He was shot in the groin and chest, and he later died at a nearby hospital.
Police identify man shot to death in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified a man shot to death Tuesday in north Tulsa. Police said 23-year-old Farron Cooper was found with two gunshot wounds to his torso and leg. Cooper was taken to a hospital where he died from his wounds. Police said a second man was...
TPD: Homeless suspect robs man who offered him a shower and shave
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police have arrested a homeless man accused of robbing a good Samaritan. Officers were called to the Clarion Hotel near Memorial and I-44 Tuesday evening. When they arrived, they spoke with the victim. He said he allowed a homeless man to come into his hotel room to shower and shave.
Silver Alert canceled, Tulsa woman found
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE — (8/9/22) According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Donna Long has been located and the silver alert was canceled. A Silver Alert has been issued for a 77-year-old Tulsa woman. Donna Long was spotted Monday night at a home near S 30th W Avenue and...
Man arrested after robbing woman pumping gas
TULSA, Okla. — According to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) a man has been arrested after robbing a 66-year-old woman while she was pumping gas. On Thursday afternoon, the victim was pumping gas at a gas station near 51st and Lewis when a man, later identified as Kenneth Sanders, approached her.
1967 Shelby GT500 Thieves Skip Town
Back in January were covered the story of a 1967 Shelby GT500 stolen in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Then in February the classic muscle car was recovered, only with much of the bodywork and other parts missing. Buried under some bushes with blankets covering the vehicle up, the thieves obviously did an amateur job. Now, the guy who’s accused of masterminding this heist has reportedly skipped town instead of making his court appearance, meaning law enforcement needs your help getting him back into custody.
Overnight fire burns thousands of tires, damages buildings in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of tires were burned overnight following a fire near Admiral and Memorial. The flames started around 1:15 a.m. at Lalo’s Event Center. No one was hurt, but there’s some exposure damage to the outside of nearby buildings and cars. The main damage is...
Tulsa Couple Warn Others Of Storage Unit Thieves
Items worth thousands of dollars are missing from a Tulsa storage unit. Laurelyn and Alex Diehl are frustrated with a thief who they say slashed through their storage unit at SecurCare near 61st and Garnett. Now they hope others might learn from their experience. Laurelyn says she didn't want to have to put her stuff in storage.
Silver Alert issued for missing Tulsa woman
TULSA, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 77-year-old Tulsa woman. Donna Long was spotted Monday night at a home near S 30th W Avenue and I-244. She was wearing a tan shirt and blue jeans and driving a 2007 Nissan Altima with an unknown Oklahoma plate.
Tulsa man identified, killed in third carjacking of the day
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified David Getsinger as the man killed during a confrontation over a stolen car on Saturday. Police say 32-year-old Getsinger and 43-year-old Dustin Leleux stole more than one car Aug. 6. The first at 7:15 a.m. when an owner left his keys in his truck as he ran inside a donut shop near 61st and Sheridan.
Stolen car leads to 90 fentanyl pills seized in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they took several people into custody following an unusual stolen car report on Friday, including a drug trafficking arrest. Police said employees at a used car dealership, near East 41st Street and South Memorial Drive, allowed Brittany Jefferson to test drive a Buick after she provided credit information.
Overturned propane truck sends one to the hospital, off ramp closed
TULSA, Okla. — One person has been taken to a hospital after a propane truck overturned in Tulsa. The exit ramp to SW Boulevard from Highway 75 is closed while hazmat crews clean spilled propane. This is a developing story. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
Missing 4-year-old found, reunited with family
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (08/10; 5:24 p.m.) — Preston Wade, a 4-year-old boy who disappeared earlier Wednesday afternoon has been found and reunited with his family. Tulsa police are searching for a missing and endangered child. 4-year-old Preston Wade was last seen near Peoria and E. 49th Street...
Man arrested after cutting a hole in a wall to break into a storage unit
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after cutting a hole in the wall in order to break into a storage unit. On Monday around 11:20 p.m., Tulsa police officers were called out to a storage unit facility near 31st and Garnett for reports of a burglary. Police said the security guard noticed a door to one of the units was propped open, and Andrew Hendricks was sleeping inside.
Suspected Car Thief Killed After Confrontation With Victim, Tulsa Police Say
Tulsa Police have identified a victim killed in a stabbing that took place near East 66th Place and South Newport Avenue on Saturday. According to police, officers were called to the scene and found the body 23-year-old David Getsinger. Police say Getsinger and another suspect, 43-year-old Dustin Leleux, stole a...
Man arrested for second-degree manslaughter after deadly crash in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Jose Lopez has been arrested for second-degree manslaughter, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). On Friday afternoon, police said a witness reported an accident at the intersection of 11th and 161st East Ave. Officers arrived on the scene and found one of the drivers was...
Dozens stranded in Tulsa after unexpected flight diversion
TIA officials say a Frontier Airlines flight from Chicago to Dallas-Fort Worth was diverted to Tulsa due to weather.
