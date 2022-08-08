ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Inyerself

A Solar Electric Car is Ready For Production!

It’s important to note this is not the first vehicle to incorporate solar panels into its framework to utilize renewable energy. I first wrote about a solar electric motorcycle/car hybrid called the Aptera here:
TheStreet

Tesla Has a New Rival for Fastest Electric Vehicle

Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster has claimed the title as "quickest car in the world," according to its website. The 2022 Tesla Roadster has good credentials to claim to be the quickest electric vehicle as its specs say it accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds, can reach speeds over 250 miles per hour with 800 to 1,000 horsepower. It also has a range of about 620 miles.
CARS
yankodesign.com

Volkswagen just announced that they’ve been working on their first eVTOL ‘flying car’

Volkswagen has thrown its cap in the eVTOL game, announcing their first ever ‘air taxi’ named the V.MO (short for Vertical Mobility). Coming from the VW China team, V.MO was created in partnership with London-based studio Tangerine and Sunward, a China-based aviation manufacturer, helped build the first-ever prototype. “In 2020, Volkswagen Group China launched a Vertical Mobility project to explore the next generation of mobility solutions, including the urban air mobility market and the extension of urban traffic into airspace”, said Volkswagen in a press release. “After intensive research, conceptual work, and development, the project team has now developed its first validation model – the V.MO.”
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Vehicles#Lightning Mobile#Dc#Ev
protocol.com

What it will take for EV battery swapping to go mainstream in the US

Electric vehicle infrastructure has traditionally focused on plug-in chargers. But swapping out batteries near death for fresh ones is an alternative approach to keeping EVs on the go. The practice has found a toehold in China, but so far failed to break through in the U.S. While a handful of...
CARS
electrek.co

Sunrun, Ford’s official charging partner, launches a home EV charger

San Francisco-headquartered Sunrun, the largest residential solar and battery storage installer in the US, has launched a new home electric vehicle (EV) charger. Sunrun’s 40-amp Level 2 EV charger is compatible with all EV models. The charger also offers smart features that allow customers to configure charger settings and control charging.
VERMONT STATE
CarBuzz.com

Toyota's Cartridge Batteries Are The Answer To Long Charge Times

Tesla has begun implementing structural battery packs in some of its EVs, but over in Japan, it has decided that it should instead concentrate on researching "the standardization and commercialization of replaceable and rechargeable cartridge batteries." The research will be handled by Commerical Japan Partnership Technologies Corporation (CJPT) - launched by Toyota in collaboration with Isuzu Motors and Hino Motors - and Yamamoto Transport. As the names of those entities indicate, this research will focus on keeping downtime for commercial EVs to a minimum. That being said, the research could well determine that swappable battery packs are suitable for regular vehicles too.
ECONOMY
makeuseof.com

Battery Swapping vs. Charging: Which Is Best?

EVs are taking over the car market faster than anyone could have predicted. EVs are selling out across all manufacturers, and automakers are struggling to produce enough vehicles to keep up with the demand. But the question on everyone's mind remains: what's the best way to charge an EV?. Well,...
CARS
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cars
TechCrunch

BMW hedges its EV bet, appears poised to repeat mistakes of the past

It’s increasingly clear that Neue Klasse isn’t going to be a dedicated EV platform, at least not in the way just about every other automaker conceives of one. “We could also imagine a hydrogen drivetrain for this new vehicle generation,” CEO Oliver Zipse said in last week’s earnings call.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

578-Horsepower Luxury SUV Proves China Builds Some Sweet EVs

China has been on a roll lately with electric vehicles. Just this year we've seen a new Chinese electric pickup truck called the Radar RD6 and the resurrection of the MG brand with the MG4 Electric. Keeping with the exciting EV reveals, a Chinese company called Changan Automobile has just shown off a new luxury crossover called the Avatr 11, which was first teased back in 2021. The car was developed in a joint venture project with CATL (a battery producer) and Huawei (a technology corporation and budget smartphone maker).
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Sends Fleet Of F-150 Lightning EV Trucks To Help Kentucky Flood Victims

The recent flash floods that have swept through the state of Kentucky have claimed the lives of 37 people and destroyed millions of dollars worth of property. Various reports indicate that as many as 12,000 homes are without electricity, with several hundred more completely damaged. As such, residents are having to queue for hours to receive necessities such as food, water, and even a smartphone charge.
KENTUCKY STATE
ForConstructionPros.com

ECONOMY
ForConstructionPros.com

Cooper Equipment Rentals Ltd.

More info on Cooper Equipment Rentals Ltd. Cooper Equipment Rentals Ltd., is an independent equipment rental company in Canada.
ECONOMY
The Next Web

Solid-state tech can reduce EV batteries’ CO2 emissions by nearly 40%

One of the biggest criticisms against EVs is that they’re not as green as you might think due to the CO2 emissions produced by their lithium-ion batteries. These occur during the extraction of lithium and during the battery’s manufacturing process. However, new research by Minviro, a company specialized...
MANUFACTURING

