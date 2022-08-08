ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, MO

Carthage School District seeks bus drivers for the upcoming school year

By Andre Louque
 2 days ago

CARTHAGE, Mo. – The Carthage School District is doing what it can to fill up vacant bus driver seats ahead of the 2022 school year.

The district says they operate 61 buses and need drivers to fill the last few seats.

Officials say the challenging job doesn’t only put you in charge of a large bus, but also all the students inside.

“Any place of employment, people get sick, people get hurt, and we have to fulfill those routes, like the buses have to run, they have to pick up the students, so there’s always a need for more drivers,” said Jeff Fries with the Carthage School District.

For more information, click here.

