When this was signed into law I knew I had the year to get out of Illinois. Think the crime is bad now, wait til January 1st. Glad they gave me time to move. What a joke.
This issue should have been voted on by the citizens of Illinois. Releasing violet career criminals to avoid long incaceration for first time offenders makes no sense. The harden criminals are going tamper with would be witnesses. So now in defending your life because they have neutered the police. You become more of a criminal than the real criminals. States attorneys are leaving office like roaches and raid. The key is items like this should be voted on by the citizens.
Don't like Demoncrats America?!! VOTE RED VOTE RED VOTE RED VOTE RED VOTE RED VOTE RED VOTE RED VOTE RED VOTE RED VOTE RED!!! SAVE AMERICA!!
Comments / 59