Tacoma, WA

Brush fire near Interstate 5 and Tacoma homeless encampment injures one

By Allen Siegler
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 2 days ago

A brush fire that broke out near Interstate 5 and South Hosmer Street injured one person Monday, according to the Tacoma Fire Department.

Firefighters work to extinguish a brush fire that spread across a hill around I-5 and S. Hosmer Street and injured one person. They refused to be transported to the hospital and the cause of fire are unknown as of now. Clare Grant/The News Tribune/cgrant@thenewstribune.com

The fire ignited in the vicinity of South Homser Street, South 84th Street and I-5. The flames were first reported a few minutes before 2 p.m., said Tacoma Fire Department spokesperson Joe Meinecke. About 3 p.m., the department tweeted that it contained the perimeter and was working to extinguish hot spots.

One man was injured by the flames although Meinecke did not know how severe his wounds are. The department intended to transport him to medical services, but, according to Meinecke, the man refused the offer.

The flames destroyed no permanent structures although Meinecke noted there is a homeless encampment in the area. It was not immediately clear if the fire affected the encampment.

Firefighters work to extinguish a brush fire that ignited near I-5 and S. Hosmer Street on Monday Aug. 8, 2022 Clare Grant/The News Tribune/cgrant@thenewstribune.com

The fire’s cause was not immediately known. The department will investigate once the fire is fully extinguished.

The News Tribune

