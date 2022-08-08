Read full article on original website
Related
A Solar Electric Car is Ready For Production!
It’s important to note this is not the first vehicle to incorporate solar panels into its framework to utilize renewable energy. I first wrote about a solar electric motorcycle/car hybrid called the Aptera here:
Tesla Has a New Rival for Fastest Electric Vehicle
Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster has claimed the title as "quickest car in the world," according to its website. The 2022 Tesla Roadster has good credentials to claim to be the quickest electric vehicle as its specs say it accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds, can reach speeds over 250 miles per hour with 800 to 1,000 horsepower. It also has a range of about 620 miles.
5 Hybrids to Avoid and Just Get an EV Instead
When shopping for a hybrid or EV, here are five hybrid models to avoid, as your money would be better invested in an electric vehicle. The post 5 Hybrids to Avoid and Just Get an EV Instead appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
yankodesign.com
Volkswagen just announced that they’ve been working on their first eVTOL ‘flying car’
Volkswagen has thrown its cap in the eVTOL game, announcing their first ever ‘air taxi’ named the V.MO (short for Vertical Mobility). Coming from the VW China team, V.MO was created in partnership with London-based studio Tangerine and Sunward, a China-based aviation manufacturer, helped build the first-ever prototype. “In 2020, Volkswagen Group China launched a Vertical Mobility project to explore the next generation of mobility solutions, including the urban air mobility market and the extension of urban traffic into airspace”, said Volkswagen in a press release. “After intensive research, conceptual work, and development, the project team has now developed its first validation model – the V.MO.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
protocol.com
What it will take for EV battery swapping to go mainstream in the US
Electric vehicle infrastructure has traditionally focused on plug-in chargers. But swapping out batteries near death for fresh ones is an alternative approach to keeping EVs on the go. The practice has found a toehold in China, but so far failed to break through in the U.S. While a handful of...
electrek.co
Sunrun, Ford’s official charging partner, launches a home EV charger
San Francisco-headquartered Sunrun, the largest residential solar and battery storage installer in the US, has launched a new home electric vehicle (EV) charger. Sunrun’s 40-amp Level 2 EV charger is compatible with all EV models. The charger also offers smart features that allow customers to configure charger settings and control charging.
Toyota's Cartridge Batteries Are The Answer To Long Charge Times
Tesla has begun implementing structural battery packs in some of its EVs, but over in Japan, it has decided that it should instead concentrate on researching "the standardization and commercialization of replaceable and rechargeable cartridge batteries." The research will be handled by Commerical Japan Partnership Technologies Corporation (CJPT) - launched by Toyota in collaboration with Isuzu Motors and Hino Motors - and Yamamoto Transport. As the names of those entities indicate, this research will focus on keeping downtime for commercial EVs to a minimum. That being said, the research could well determine that swappable battery packs are suitable for regular vehicles too.
makeuseof.com
Battery Swapping vs. Charging: Which Is Best?
EVs are taking over the car market faster than anyone could have predicted. EVs are selling out across all manufacturers, and automakers are struggling to produce enough vehicles to keep up with the demand. But the question on everyone's mind remains: what's the best way to charge an EV?. Well,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fast Company
Park this electric car in the sun and it uses solar to give itself an extra charge
From a distance, the Sion looks like an ordinary black car. But when you walk closer to the new electric car from the Germany-based startup Sono Motors, you might notice solar cells covering the doors, hood, roof, and the rest of the surface—456 solar half-cells, to be exact. When...
LEAKED: Polestar 3 Details Show It Will Be Serious Threat To Tesla
Polestar 1 production was limited to just 1,500 models, which means the only car you can currently buy from the Swedish brand is the Polestar 2 EV crossover. It desperately needs to branch out, but thankfully the Polestar 3 is inching closer to dealership floors. While Polestar has been quite...
Enovix Is Revolutionizing the Battery Industry With Silicone Technology
Enovix has its patented next-generation 3D Silicon batteries that could change how we use batteries completely. Is Enovix’s stock a buy?. Many battery manufacturers are based outside the U.S., but Enovix is a California-based company that was founded in 2007. Article continues below advertisement. What is Enovix?. Enovix is...
TechCrunch
BMW hedges its EV bet, appears poised to repeat mistakes of the past
It’s increasingly clear that Neue Klasse isn’t going to be a dedicated EV platform, at least not in the way just about every other automaker conceives of one. “We could also imagine a hydrogen drivetrain for this new vehicle generation,” CEO Oliver Zipse said in last week’s earnings call.
578-Horsepower Luxury SUV Proves China Builds Some Sweet EVs
China has been on a roll lately with electric vehicles. Just this year we've seen a new Chinese electric pickup truck called the Radar RD6 and the resurrection of the MG brand with the MG4 Electric. Keeping with the exciting EV reveals, a Chinese company called Changan Automobile has just shown off a new luxury crossover called the Avatr 11, which was first teased back in 2021. The car was developed in a joint venture project with CATL (a battery producer) and Huawei (a technology corporation and budget smartphone maker).
Ford Sends Fleet Of F-150 Lightning EV Trucks To Help Kentucky Flood Victims
The recent flash floods that have swept through the state of Kentucky have claimed the lives of 37 people and destroyed millions of dollars worth of property. Various reports indicate that as many as 12,000 homes are without electricity, with several hundred more completely damaged. As such, residents are having to queue for hours to receive necessities such as food, water, and even a smartphone charge.
ForConstructionPros.com
Please Enable JavaScript
Www.forconstructionpros.com is using a security service for protection against online attacks. The service requires full JavaScript support in order to view this website. Please enable JavaScript on your browser and try again.
ForConstructionPros.com
Cooper Equipment Rentals Ltd.
More info on Cooper Equipment Rentals Ltd. Cooper Equipment Rentals Ltd., is an independent equipment rental company in Canada.
Which Electric Cars Qualify For The New EV Tax Credit?
Electric car incentives are set to increase, but it's not all good news for new EV buyers. Confusion over just which models qualify could cost you thousands.
The Next Web
Solid-state tech can reduce EV batteries’ CO2 emissions by nearly 40%
One of the biggest criticisms against EVs is that they’re not as green as you might think due to the CO2 emissions produced by their lithium-ion batteries. These occur during the extraction of lithium and during the battery’s manufacturing process. However, new research by Minviro, a company specialized...
BMW Finally Gets Its Act Together With All-Electric Platform, EV 3 Series and X3 Likely Coming First
It's called "Neue Klasse' and it's coming in 2025.
Tiny Four-Cylinder Engine Is A Mechanical Marvel That Actually Runs
An internal combustion engine with a flathead layout is the type of simple, yet robust design you'd find in a Ford Model T and lots of other early automobiles. In this video, the YouTuber JohnnyQ90 builds a tiny, yet fully functional example and showcases the entire project. Where just about...
Comments / 0